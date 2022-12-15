ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegedale, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVC

Cohutta Police Department building "total loss" following Sunday morning fire

COHUTTA, Ga — UPDATE:. The Whitfield County Fire Department is actively working to put out remaining hotspots from a devastating fire that destroyed the Cohutta Police Department building early this morning. Lieutenant Ryan Fowler with the Cohutta Police Department says even their telephones were lost in the fire. Fowler...
COHUTTA, GA
WTVC

Bald Eagle saved at Nickajack Lake Sunday afternoon

JASPER, Tenn. — On Sunday, John Stokes received a phone call about an injured Bald Eagle near the shore at the Hales Bar Marina on Nickajack Lake. John stopped at ACE Hardware, picked up some welding gloves, and came to the rescue. Upon arrival, he found the bird perched...
JASPER, TN
Alabama Now

Two semi-trucks collide killing one driver, troopers report

Two semi-trucks collided Friday in Alabama killing one of the drivers, state troopers said. Kenwin C. Printup, 50, of Dalton, Georgia, was injured after his 2021 Peterbilt truck struck logs being hauled by a 2000 Freightliner truck driven by Christopher A. Kidd, 50, of Memphis. Alabama troopers said Printup was...
DALTON, GA
WAAY-TV

Georgia man identified as victim of fatal wreck near Huntsville

A Georgia man has been identified as the lone fatality in a wreck Friday afternoon that temporarily blocked U.S. 72 East near Huntsville. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Kenwin C. Printup, 50, of Dalton, Georgia, was driving a 2021 Peterbilt tractor-trailer when he struck logs begin carried by a 2000 Freightliner tractor-trailer.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WKRN

Excavator stolen from Cumberland County construction site

In Cumberland County, the sheriff's office is asking the public for help locating a stolen excavator. Excavator stolen from Cumberland County construction …. In Cumberland County, the sheriff's office is asking the public for help locating a stolen excavator. Metro police look for short term rental burglars. Metro police hope...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Chip’s Good Word: Ooltewah Christmas Lights

OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – There are a lot of great homes lit up around the Tennessee Valley for the holidays. Today we want to show you one display in the Ooltewah area. You are all invited to drive by 5725 Sarah Drive. Bring a car load of kids and...
OOLTEWAH, TN
WTVC

Urgent clinic closed: Patients, employees in Chattanooga left in the dark

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Employees and patients of an urgent care clinic in Chattanooga are looking for answers after the business announced it is 'temporarily closed.'. A sign on the front of the Advanced Care Medical's offices on Lee Highway says "We apologize for the inconvenience as our facility is temporarily closed until further notice."
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Wave 3

Body of woman who went missing 5 years ago found

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WKYT/WYMT) - A body found in Tennessee is that of a woman who went missing out of Williamsburg nearly five years ago. Chattanooga CBS affiliate WDEF reports a body found Sunday evening in a wooded area near Cleveland, Tenn. has been identified as Laura Anderson. The body was...
CLEVELAND, TN
k105.com

Remains of Whitley Co. woman missing since Feb. 2018 found in Tennessee

Human remains found in Tennessee have been identified as a woman who went missing from Williamsburg nearly six years ago. The skeletal remains of Laura A. Anderson, 37, who went missing from Whitley County in February 2018, were discovered in Cleveland, Tennessee, Sunday night, according to The News Journal. Cleveland is about 150 south of Williamsburg (the towns are connected by I-75). The remains were discovered by children riding four-wheelers.
CLEVELAND, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy