Fox11online.com
Wisconsin to receive over $173 million after CVS, Walgreens opioid epidemic settlement
(WLUK) -- Several states, including Wisconsin, will be seeing money after CVS and Walgreens reached a combined $10.7 billion settlement earlier this week for allegedly fueling the opioid epidemic. The pharmacies allegedly contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the distribution of opioids at their stores.
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers see productive year; optimism remains for 2023
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A new study finds Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers are optimistic for 2023. The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance’s 13th Annual Vitality Index found the manufacturing sector remained strong over the past year but had some bumps along the way. Members of the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance gathered...
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS: Widespread snow storm inches across northern US
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) — Periods of steady snow of varying intensity were expected to continue Friday through early Saturday morning before tapering off in New York. Overall, most of the snow should be light to moderate with occasional somewhat heavier bursts of heavy wet snow. However, snow intensities should not be overwhelming at any point.
