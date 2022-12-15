Read full article on original website
more1049.com
Area Residents Gather To Talk Pipelines
Hartley, IA (KICD)– Area residents from several local communities gathered in Hartley Saturday morning to discuss carbon dioxide pipelines that are proposed to travel through portions of the state. The meeting hosted by a series of landowners who have been contacted by land agents hired by the Summit Carbon...
more1049.com
Authorities Kept Busy With Weather-Related Crashes
Jackson, MN (KICD)– Authorities around the area were kept busy last week assisting motorists involved in crashes brought on by the multi-day winter storm. From five o’clock Thursday morning through six o’clock Friday evening, the Iowa State Patrol says it covered 105 crashes and assisted 145 motorists across the state.
