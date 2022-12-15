ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

This Is Maryland's Favorite Holiday Cookie, Study Finds

By Annie DeVoe
 7 days ago

Desserts are on the grocery list of most American's during the holiday season, with Maryland's top choice being German Christmas cookies, according to a new study .

Axios has released the 2022 list of the top holiday cookies for each state, with the most popular being sugar cookies, gingerbread, and peanut butter blossoms. Maryland broke the mold being the only one of the 50 states with German Christmas cookies as their top search, the study says.

Google released a map on Thursday, Dec. 15 that showed the uniquely searched Christmas cookies by state based on searches between Dec. 3-9. The study also found that consumers will buy or bake Christmas cookies to serve or gift to family members and friends ahead of the holidays. To read the full list of the top holiday cookies for each state, click here.

Jinx
7d ago

I was born and raised 55 years in Maryland. I have never ever heard of these cookies.

