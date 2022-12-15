Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
nbc15.com
Longtime NBC15 Weather Director Elmer Childress passes away at 92
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former NBC15 Weather Director, radio and television show host, TV personality and musician Elmer Childress died on December 6. He was 92 years old. Childress passed away one day before his 93rd birthday. According to his obituary, Childress was born in Bauxite, Arkansas and started out...
stoughtonnews.com
Wrestling: Stoughton falls to Milton in pin-heavy rivalry bout
It was fall fest in Milton on Friday. The Stoughton wrestling team lost to rival Milton 54-27 in a Badger East dual that saw 12 of the 14 matches end in a fall on Dec. 16 at Milton High School. The Vikings won the first two matches before the Red...
College football transfer 4-star QB lands at Wisconsin
First-year Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell worked fast to improve his quarterback room through the college football transfer portal, adding former Oklahoma prospect Nick Evers to his roster on Saturday. Evers confirmed his decision on Twitter. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Evers was a ...
CBS 58
Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
CBS 58
Wisconsin weightlifter will attempt to break record after undergoing heart surgery at UW Health
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin man gets the chance to keep doing what he loves after undergoing quintuple bypass surgery at UW Health in Madison. Michael Love says he's been passionate about exercise since he was a teenager. It wasn't until later he discovered a love for weightlifting.
Man fighting for life after Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Charles Street around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived. The man was taken to the hospital […]
Madison Streets Division warns drivers of slick roads as snowfall continues
MADISON, Wis. — Light snow continued to fall around Madison Sunday, prompting the Streets Division to get to work. Crews have been circling salt routes since about 4 a.m. Sunday morning, officials said, and they will remain active throughout the snowfall. Officials said that some areas of the city have received more snow than others, such as the west side...
Tunes in the Terminal fills Dane County Regional Airport with holiday music
MADISON, Wis. — Passengers traveling through the Dane County Regional Airport on Friday got a special treat — live holiday music. Friday marked the first day of Tunes in the Terminal, which showcases performers from throughout south-central Wisconsin. On Friday, a band from Wayland Academy, the Waunakee High School Jazz Band and Glacial Drumlin Middle School’s Sizzling String Orchestra took...
This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
This Is The Coldest City In Illinois
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
nbc15.com
Janesville PD respond to Best Buy burglary Sunday morning
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Sunday morning, Janesville Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a Best Buy. The suspects used a vehicle to force entry to the Best Buy located at 2850 Deerfield Drive. They took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled in a car. Police are...
MMSD cancels class, among dozens of cancellations across southern Wisconsin
The Madison Metropolitan School District has canceled class for Thursday, one of more than 90 school cancellations and delays across southern Wisconsin.
wtmj.com
Park View Middle School students fall sick in Mukwonago, faint at choir rehearsal
MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Students of Park View Middle School fell ill and fainted while rehearsing for their choir performance at Mukwonago High School, numerous sources confirmed to WTMJ on Thursday. A group of middle school choir students suddenly displayed symptoms of illness during their practice session on Dec. 15,...
Apartment Therapy
One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Early Abandoned Designs May Eventually Get Built in Wisconsin
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
UW-Madison students spark conversation about written agreements for university marketing campaigns
MADISON, Wis. — After one University of Wisconsin-Madison student tweeted concerns over an image of him being used for a marketing campaign, other students are now sharing similar experiences of feeling misled about how the university could use their likeness. In the replies to this tweet, Mikey Morin shared his similar experiences with the student who made the tweet. He...
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Extends Offer To 8th Grade Phenom QB
New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell has made a splash this week for the 2023 recruiting class. He landed a total of four commits this week with two of them being former University of Cincinnati recruits. While recruiting for next year is important, Fickell is also planning for the future. Wisconsin has extended an offer to 8th-grade phenom QB Trent Seaborn.
middletontimes.com
Ronald S. Endres
Ronald "Ron" S. Endres, 71, of Middleton, passed away peacefully in Madison, on Nov. 26, 2022 after a brief battle with lung cancer with family by his side. He was born on Sept. 19, 1951 in Madison, the second oldest child of Albert Mathias Endres and his wife Bernadette Catherine (Hellenbrand) Endres.
Loved ones share details on fatal Janesville house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The two people who died in a Janesville house fire on Friday were a mother and a daughter, their loved ones told News 3 Now on Saturday. The Janesville Fire Department says the cause of the fire is unknown, and foul play is not suspected. RELATED: Two dead in Janesville house fire; cause under investigation On the...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin police find man with outstanding OWI warrant passed out at Buffalo Wild Wings
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Wisconsin took a man with an outstanding 6th OWI warrant into custody after he was found passed out at a Buffalo Wild Wings. According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to a Buffalo Wild Wings to check on someone who was passed out at the bar. Authorities say the incident happened on December 12 around 6:20 p.m.
nbc15.com
Madison crews brace for another round of snowfall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Even though Madison street crews are still cleaning up after Wednesday’s winter weather, the city’s Streets Division is already bracing for more in the coming hours and its snow emergency declaration will continue into Friday night. In a mid-day update, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines...
