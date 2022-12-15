Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
NBC San Diego
President of France Consoles Players, Fans Support Amid World Cup Loss to Argentina
Argentina wins. France is left speechless. After 17 years and 172 games with Argentina, Lionel Messi is finally able to hoist the World Cup Trophy. It was something historic and something beautiful. Even if you’re not an Argentina fan, you have to respect what Sunday morning did for the country and for the history of the sport.
maritime-executive.com
Russian Fishing Vessel Goes Aground, Leaving Cargo of Crab for Locals
A fishing vessel has gone aground in foul weather off the Kamchatka Peninsula, leaving behind a Christmas present for local residents: bucketloads of crab. On Thursday afternoon, the fishing vessel Ostrovnoy-5 was at anchor off the coast of Paramushir, a remote island at the northeastern end of the Kuril chain. In foul weather, the vessel began to drag anchor. The captain attempted to reposition in order to avoid going aground, but the effort was not successful, and the ship grounded on her starboard side.
San Diego Union-Tribune
In footsteps of France's Mbappé, kids and parents dream big
In the World Cup final, France's Kylian Mbappé can emulate Brazilian great Pelé by winning his first two World Cups and demonstrate how his success is no accident
Brendan Fraser Wears a Whale of a Watch
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Brendan Fraser is all the way back. He’s forthcoming film The Whale is generating a hive’s worth of Oscar buzz. And you know what that means: parties! Shindigs! Soirées! VIP dinners! Fancy magazine covers (ahem!)! Award ceremonies! Red carpets! And you know what all of those things mean: he’s going to need a watch.
South Africa have the pace bowling to succeed in Australia, but the batters need to step up
The visitors' fast bowling will challenge Australia's in-form batters but South Africa's fragile batting needs to set decent totals to defend
Watching a World Cup Dream in a Tiny Moroccan Town
It’s a balmy 68 degrees in Tafraoute, Morocco—normal temperature for this time of year. It's warm for me, here from the UK, but locals wrapped up in warm coats and djellabas. This evening, Morocco will play France in the second semifinal of the World Cup in Qatar. “It’s...
Greens lambast Labor for failing to offer extra funding for global nature deal at Cop15
The Greens have criticised the Albanese government for failing to offer any new money for conservation measures at a global conference aiming to secure a new agreement for nature for the next decade. Countries have been meeting at the Cop15 summit in Montreal to negotiate targets for the protection and...
“Just Shenzhen Just Young” Video Contest attracts young people worldwide to tell Shenzhen stories
SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- The “Just Shenzhen Just Young” Video Contest organized by Shenzhen Foundation for International Exchange and Cooperation drew to a close recently, for which young people from over a dozen countries submitted approximately 150 videos about their stories with Shenzhen. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215006116/en/ “Just Shenzhen Just Young” Video contest attracts youth worldwide to tell Shenzhen stories (Graphic: Shenzhen Foundation for International Exchange and Cooperation)
