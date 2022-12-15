Read full article on original website
‘The Voice’s Two New Coaches for Season 23 Revealed
Prior to Season 22’s winner officially being announced, NBC revealed more details about the coaches lined up for the upcoming season of The Voice. According to NBC, Blake Shelton will be returning for Season 23 of The Voice. It will be his last season on the show. Kelly Clarkson will also be returning after her brief hiatus. Meanwhile, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be assuming the roles as the two final coaches for the upcoming season.
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Speaks Out After His Death
The mother of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss is speaking out days after her son was found dead in a California hotel room from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Connie Boss Alexander shared a message on her Instagram Story on Thursday (December 16). "Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can't use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can," she wrote. "Please continue to keep us in prayer. Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond."
iheart.com
Brittany Murphy's Brother Believes 'Clueless' Star Was 'Taken Out'
Brittany Murphy's brother is still searching for answers after the Clueless star's death 13 years ago. Murphy was found dead in the bathroom of her Hollywood Hills home on December 20, 2009. She was 32. Her husband, 40-year-old British screenwriter Simon Monjack, died five months later under similar circumstances. The Los Angeles coroner ruled the deaths were due to pneumonia, anemia, and drug intoxication. Dozens of prescription drugs were found in both Murphy's and Monjack's system.
iheart.com
Hottie Actress Alyssa Milano Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today
Jennifer Beals is 59 (“Flashdance,” “The Book of Eli,” “The L Word,” “Proof”) Rosa Blasi is 50 (“Make It or Break It,” “The Thundermans,” “Strong Medicine”) Jake Gyllenhaal is 42 (“City Slickers,” “Jarhead,” “Donnie Darko,” “Brokeback...
iheart.com
WATCH: Austin Butler Addresses Why He Still Talks Like Elvis Presley
Austin Butler addressed why his voice sounds so “Elvis-y” while appearing on last night's episode of Saturday Night Live. Butler recently portrayed Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic. Ever since the movie was released earlier this year, fans have been wondering why the actor's natural speaking voice still sounds so similar to the rock icon's.
iheart.com
Rihanna Finally Shows Off Baby Boy In Adorable First Video On TikTok
We have two pieces of very, very important news to tell you:. Second, Rihanna's first video on TikTok is of her brand new baby boy!. The "Love On The Brain" singer shared on Saturday (December 17) an adorable video of her son, whose name has not yet been made public. He's seen grabbing hold of Rihanna's phone before momma takes control of the device to show off her smiling baby. "Oooh! You're trying to get Mommy's phone," Rihanna is heard saying in the background.
