ClutchPoints
Cowboys Mike McCarthy’s immediate reaction to Dak Prescott’s game-ending pick-6
The Cowboys fell to the Jaguars after Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six. Immediately after the loss, head coach Mike McCarthy shared his thoughts on Prescott’s unfortunate turnover. Dallas lost to Jacksonville 40-34 in overtime. McCarthy had a simple response in defeat, saying “Unlucky bounce for us. Great play...
ClutchPoints
Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs required overtime to beat the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday, 30-24. Kansas City entered the game as two touchdown favorites, yet found themselves trailing for much of the day. Afterwards, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was very candid with the team’s performance. “We know we have a lot to work on,” Mahomes […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys got ambushed by the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday, losing via overtime to Trevor Lawrence and company to the tune of a 40-34 score. The loss also came after the Cowboys scored a too-close-for-comfort win over the Houston Texans in Week 14. For Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, the defeat at […] The post Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars
The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
ClutchPoints
Antonio Brown calls out Malika Andrews, ESPN for stealing his signature dance
Disgraced NFL star Antonio Brown didn’t appreciate ESPN for not giving him credit for the viral dance celebration that he popularized. During the latest episode of NBA Today, Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson and the rest of the crew started their segment by doing Brown’s dance celebration. However, Ab took offense to the fact that the network didn’t even mention him for the dance despite the fact that they’re often so quick reporting negative stuff about him.
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
ClutchPoints
Bengals Joe Burrow reaches heights Patrick Mahomes could only dream of
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals dominated the Tampa Buccaneers in Week 15, winning 34-23. As Cincinnati took down Tom Brady and the Bucs, Burrow accomplished something no other NFL player ever has. Burrow had four passing touchdowns against Tampa Bay. His first score, a five-yard pass to Tee Higgins was the 75th touchdown pass […] The post Bengals Joe Burrow reaches heights Patrick Mahomes could only dream of appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
NFL Twitter goes bonkers after Raiders unreal final play win vs. Patriots
You had to see the end of the New England Patriots-Las Vegas Raiders game to believe it, but even then it was difficult to understand how this game finished. Don’t ask Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones, and he authored the finish. This is the most absurd ending to a game I may have ever seen. […] The post NFL Twitter goes bonkers after Raiders unreal final play win vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Steelers make Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph QB decision amid Kenny Pickett injury
Mitch Trubisky is back under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Kenny Pickett remains in the concussion protocol, the team will be going with the veteran Trubisky over Mason Rudolph for Week 15, per Ian Rapoport. That’s not entirely surprising, given that the former Chicago Bears QB was clearly better than his competitor for the […] The post Steelers make Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph QB decision amid Kenny Pickett injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Dallas Goedert gets crucial injury update after Eagles’ comeback win vs. Bears
The Philadelphia Eagles picked up a narrow win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, once again suiting up without star tight end Dallas Goedert. The Eagles surprisingly opted against activating Goedert from IR ahead of the Week 15 clash, despite the expectation that he’d be ready to return from injury. After the game, Nick Sirianni dropped an injury update on Goedert and explained why the tight end wasn’t on the field on Sunday.
ClutchPoints
Chiefs owner’s savage Texans comment after narrow win
The Chiefs took down the Texans in Week 15, but it was much closer than many imagined. But still, a win is a win, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt made sure to remind the Texans just that. Kansas City defeated the Texans 30-24 in overtime. The win clinched the...
ClutchPoints
AFC playoff picture: How NFL postseason fields looks after Week 15
Sunday morning, the sporting world was gifted one of the greatest World Cup games in history. Yet, somehow the NFL once again stole the show as the day progressed. There were a number of crazy games that impacted the AFC playoff picture. The Los Angeles Chargers essentially got a walk-off win against the Tennessee Titans. […] The post AFC playoff picture: How NFL postseason fields looks after Week 15 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Tom Brady breaks silence on brutal Bucs meltdown vs. Joe Burrow, Bengals
It wasn’t as dramatic of a meltdown as the one the Indianapolis Colts had after building a 33-0 first-half lead against the Minnesota Vikings. But it wasn’t any less frustrating for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who saw their 17-0 start evaporate against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Brady was […] The post Tom Brady breaks silence on brutal Bucs meltdown vs. Joe Burrow, Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Dallas Cowboys: 3 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys fly to Jacksonville on Sunday in search of a much more impressive win than their Week 14 squeaker over Houston at home in Week 14. Meanwhile the Jags are fresh off Trevor Lawrence’s best game as a pro in an impressive win over the Tennessee Titans. The Jags are a team that has flashed real competence at times this season. They’re only 5-8, but impressive wins over Tennessee and Baltimore over the last three contests has Jacksonville quietly creeping towards the outskirts of the playoff picture in the NFC. Taking down the 10-win Cowboys would do a lot for the Jaguars in terms of solidifying themselves as a threat to sneak into the postseason. Motivations should be as high as ever in Jacksonville, and their former No. 1 overall pick is playing the best ball of his career under center. Here are three bold Cowboys predictions for Sunday’s Week 15 tilt against the Jaguars.
ClutchPoints
Jakobi Meyers’ immediate reaction to throwing Patriots’ chances away vs. Raiders
Jakobi Meyers made as costly of a mistake as you could make in the New England Patriots’ 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. With three seconds remaining and the game tied, Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson tossed the ball back to Jakobi Meyers hoping that they could try and score a touchdown to avoid overtime. When Meyers got the ball though, he ran several yards backward before tossing the ball many yards back to Mac Jones. However, Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones intercepted Meyers’ pass to his teammate. Chandler Jones ran over Mac Jones after he got the ball and easily ran into the end zone to win the Raiders the game.
ClutchPoints
Texans’ injury report vs. Chiefs setting up for a bloodbath
The 1-11-1 Texans already had a steep hill to climb if they wanted to beat the 10-3 Chiefs in Week 15. However, after Houston released their final injury report of a week, it appears their path to defeating Kansas City has become much more difficult. Heading into their matchup with...
ClutchPoints
Titans news: Ryan Tannehill carted off vs. Chargers with concerning ankle injury
The Tennessee Titans were hit with a worrying injury blow during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers when starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill was seen limping off the field after suffering an ankle injury. Tannehill went into the medical tent and was later seen on the medical cart heading into the Titans’ locker room. Malik Willis entered the game in his absence, and the Titans declared that Tannehill was questionable to return due to the ankle injury.
Kirk Cousins reveals Patrick Peterson’s halftime message that inspired Vikings’ comeback win vs. Colts
The Minnesota Vikings orchestrated quite a stunner in Week 15, coming back from a 33-0 halftime deficit to secure a 39-36 win against the Indianapolis Colts in overtime. According to Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, there was plenty of frustration within the team at halftime. However, Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson had the belief that the team […] The post Kirk Cousins reveals Patrick Peterson’s halftime message that inspired Vikings’ comeback win vs. Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 12/17/2022
The Miami Dolphins (8-5) visit the Buffalo Bills (10-3) on Saturday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Dolphins-Bills prediction and pick. Miami has cooled off since a blistering start and has lost two straight games heading into this week. The Dolphins sit two games […] The post NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 12/17/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Joe Theisman, Robert Griffin III react to controversial Commanders loss to Giants
Washington Commanders fans were incredulous at the non-call to end their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. Current quarterback Taylor Heinicke didn’t get the benefit of the call, which outraged former franchise QBs in Robert Griffin II and Joe Theismann. Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes was draped...
