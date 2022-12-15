Richard Allen, 50, faces two counts of murder in connection to the 2017 deaths of 14-year-old Libby German and her best friend 13-year-old Abby Williams The man accused of killing two Indiana teen girls may not have acted alone, according to the prosecutor involved in the case. Richard Allen, 50, faces two counts of murder, in connection to the deaths of 14-year-old Liberty "Libby" German and her best friend, 13-year-old Abigail "Abby" Williams in Delphi, Ind., on Feb. 13, 2017. The girls were reported missing by family after failing...

DELPHI, IN ・ 25 DAYS AGO