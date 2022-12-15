Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTVC
Chattanooga firefighters extinguish a structure fire on Dodds Avenue Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) responded to a structure fire call in the 3900 block of Dodds Avenue Friday night. The building on fire was an abandoned and condemned structure, according to CFD. CFD says defensive operations were used to put out the flames. There were...
WTVC
Cohutta Police Department building "total loss" following Sunday morning fire
COHUTTA, Ga — UPDATE:. The Whitfield County Fire Department is actively working to put out remaining hotspots from a devastating fire that destroyed the Cohutta Police Department building early this morning. Lieutenant Ryan Fowler with the Cohutta Police Department says even their telephones were lost in the fire. Fowler...
WTVC
McMinn County Sheriff warns drivers of roofing nails intentionally dumped on roads
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — Sunday night McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy posted a warning for drivers in the area. Sheriff Guy says deputies and TDOT responded to several incidents over the last week regarding large numbers of roofing nails being dumped on local roadways. Sheriff Guy says the deputies...
WTVC
Firefighters work to put out flames at Long John Silvers in Kimball on Sunday
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — We're working to learn more details about a commercial fire in Kimball, Tennessee. We received several viewer tips that the Long John Silvers located at 380 Kimball Crossing Drive caught fire around 11 a.m. Sunday. We have reached out to the Kimball Fire Department for...
WTVC
Ooltewah driver arrested in Collegedale for swerving on road, having narcotics Wednesday
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — An Ooltewah man was pulled over for swerving between lanes and was arrested for having narcotics Wednesday, according to the Collegedale Police Department. Wednesday, Collegedale PD says an officer stopped a vehicle in the 5500 block of Main Street that was swerving and failing to stay...
JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly attacking Hampton Inn employee, responding officers
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly attacking and employee of Hampton Inn and officers that responded to the call, according to police. A release from the Johnson City Police Department states Timothy Libbey, from Athens, was arrested and charged after officers responded to Hampton Inn on North State of […]
WTVC
Bald Eagle saved at Nickajack Lake Sunday afternoon
JASPER, Tenn. — On Sunday, John Stokes received a phone call about an injured Bald Eagle near the shore at the Hales Bar Marina on Nickajack Lake. John stopped at ACE Hardware, picked up some welding gloves, and came to the rescue. Upon arrival, he found the bird perched...
WTVC
1 dead, 1 injured in 6 car chain-reaction crash on Highway 153 Friday, THP says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. 1 person is dead and 1 person is injured after a 6 car chain-reaction crash on Highway 153 Friday, THP says. THP says a Ford F-250 was traveling north on Hwy 153. A Honda CR-V, F-150, Ford Fusion, Hyundai Elantra, and Ram 1500 were traveling...
Two semi-trucks collide killing one driver, troopers report
Two semi-trucks collided Friday in Alabama killing one of the drivers, state troopers said. Kenwin C. Printup, 50, of Dalton, Georgia, was injured after his 2021 Peterbilt truck struck logs being hauled by a 2000 Freightliner truck driven by Christopher A. Kidd, 50, of Memphis. Alabama troopers said Printup was...
WAAY-TV
Georgia man identified as victim of fatal wreck near Huntsville
A Georgia man has been identified as the lone fatality in a wreck Friday afternoon that temporarily blocked U.S. 72 East near Huntsville. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Kenwin C. Printup, 50, of Dalton, Georgia, was driving a 2021 Peterbilt tractor-trailer when he struck logs begin carried by a 2000 Freightliner tractor-trailer.
WTVC
Chattanooga man indicted in 2016 house fire that killed mother, CFD says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man has been indicted in a 2016 house fire that killed his mother by a Hamilton County grand jury, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. 32-year-ol Joshua Wells is accused of murdering his mother by setting her house on fire while she slept...
WTVC
Woman, child critically hurt after house fire in Whitfield County Tuesday
TUNNEL HILL, Ga. — A house fire that critically injured a woman and 9-year-old girl upended a Whitfield County family's lives, just 12 days before Christmas on Tuesday. The Whitfield County Fire Department posted a photo from the fire on Janine Way in Tunnel Hill that confirms the injuries.
WKRN
Excavator stolen from Cumberland County construction site
In Cumberland County, the sheriff's office is asking the public for help locating a stolen excavator. Excavator stolen from Cumberland County construction …. In Cumberland County, the sheriff's office is asking the public for help locating a stolen excavator. Metro police look for short term rental burglars. Metro police hope...
WDEF
Chip’s Good Word: Ooltewah Christmas Lights
OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – There are a lot of great homes lit up around the Tennessee Valley for the holidays. Today we want to show you one display in the Ooltewah area. You are all invited to drive by 5725 Sarah Drive. Bring a car load of kids and...
WBIR
Former Cumberland Co. official convicted on several counts, now facing maximum sentence
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Cumberland County Solid Waste Director Michael Harvel was convicted Thursday of nine counts of civil rights violations, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office from the Middle District of Tennessee. The 61-year-old was convicted after an eight-day trial that included testimonies from 13 women who testified...
WTVC
Urgent clinic closed: Patients, employees in Chattanooga left in the dark
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Employees and patients of an urgent care clinic in Chattanooga are looking for answers after the business announced it is 'temporarily closed.'. A sign on the front of the Advanced Care Medical's offices on Lee Highway says "We apologize for the inconvenience as our facility is temporarily closed until further notice."
Wave 3
Body of woman who went missing 5 years ago found
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WKYT/WYMT) - A body found in Tennessee is that of a woman who went missing out of Williamsburg nearly five years ago. Chattanooga CBS affiliate WDEF reports a body found Sunday evening in a wooded area near Cleveland, Tenn. has been identified as Laura Anderson. The body was...
WTVC
Police say drug overdoses in Chattanooga increased 28% in 2022, here's why
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Drug overdoses in the city of Chattanooga has increased by 28% in one year, the Chattanooga Police Department shared on social media. Thursday we looked into why there was such an increase. "We're at such a high increase looking at 28% increase versus last year," says...
k105.com
Remains of Whitley Co. woman missing since Feb. 2018 found in Tennessee
Human remains found in Tennessee have been identified as a woman who went missing from Williamsburg nearly six years ago. The skeletal remains of Laura A. Anderson, 37, who went missing from Whitley County in February 2018, were discovered in Cleveland, Tennessee, Sunday night, according to The News Journal. Cleveland is about 150 south of Williamsburg (the towns are connected by I-75). The remains were discovered by children riding four-wheelers.
WTVCFOX
14-year-old sisters, former Budgetel residents lose mother to heart attack
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Another tragedy has hit the people who used to call the Budgetel home. Two 14-year-old girls have lost their mother to a heart attack shortly after being displaced from the Budgetel Inn, according to Ellis Smith, the city's Director of Special Projects. 13 days after...
