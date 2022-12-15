Wayne E. Zimmerman, 86, of Beatrice passed away December 19, 2022 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on May 26, 1936 in Beatrice and baptized on June 7, 1936 at home. He attended St. Paul Parochial School and was confirmed on April 2, 1950 at St. Paul’s. He attended Holmesville High School and served in the Nebraska National Guard from 1955 until 1963. He married Vivian Lienemann on February 13, 1972 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Wayne farmed east of Beatrice for many years until retirement and then moved into Beatrice. He was a life-long member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Beatrice and enjoyed farming, raising livestock and his grandchildren.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO