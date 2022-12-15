ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
President of France Consoles Players, Fans Support Amid World Cup Loss to Argentina

Argentina wins. France is left speechless. After 17 years and 172 games with Argentina, Lionel Messi is finally able to hoist the World Cup Trophy. It was something historic and something beautiful. Even if you’re not an Argentina fan, you have to respect what Sunday morning did for the country and for the history of the sport.
Russian Fishing Vessel Goes Aground, Leaving Cargo of Crab for Locals

A fishing vessel has gone aground in foul weather off the Kamchatka Peninsula, leaving behind a Christmas present for local residents: bucketloads of crab. On Thursday afternoon, the fishing vessel Ostrovnoy-5 was at anchor off the coast of Paramushir, a remote island at the northeastern end of the Kuril chain. In foul weather, the vessel began to drag anchor. The captain attempted to reposition in order to avoid going aground, but the effort was not successful, and the ship grounded on her starboard side.
Brendan Fraser Wears a Whale of a Watch

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Brendan Fraser is all the way back. He’s forthcoming film The Whale is generating a hive’s worth of Oscar buzz. And you know what that means: parties! Shindigs! Soirées! VIP dinners! Fancy magazine covers (ahem!)! Award ceremonies! Red carpets! And you know what all of those things mean: he’s going to need a watch.
Watching a World Cup Dream in a Tiny Moroccan Town

It’s a balmy 68 degrees in Tafraoute, Morocco—normal temperature for this time of year. It's warm for me, here from the UK, but locals wrapped up in warm coats and djellabas. This evening, Morocco will play France in the second semifinal of the World Cup in Qatar. “It’s...
“Just Shenzhen Just Young” Video Contest attracts young people worldwide to tell Shenzhen stories

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- The “Just Shenzhen Just Young” Video Contest organized by Shenzhen Foundation for International Exchange and Cooperation drew to a close recently, for which young people from over a dozen countries submitted approximately 150 videos about their stories with Shenzhen. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215006116/en/ “Just Shenzhen Just Young” Video contest attracts youth worldwide to tell Shenzhen stories (Graphic: Shenzhen Foundation for International Exchange and Cooperation)
