okstate.edu

OSU celebrates 145th commencement

Media Contact: Jordan Bishop | Editor, Department of Brand Management | 405-744-7193 | jordan.bishop@okstate.edu. Rep. Lucas recognizes graduates, university’s land-grant impact. For U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, a long career in Congress became a dream during his time at Oklahoma State University. Saturday, Lucas reminded the more than 1,100 graduates...
STILLWATER, OK
Limitless Production Group LLC

Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communities

An example of the T-38C Talon that could have flown over the region causing the sonic booms.Photo bySheppard Air Force Base. Around 1:30 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022 several reports came in on social media from several communities in the Cleveland and McClain Counties in Oklahoma about mysteries loud booms they had heard during the afternoon.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma school serving Indigenous students could be in jeopardy

OKLAHOMA CITY — A charter school serving Oklahoma City's Indigenous community was at the center of the state's board of education meeting Thursday. The Oklahoma State Board of Education was looking at whether Sovereign Community Schools should close its doors. Academic outcomes for the school aren't proficient, but the largest concern is the $500,000 of debt the charter school is in.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

This Oklahoma Town is the Pipeline Crossroads of the World

Aside from its origin in Indian Territory and the seven different land runs, oil has been at the heart of Oklahoma's short and storied history. The once richest tribe of people in the world found their fortune in the ground. Oklahoma's most notorious serial killer committed his crimes for oil. The majority of Oklahoma's elite billionaires now owe their wealth to the state's oil industry.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Abortion access petition, Western Heights Schools, TikTok ban and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Right Attorney Ryan Kiesel about supporters of abortion access dropping the initiative petition on the day they were supposed to start gathering signatures, a judge ruling against Oklahoma in the transfer of a federal inmate for the state to execute and a multitude of changes at Oklahoma City's Western Heights school.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pdjnews.com

Fatality collision in Noble County

A fatality collision occurred Monday, Dec. 12 at approximately 8:51 p.m. on State Highway 15 near county road 90, 6.3 miles east of Billings, OK in Noble County. According to reports, a 2003 GMC Pickup driven by Darrel Warren, male, age 47, of Oklahoma City, OK was transported by Tonkawa EMS to Stillwater Medical Center in Blackwell, OK. The driver succumbed to his injuries at hospital. …
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
ocolly.com

Former Tulsa lineman Goodlow transfers to OSU

On Saturday, former Tulsa senior defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow announced his commitment to OSU, becoming the sixth transfer to commit since the conclusion of the regular season and the second Golden Hurricane. Sitting at 6-foot-4, 285 pounds, Goodlow recorded 44 total tackles, 24 solo and two sacks his senior season...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City landlords are moving away from Section 8

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman said she has been homeless for weeks while struggling to find a landlord to take her Housing Choice voucher. A Housing Choice voucher provides rental cost assistance to low-income residents. Angela Wells received a voucher a little over a month ago, but she has been unable to find a place to use it.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

