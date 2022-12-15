ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Longtime NBC15 Weather Director Elmer Childress passes away at 92

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former NBC15 Weather Director, radio and television show host, TV personality and musician Elmer Childress died on December 6. He was 92 years old. Childress passed away one day before his 93rd birthday. According to his obituary, Childress was born in Bauxite, Arkansas and started out...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
WAUSAU, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man fighting for life after Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Charles Street around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived. The man was taken to the hospital […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Streets Division warns drivers of slick roads as snowfall continues

MADISON, Wis. — Light snow continued to fall around Madison Sunday, prompting the Streets Division to get to work. Crews have been circling salt routes since about 4 a.m. Sunday morning, officials said, and they will remain active throughout the snowfall. Officials said that some areas of the city have received more snow than others, such as the west side...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Tunes in the Terminal fills Dane County Regional Airport with holiday music

MADISON, Wis. — Passengers traveling through the Dane County Regional Airport on Friday got a special treat — live holiday music. Friday marked the first day of Tunes in the Terminal, which showcases performers from throughout south-central Wisconsin. On Friday, a band from Wayland Academy, the Waunakee High School Jazz Band and Glacial Drumlin Middle School’s Sizzling String Orchestra took...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Joe Mertens

This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
SPRING GREEN, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville PD respond to Best Buy burglary Sunday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Sunday morning, Janesville Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a Best Buy. The suspects used a vehicle to force entry to the Best Buy located at 2850 Deerfield Drive. They took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled in a car. Police are...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW-Madison students spark conversation about written agreements for university marketing campaigns

MADISON, Wis. — After one University of Wisconsin-Madison student tweeted concerns over an image of him being used for a marketing campaign, other students are now sharing similar experiences of feeling misled about how the university could use their likeness. In the replies to this tweet, Mikey Morin shared his similar experiences with the student who made the tweet. He...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Extends Offer To 8th Grade Phenom QB

New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell has made a splash this week for the 2023 recruiting class. He landed a total of four commits this week with two of them being former University of Cincinnati recruits. While recruiting for next year is important, Fickell is also planning for the future. Wisconsin has extended an offer to 8th-grade phenom QB Trent Seaborn.
MADISON, WI
middletontimes.com

Ronald S. Endres

Ronald "Ron" S. Endres, 71, of Middleton, passed away peacefully in Madison, on Nov. 26, 2022 after a brief battle with lung cancer with family by his side. He was born on Sept. 19, 1951 in Madison, the second oldest child of Albert Mathias Endres and his wife Bernadette Catherine (Hellenbrand) Endres.
MIDDLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin police find man with outstanding OWI warrant passed out at Buffalo Wild Wings

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Wisconsin took a man with an outstanding 6th OWI warrant into custody after he was found passed out at a Buffalo Wild Wings. According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to a Buffalo Wild Wings to check on someone who was passed out at the bar. Authorities say the incident happened on December 12 around 6:20 p.m.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison crews brace for another round of snowfall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Even though Madison street crews are still cleaning up after Wednesday’s winter weather, the city’s Streets Division is already bracing for more in the coming hours and its snow emergency declaration will continue into Friday night. In a mid-day update, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines...
MADISON, WI

