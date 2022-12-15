ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Unhappy Fan Going Viral During Bowl Game

The UTSA Roadrunners were crushed by penalties late in the first half of their Cure Bowl matchup against Troy. Some of these calls were obvious — others were more questionable. A UTSA fan is going viral on social media for his reaction to one of these calls against his...
KSAT 12

Wimberley falls to Carthage in UIL Class 4A Division II State Championship

ARLINGTON – Someone’s perfect season had to end at AT&T Stadium on Friday morning. Unfortunately, it was Wimberley’s. The previously undefeated Texans fell to Carthage 42-0 at AT&T Stadium in the UIL Class 4A Division II State Championship game. Wimberley finishes an unforgettable season with a 15-1 overall record.
KSAT 12

UTSA Great College Graduate: Azziya Richardson

SAN ANTONIO – A recent UTSA college graduate who is in the Texas National Guard also happens to be an amazing musician and vocalist. KSAT 12 is celebrating the best and brightest graduates from across San Antonio. Azziya Richardson walked across the stage earlier this week, earning her bachelor’s...
hbsdealer.com

McCoy's Building Supply honored for philanthropy

At its recent Excellence in Leadership dinner, the Texas Association of Builders (TAB) presented McCoy’s Building Supply with its 2022 “Philanthropist of the Year” award. “Through donations of building materials and time, communities can be strengthened, and a strong community is a worthwhile investment for all of...
San Antonio Current

The 100 best bars in San Antonio 2022

When the Current introduced its 100 Best Bars in San Antonio list in 2021, we received an onslaught of feedback. To be sure, we got plenty of responses from folks livid that their favorite drinkery didn't make the cut. But we also heard from grateful transplants looking for new places to try, industry pros thrilled to see their workplace highlighted and residents excited to learn about places they'd long overlooked.
Ash Jurberg

Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio location

There is good news for doughnut lovers in San Antonio, with cult favorite Voodoo Doughnut opening its first location in San Antonio this week. The store is located at 400 E. Houston St and opens at 8 am on Tuesday, December 20. Perfect for grabbing a morning doughnut to accompany your cup of coffee. The store will be open 24 hours.
Ash Jurberg

H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"

It's no secret that in San Antonio, we love H-E-B. And now H-E-B fans can show their love publicly thanks to a new H-E-B brand shop that has just opened and has branded items such as shirts, socks, shores, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, and more for sale. There will be nearly 60 different items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands, such as H-E-B Bakery and H-E-B Texas Tough.
