One of the more positively received storylines in All Elite Wrestling of late has almost completely been on AEW Dark, and created by the talent themselves. In October, a story between The Firm and Matt Hardy started, which has also expanded to Private Party. While it's largely focused around Matt Hardy and Ethan Page, several other talent have been involved. Those that we spoke to said that Hardy and Page were excited to work together for the angle, and it was almost entirely creatively developed by them.

13 HOURS AGO