Addison County, VT

mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh taking action amidst nor'easter in the Adirondacks

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The first nor’easter of the winter season kept people across northern New York busy to handle the snow. Plattsburgh was one place in the area making active measures with snowplows on the road to ensure the cleanup process of the snow was smooth. Additionally, the city also has a parking ban in effect. It started at midnight Dec. 16, closing off parking across all city streets and in the Broad Street, Arnie Pavone, Upper and Lower Court Street, and the south end of Durkee Street parking lots.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Teen paints pet portraits to send funds to humane society

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “Mitzvah is like doing a good deed for the community. Like I said I really like animals and I really like art,” said artist Shayna Walker. Walker, is 13 years old and has started a project painting portraits of peoples dogs in her neighborhood. With the goal to raise some money for the Chittenden County Humane Society. She said it all started when she began painting pictures of her friends dogs to give as gifts.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
Addison Independent

Garth Otis Pecor, 51, of Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY — Garth Otis Pecor of Middlebury, Vermont passed away unexpectedly Dec. 10, 2022, at his home. Born Feb. 11, 1971, to Archie “Bud” and Elaine (Butterfly) Pecor, Garth attended and graduated from Middlebury Union High School. He briefly attended Champlain College. Not enjoying a formal learning...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
VTDigger

The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston

A parcel of undeveloped land is the site of a proposal that is forcing one of Vermont’s fastest growing municipalities to reckon with the challenges of building new housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston.
WILLISTON, VT
VTDigger

Burlington gun violence and a Band-Aid

Your article on the gun violence in Burlington and the Band-Aid they want to use to fix it. Why would the City Council want to ban law-abiding citizens from carrying a firearm? Do they really think that the people committing the crimes will abide by this law, while committing other crimes?
BURLINGTON, VT
103.7 WCYY

Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America

I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
CAMDEN, ME
WMUR.com

Upper Valley residents endure outages after snowstorm

LEBANON, N.H. — Buildings stood without power across the Upper Valley Saturday after a snowstorm blew through the region. Officials said downed trees and power lines are causing most of the outages. Liberty Utilities said in a satement to News9, "At this time, we do not have estimated times...
LEBANON, NH
The Valley Reporter

Gymnasium floor replacement expected to take until late January

Work to rebuild the gymnasium floor at Harwood Union High School continues with added steps needed that now put the target completion date at the end of January, according to school officials. Superintendent Mike Leichliter shared a recent update from Director of Facilities and Operations Ray Daigle who said that...
WATERBURY, VT
VTDigger

Vigilantism is making a comeback

Vigilantism. That word harkens back to the last time that criminals ran rampant in the streets of major cities throughout the country. That was the late 1970s and early to mid-1980s. It brings back the time when Clint “Dirty Harry” Eastwood and Charles “Death Wish” Bronson became heroes to the...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Thousands of power outages from heavy, wet snow in Vermont and Northern New York

A winter storm dumped several inches to more than two feet of snow across Vermont and northern New York, leading to over 60,000 power outages late Friday night. About 50,000 people were still impacted by outages in Vermont as of Saturday morning. Meanwhile, more than 17,000 homes in northern New York, particularly Essex County, were without power as of Saturday morning.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

2 arrested following South Burlington $4K shoplifting haul

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police were in the right place at the right time, happening to witness a shoplifter last week. Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. They chased the SUV south toward Shelburne but were unable to catch them. Shelburne Police then picked up the chase in the village and followed the SUV to Harbor Road where it crashed. The suspects were arrested after they tried to run off into a wooded area.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Vermont State Police Log: Speed, snow and ice cause crash

ADDISON COUNTY — The arrival of snow and ice on Sunday resulted in slippery conditions on some area roads. In one instance a truck was totaled when it went off the road in Ripton, according to Vermont State Police. On Dec. 11 at around a quarter to 4 p.m.,...
RIPTON, VT

