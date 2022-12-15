ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rudd, IA

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse

An Iowa nursing home where a resident was smoking methamphetamine and a tyrannical nurse allegedly left residents in fear for their safety could be facing fines from the federal government. State records indicate the Osage Rehab and Heath Care Center in Mitchell County was cited recently by state inspectors for 16 regulatory violations, including a […] The post Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Britt teen arrested for providing vape cartridges to other minors

BRITT, Iowa – A Hancock County teen is accused of selling illegal vape cartridges to other young people. Jeremy Michael Beard, 18 of Britt, has been charged with two counts of drug distribution violation to persons under 18. That is a class “B” felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison in Iowa.
BRITT, IA
KCRG.com

Two passengers taken to the hospital following Cedar Falls crash

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) -Early Sunday morning, Cedar Falls Police, Fire, and Mercy One Paramedics responded to a rollover accident. This was on Highway 218 and Lone Tree Road in Cedar Falls. Two passengers were ejected. The driver somehow lost control of the vehicle before it rolled. Both passengers are...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KIMT

Forest City woman sentenced for stealing from her grandmother

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman gets a deferred judgment for stealing from her grandmother. Ashley Ann Hesley, 35 of Forest City, has been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of forgery. Law enforcement said Hesley used a...
FOREST CITY, IA
ccahsnews.com

How a cold case from 1995 could be linked to Tiffin, Iowa

Jodi Huisentruit (born June 5th, 1968) was a morning news anchor for KIMT and a rising local star in Mason City, Iowa. This was until June 27th, 1995, when after being woken up by a phone call from her producer over being late, she was never seen again. On June...
MASON CITY, IA
kchanews.com

No Foul Play Suspect in North Iowa Woman’s Death

Three months after a north Iowa woman’s body was found in a river about 15 miles north of Mason City, officials say no foul play is suspected in her death. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies located the body of 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood floating in the Shell Rock River, about six miles northeast of Manly, near 390th Street and Raven Avenue, on September 16th. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was called in to assist local officials with the investigation.
MASON CITY, IA

