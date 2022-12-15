Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Coleman signs with Nebraska over Colorado
LINCOLN, Neb. – Malachi Coleman has officially made his college choice, choosing family time over Coach Prime. Coleman previously committed to Nebraska under former interim coach Mickey Joseph before announcing that he was re-opening his commitment on Dec. 1. Twenty days later, Coleman announced that he was signing with...
News Channel Nebraska
More cancellations reported at Nebraska's airports Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. -- Delays and cancellations are starting to stack up in some of Nebraska's airports. In Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, a total of 11 flights over the next 24 hours have already been cancelled, all of which are on either Southwest or Delta Airlines. Four arriving flights have been canceled for Thursday, all of which are Southwest flights from either Chicago or Denver.
News Channel Nebraska
Husker Football Signing Day Recap
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule announced the addition of 31 new players for the Husker program on Wednesday, the first day of the signing period. The newest Huskers includes 27 scholarship additions and four walk-ons. The class comes from all over the nation with 12 states represented. The group includes...
News Channel Nebraska
Shelley, Nebraska women top No. 20 Kansas in triple OT 85-79
Lincoln - Jaz Shelley scored 10 of her team-high 24 points in overtime to lead four Huskers in double figures, as the Nebraska women's basketball team handed No. 20 Kansas its first loss of the season in an 85-79 triple-overtime thriller at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday night. Shelley, who...
News Channel Nebraska
Brahmer makes it official with Iowa State
PIERCE, Neb. -- One of the most highly regarded football recruits in the state of Nebraska is officially heading east. Ben Brahmer, who led Pierce to two state titles, signed his letter of intent to play with Iowa State. Flanked by his parents and his two sisters, both of whom...
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers Clash with No. 20 Kansas
Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. 20/24 Kansas Jayhawks (10-0, 0-0 Big 12) Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 6 p.m. (CT) Ana Bellinghausen (PBP), Kara Graham (Analyst) Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App. Special...
News Channel Nebraska
Rose Morris
Rose Anna (Manley) Morris, age 82 of Omaha passed away at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha on December 19, 2022. She was born in Liberty on January 17, 1940 to Francis and Mildred (Rees) Manley. Those left to mourn her passing are her daughters, Lori (Monty) Rodgers,...
News Channel Nebraska
One killed in weather-related crash near York on Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near York on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A spokesperson for NSP said the crash happened around 4 p.m. near mile marker 347, near the York interchange. According to NSP, a westbound Ford...
News Channel Nebraska
Refrigerated semi trailer catches fire outside Auburn
AUBURN, Neb. -- A refrigerated semi-trailer caught fire in southeast Nebraska Wednesday morning. The Rief Bros. driver out of Crescent, Iowa, pulled over to the shoulder of Highway 75 just outside of Auburn and unhooked his truck just as firefighters arrived. Auburn Fire Chief Darwin McCollum said the trailer's brakes...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Speedway announces new Director of Competition and Promoter
BEATRICE - The Gage County Ag society has named a new eye in the sky at the Beatrice Speedway. Tommy Denton, who has a long line of racing history in his lifetime, will take over the role of Director of Competition and Promoter starting January 1st of the new year.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple crashes affecting I-80 at Missouri River bridge
OMAHA, Neb. -- Interstate 80 was closed in both directions around the noon hour due to multiple crashes on the bridge over the Missouri River. Omaha Police were reporting that I-80 was closed to eastbound traffic at the junction with Highway 75. Meanwhile, Council Bluffs Police were reporting a crash...
News Channel Nebraska
NC school superintendent selected finalist at Ralston
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City school superintendent is among finalists for the job at Ralston Public Schools. Mark Fritch was selected as a finalist by the Ralston Board of Education Wednesday along with Jason Buckingham, Angela Plugge and Cecilia Wilken. Buckingham is the current assistant superintendent for Ralston....
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne E. Zimmerman
Wayne E. Zimmerman, 86, of Beatrice passed away December 19, 2022 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on May 26, 1936 in Beatrice and baptized on June 7, 1936 at home. He attended St. Paul Parochial School and was confirmed on April 2, 1950 at St. Paul’s. He attended Holmesville High School and served in the Nebraska National Guard from 1955 until 1963. He married Vivian Lienemann on February 13, 1972 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Wayne farmed east of Beatrice for many years until retirement and then moved into Beatrice. He was a life-long member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Beatrice and enjoyed farming, raising livestock and his grandchildren.
News Channel Nebraska
Wind chill negative 20 reported at Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY - Bitterly cold temperatures are expected through Friday night and the entire state is covered by a wind chill warning through noon on Saturday. A winter weather advisory continues today through 6 p.m. A few flurries are possible today with clear skies this evening. The Nebraska City Airport...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Mayor: Councilman Palermo to be held to a 'high standard'
As a federal criminal investigation apparently swirls around him, Omaha City Council Vice President Vinny Palermo isn't talking. The FBI confirming that it has served a search warrant at Palermo's South Omaha home, along with the home of an Omaha police officer, one of two officers now facing an "internal investigation" by the department.
News Channel Nebraska
New state lawmaker announced, vows 'conservative' values
A domino effect from the November election hit Lincoln today, with the announcement of a new state senator. He’s Beau Ballard, who most recently worked under Speaker of the Legislature, Sen. Mike Hilgers. Hilgers’ District 21 seat in Lincoln opened up when Hilgers was elected Attorney General. Ballard...
News Channel Nebraska
Wendy's in Lincoln robbed by man with gun
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Wendy's manager reported that the business was robbed by a man with a handgun in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to Wendy's, 2615 S 48th St., on Monday around 10:05 p.m. for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to the manager....
News Channel Nebraska
Overnight scanner: Weeping Water house fire, Interstate 29 caravans
NEBRASKA CITY – Overnight scanner traffic includes a house fire at Weeping Water and multiple slide offs in Atchison County, Mo. Weeping Water, Murdock, Avoca and Louisville fire departments were called to a fully engulfed house fire on McKelvie Road near Weeping Water. The original call around 4:45 a.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Main Street Beatrice Holiday storefront winners announced
BEATRICE – A holiday display at the Bargain Box in downtown Beatrice is this year’s People’s Choice Award winner in the annual Main Street Beatrice storefront Christmas-season display contest. Main Street’s theme this year was Santa’s Workshop. Sixteen business locations entered this year’s contest.
News Channel Nebraska
Man charged for alleged role in November homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- The second suspect was officially arrested for a shooting from early November that killed a woman in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said 18-year-old Keanu Louis was arrested for first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He was booked into Douglas County Corrections.
