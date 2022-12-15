Read full article on original website
Norwich names former Rutland redevelopment official as interim town manager
Duffy served 11 years as the head of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority until tendering his resignation on Oct. 13. Read the story on VTDigger here: Norwich names former Rutland redevelopment official as interim town manager.
Vermont town lauded for having ‘the most holiday cheer in America’
These 10 small towns feel like a Hallmark holiday movie, according to Thrillist. Small towns, charming in all seasons, transform into “fairytale-perfect towns” during the holidays, and a town in Vermont does it better than most, according to Thrillist. The website recently published a list of 10 small...
Meeting of the Minds: Teens Invited to Neuroscience Competition
Neuroscience is not a class that most high schoolers have on their schedules, but every year teens from around the world participate in a neuroscience competition called Brain Bee. The 2023 Vermont contest — a free, all-day event that also includes educational components — is scheduled for February 11 at...
Plattsburgh taking action amidst nor'easter in the Adirondacks
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The first nor’easter of the winter season kept people across northern New York busy to handle the snow. Plattsburgh was one place in the area making active measures with snowplows on the road to ensure the cleanup process of the snow was smooth. Additionally, the city also has a parking ban in effect. It started at midnight Dec. 16, closing off parking across all city streets and in the Broad Street, Arnie Pavone, Upper and Lower Court Street, and the south end of Durkee Street parking lots.
Teen paints pet portraits to send funds to humane society
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “Mitzvah is like doing a good deed for the community. Like I said I really like animals and I really like art,” said artist Shayna Walker. Walker, is 13 years old and has started a project painting portraits of peoples dogs in her neighborhood. With the goal to raise some money for the Chittenden County Humane Society. She said it all started when she began painting pictures of her friends dogs to give as gifts.
Garth Otis Pecor, 51, of Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Garth Otis Pecor of Middlebury, Vermont passed away unexpectedly Dec. 10, 2022, at his home. Born Feb. 11, 1971, to Archie “Bud” and Elaine (Butterfly) Pecor, Garth attended and graduated from Middlebury Union High School. He briefly attended Champlain College. Not enjoying a formal learning...
Windsor County sheriff reflects on career that spanned 6 decades
Michael Chamberlain, 74, started working in law enforcement in Windsor County in 1971. He lost his reelection bid last month. Read the story on VTDigger here: Windsor County sheriff reflects on career that spanned 6 decades.
The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston
A parcel of undeveloped land is the site of a proposal that is forcing one of Vermont’s fastest growing municipalities to reckon with the challenges of building new housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston.
Burlington gun violence and a Band-Aid
Your article on the gun violence in Burlington and the Band-Aid they want to use to fix it. Why would the City Council want to ban law-abiding citizens from carrying a firearm? Do they really think that the people committing the crimes will abide by this law, while committing other crimes?
Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America
I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
Upper Valley residents endure outages after snowstorm
LEBANON, N.H. — Buildings stood without power across the Upper Valley Saturday after a snowstorm blew through the region. Officials said downed trees and power lines are causing most of the outages. Liberty Utilities said in a satement to News9, "At this time, we do not have estimated times...
Gymnasium floor replacement expected to take until late January
Work to rebuild the gymnasium floor at Harwood Union High School continues with added steps needed that now put the target completion date at the end of January, according to school officials. Superintendent Mike Leichliter shared a recent update from Director of Facilities and Operations Ray Daigle who said that...
Vigilantism is making a comeback
Vigilantism. That word harkens back to the last time that criminals ran rampant in the streets of major cities throughout the country. That was the late 1970s and early to mid-1980s. It brings back the time when Clint “Dirty Harry” Eastwood and Charles “Death Wish” Bronson became heroes to the...
Photos: The season's first major snowstorm created a whiteout in Vermont
The season's first major snowstorm created a winter wonderland a week before Christmas. Read the story on VTDigger here: Photos: The season's first major snowstorm created a whiteout in Vermont.
Thousands of power outages from heavy, wet snow in Vermont and Northern New York
A winter storm dumped several inches to more than two feet of snow across Vermont and northern New York, leading to over 60,000 power outages late Friday night. About 50,000 people were still impacted by outages in Vermont as of Saturday morning. Meanwhile, more than 17,000 homes in northern New York, particularly Essex County, were without power as of Saturday morning.
Vermont gets hit with first nor'easter of the season bringing heavy, wet snow
WILLISTON, Vt. — At VTrans, the first big storm of the season has brought a lot of work for the department. Even with a very early start, they don't plan on stopping any time soon. "Some of our trucks were out at 4 a.m., a lot of those trucks...
RV owners caught up in Hartford towing crackdown
“Even if I could pay for it, there is nowhere I am allowed to put it,” said an RV owner whose vehicle was towed and impounded. Read the story on VTDigger here: RV owners caught up in Hartford towing crackdown.
2 arrested following South Burlington $4K shoplifting haul
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police were in the right place at the right time, happening to witness a shoplifter last week. Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. They chased the SUV south toward Shelburne but were unable to catch them. Shelburne Police then picked up the chase in the village and followed the SUV to Harbor Road where it crashed. The suspects were arrested after they tried to run off into a wooded area.
Burlington Democrats pick candidates for March City Council races
Joan Shannon prevailed in the only contested race at the Thursday night caucus. Maea Brandt and Mark Barlow will join Avery Muzikar in the other district races while Hannah King will run again in the Ward 8 special election. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington Democrats pick candidates for March City Council races.
Vermont State Police Log: Speed, snow and ice cause crash
ADDISON COUNTY — The arrival of snow and ice on Sunday resulted in slippery conditions on some area roads. In one instance a truck was totaled when it went off the road in Ripton, according to Vermont State Police. On Dec. 11 at around a quarter to 4 p.m.,...
