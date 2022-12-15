Read full article on original website
okstate.edu
OSU celebrates 145th commencement
Media Contact: Jordan Bishop | Editor, Department of Brand Management | 405-744-7193 | jordan.bishop@okstate.edu. Rep. Lucas recognizes graduates, university’s land-grant impact. For U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, a long career in Congress became a dream during his time at Oklahoma State University. Saturday, Lucas reminded the more than 1,100 graduates...
city-sentinel.com
Representatives Mark McBride and Rhonda Baker Comment on Release of Teacher Salary Information
Representatives Mark McBride, R-Moore, and Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, today commented on the release by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) of local salary schedules for Oklahoma school districts for the 2022-23 school year. State statute requires the release of the information each year to state Speaker of the House,...
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communities
An example of the T-38C Talon that could have flown over the region causing the sonic booms.Photo bySheppard Air Force Base. Around 1:30 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022 several reports came in on social media from several communities in the Cleveland and McClain Counties in Oklahoma about mysteries loud booms they had heard during the afternoon.
Oklahoma City investors join Chickasaw Nation to buy Skirvin Hotel
Several local investors have joined together with the Chickasaw Nation to purchase the historic Skirvin Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City.
USPS OKC to host job fair to fill up to 200 new career positions
The United States Postal Service is looking for talent as it seeks individuals interested in a pathway to the Postal service.
KOCO
Oklahoma school serving Indigenous students could be in jeopardy
OKLAHOMA CITY — A charter school serving Oklahoma City's Indigenous community was at the center of the state's board of education meeting Thursday. The Oklahoma State Board of Education was looking at whether Sovereign Community Schools should close its doors. Academic outcomes for the school aren't proficient, but the largest concern is the $500,000 of debt the charter school is in.
This Oklahoma Town is the Pipeline Crossroads of the World
Aside from its origin in Indian Territory and the seven different land runs, oil has been at the heart of Oklahoma's short and storied history. The once richest tribe of people in the world found their fortune in the ground. Oklahoma's most notorious serial killer committed his crimes for oil. The majority of Oklahoma's elite billionaires now owe their wealth to the state's oil industry.
kosu.org
Abortion access petition, Western Heights Schools, TikTok ban and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Right Attorney Ryan Kiesel about supporters of abortion access dropping the initiative petition on the day they were supposed to start gathering signatures, a judge ruling against Oklahoma in the transfer of a federal inmate for the state to execute and a multitude of changes at Oklahoma City's Western Heights school.
Respiratory illnesses renew concerns over hospital capacity in OK
With the rise in COVID, RSV and the flu, hospital capacity has become a concern all around the country, including Oklahoma.
blackchronicle.com
Luxury Oklahoma City neighborhood pond allegedly filled with stolen city water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has had 24 days of triple digit heat and many communities around the state are asking residents to ration water use. KFOR News 4 has confirmed an OKC Utilities Department investigation into an alleged water bandit in far western Oklahoma City. The scene of...
‘What better way to honor our student body,’ Westmoore High School coach supports team after teen dies in multi-vehicle wreck
Tim Grantham told KFOR he hopes serving will help his students with healing after losing one of their classmates Thursday.
This Crazy and Rare Oklahoma Address has the Same Street, City, County and State In It
Imagine writing a letter or sending a package to someone who lives on Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City located in Oklahoma County in the state of Oklahoma!. It's one of the few, maybe even the only U.S. address that contains the same street, city, county, and state. Now there could...
okcfox.com
Tiny house project for homeless veterans in Oklahoma City is halted
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A housing project that would have helped get homeless veterans off the streets has been halted. The nonprofit behind the tiny house project is looking for new options. "What we're doing is we're pressing pause right now in order to better engage with the community,...
Oklahoma Co. elected officials approve $13,000 pay raise, second in as many years
Eight elected leaders in Oklahoma County will see more money on their paycheck in the new year.
pdjnews.com
Fatality collision in Noble County
A fatality collision occurred Monday, Dec. 12 at approximately 8:51 p.m. on State Highway 15 near county road 90, 6.3 miles east of Billings, OK in Noble County. According to reports, a 2003 GMC Pickup driven by Darrel Warren, male, age 47, of Oklahoma City, OK was transported by Tonkawa EMS to Stillwater Medical Center in Blackwell, OK. The driver succumbed to his injuries at hospital. …
Take a Look Inside This EPIC $5,495,000 Oklahoma Estate That’s For Sale
Luckily it's still available and hasn't sold yet. This multi-million dollar mansion in Oklahoma is the very definition of an epic estate. If you're looking for something to spend your tax return on this could be it! Take a quick virtual tour of this incredible home and see what over five million dollars could buy you.
KOKI FOX 23
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
ocolly.com
Former Tulsa lineman Goodlow transfers to OSU
On Saturday, former Tulsa senior defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow announced his commitment to OSU, becoming the sixth transfer to commit since the conclusion of the regular season and the second Golden Hurricane. Sitting at 6-foot-4, 285 pounds, Goodlow recorded 44 total tackles, 24 solo and two sacks his senior season...
OKC Recycling Officials Issue Statement On Acceptable Recyclables
Oklahoma City officials are reminding residents about what is acceptable for recycling this holiday season. Anything made from paper, including holiday cards and wrapping paper tubes, are allowed to be recycled. Glass and aluminum are also items able to be recycled. Items you do not want to recycle include plastic...
KOCO
Oklahoma City landlords are moving away from Section 8
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman said she has been homeless for weeks while struggling to find a landlord to take her Housing Choice voucher. A Housing Choice voucher provides rental cost assistance to low-income residents. Angela Wells received a voucher a little over a month ago, but she has been unable to find a place to use it.
