Students Who Stole Edgar Heap of Birds Installation from Kansas Museum Publicly Apologize

Two University of Kansas (KU) students publicly apologized for stealing a panel from Native Hosts , a work by Edgar Heap of Birds that was installed in front of the school’s Spencer Museum of Art , according to the University Daily Kansan .

The work, which was installed outside the museum in 2021, consists of five signs, each with the word “Kansas” written backward at the top and the name of a Native American tribe that first occupied the land printed forward underneath.

On September 4 of that year, four of the five signs were vandalized, and the fifth was stolen .

Shortly after the incident, the KU Public Safety released images of the two suspects, and the stolen panel was returned.

On December 10, more than a year later, the two students who were charged with the theft, Samuel McKnight and John Wichlenski, stood in front of the Spencer Museum and apologized.

According to the Daily Kansan , Wichlenski first apologized to Heap of Birds, KU’s Indigenous students, and “anyone who felt the ripple effect from the situation.”

“There truthfully is not a second that goes by that I don’t unconditionally regret our actions and the damage that was caused,” Wichlenski said. Wichlenski added that neither he nor McKnight stole the work out of malice, but rather out of a “naive and selfish desire” to use it to decorate their apartment.

The panels were originally created for the Spencer Museum’s 2019 exhibition “The Power of Place , ” which was curated to highlight works by KU graduates.

During Art Basel Miami Beach, a version of Native Hosts was presented in K Art’s booth, which was chosen by ARTnews as among the best presentations at the fair.