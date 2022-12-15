ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betting Odds For Several Championship Matches At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

NJPW - Wrestle Kingdom. Will Ospreay (c) -300 (1/3) Kazuchika Okada -400 (1/4) NJPW World TV Championship Tournament Final Winner. Zack Sabre Jr. -180 (5/9) Taiji Ishimori (c) -150 (2/3) El Desperado +250 (5/2) Hiromu Takahashi +250 (5/2) Master Wato +650 (13/2) Fans can see the full card for the...
Cody Rhodes Among Talent At WWE 2K Commercial Shoot

The American Nightmare isn't back quite yet, but WWE is planning for it. Cody Rhodes has been sidelined for several months after tearing his pectoral muscle, which required surgery and left him out of action for the rest of the year. However, he's still getting some work done, specifically to promote WWE 2K.
AEW Releases New Shirt That Makes MJF So Mad He Can't 'This' Straight

Wake up babe, a new AEW meme shirt just dropped. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, MJF retained his AEW World Championship (The Big Burberry Belt) over Ricky Starks. As he was making his way up the ramp, MJF was confronted by Bryan Danielson. The theme song and sight of Danielson caused MJF to take off in another direction.
Ethan Page And Matt Hardy Have Created Most Of Their Own AEW Storyline

One of the more positively received storylines in All Elite Wrestling of late has almost completely been on AEW Dark, and created by the talent themselves. In October, a story between The Firm and Matt Hardy started, which has also expanded to Private Party. While it's largely focused around Matt Hardy and Ethan Page, several other talent have been involved. Those that we spoke to said that Hardy and Page were excited to work together for the angle, and it was almost entirely creatively developed by them.
Backstage Reactions To Rumors Regarding Sasha Banks And NJPW-AEW

Known professionally as Sasha Banks, Mercedes hasn't wrestled since walking out on WWE back in May, and subsequently was suspended. PWInsider has reported that NJPW is bringing Mercedes into the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom show, which is interesting timing for multiple reasons. Earlier this year, WrestleCade tried to book Sasha Banks...
Saraya: WWE's Doing Great With Hunter In Charge; If Vince Comes Back, Is He Going To Undo Everything?

Saraya discusses the rumors of Vince McMahon's potential return to WWE. On December 13, 2022, a new report from the Wall Street Journal surfaced regarding Vince McMahon. Alongside other important notes about the sexual assault allegations that McMahon currently faces, the report also notes that McMahon has told people that he intends to make a comeback to WWE. McMahon stepped down from his CEO and creative position back in July 2022.
Multiple Companies Interested In Signing Lady Frost

Lady Frost is a free agent, but if some companies have their way, that won't be the case for long. Frost is on her second tour of CMLL after gaining her IMPACT Wrestling release, and CMLL is hoping to anchor her down to a deal. We'd reported recently that CMLL had mentioned offering Lady Frost a contract, which was also done publicly this week. However, we've confirmed that as of now, Lady Frost hasn't signed anywhere.
Ethan Page Discusses Producing In AEW, Says He's Pushed To Do More Commentary

Ethan Page talks about his plans in wrestling after his days in the ring are over. For most wrestlers, once you're in the business, there's no getting out of it. Although some wrestlers like Bret Hart and Steve Austin have found other options outside of wrestling following the end of their full time in-ring careers, the vast majority of pro grapplers end up holding some role in the industry after they officially hang up the boots.
El Hijo Del Vikingo: Maybe I Will Go Looking For Kenny Omega At His Home In AEW

El Hijo del Vikingo may go looking for Kenny Omega. Vikingo and Omega were set to clash at AAA Triplemania Regia in December 2021, but the bout never came to fruition as Omega was sidelined with a multitude of injuries. Omega vacated the AAA Mega Championship and Vikingo won it in a five-way bout against Bandido, Bobby Fish, Jay Lethal and Samuray del Sol.
Austin Theory Apologetic Backstage After WWE Raw Botch On December 5

A rough situation played out on last week's episode of WWE Raw when a spot with Austin Theory and Mustafa Ali went awry. Regarding the top rope frankensteiner botch, we're told that it happened because Theory didn't hold on to Ali. The idea was for Theory to block the move and lift Ali up into a powerbomb. From there Ali was supposed to counter that move back into the rana. It was Ali that called for the ref to check on Theory and Ali called the audible for the satellite DDT. Theory was also very apologetic backstage for the slip up. But there was no heat between the two.
Details Behind NXT Call-Up Pitches, Main Event, Process Of Call-Ups

There have been pitches for numerous talent to be called up to the WWE main roster, Fightful Select has been told that there have been pitches for several NXT talent. Since the return to live crowds last year, NXT talent has regularly worked dark matches or on Main Event to help evaluate them. One NXT source indicated to us that WWE higher ups feel it gives them a more accurate reflection of how a talent would immediately connect with a main roster audience, since they're largely working in front of the same few hundred people on weekly NXT TV.
