FireRescue1
LODD: Mo. captain dies after fire call
KENNETT, Mo. — A Kennett fire captain died within 24 hours of responding to a fire call. According to the USFA, on Dec. 3, Robert “Big Rob” Lee Moore responded to the scene of a residential fire. Early the next morning, while at home, Moore suffered an apparent heart attack and passed away.
Kait 8
FOUND: Crews called to search for man
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police searched for a man that went hunting Sunday. He is now found. Police found the man right before 9 Sunday evening. According to the Poinsett County Sherriff’s Office, a family called the office around 7 Sunday evening. They were told the man went...
KFVS12
Food truck company gives away free Christmas dinners
Islamic faith leaders in Cape Girardeau say they feel emotional after the man accused of burning down their worship center admits to committing the crime. Stoddard County man facing life in prison after sex crimes conviction. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Stoddard County man faces four life sentences after...
Kait 8
Power restored, road back open following crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Power has been restored to a portion of a Jonesboro following a crash. According to officials, a semi-truck driver ran into a powerline on Red Wolf Boulevard sometime before 5:30 p.m., forcing a stretch of the road to close. It was said there is also...
Kait 8
Law enforcement officer passes away
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Communities across northeast Arkansas mourn the loss of Joshua Murray, 36. He died Thursday, December 15. He was originally from Paragould, Arkansas. Murray was a firefighter for the Blytheville Fire Department. In 2015, he received the Firefighter if the Year award. He later transferred over...
Kait 8
Kennett remembers fallen firefighter and police officer
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Visitation and funeral services were held for Robert Moore in Kennett on Saturday, Dec. 17. Moore served the community of Kennett as both a police officer and a firefighter for 30 years. It was a job his brother, Dean, said he was perfect for. “He loved...
wpsdlocal6.com
Current Obion County Courthouse employee indicted in October, accused of stealing nearly $10,000 from school baseball club
TROY, TN — On October 4, an employee of the Obion County Courthouse Property Assessor's Office was indicted by a Grand Jury on a felony charge of Theft of Property over $2,500, stemming from the accusation that she stole nearly $10,000 from the Obion County Rebel Sliders Baseball Booster Club.
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. earthquake evacuation survey results released
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - 211 years ago today one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded in the U.S. hit New Madrid. But what if it happened today? Would you and your family know where to go?. The results of a survey by the University of Missouri from January 28 to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Poplar Bluff woman arrested in connection to infant death
POPLAR BLUFF, MO — A mother in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested Thursday after her 7-week-old infant died at an area hospital. Police claim the baby had severe head trauma indicative of abuse. The Poplar Bluff Police Department says officers went to a home on Kinzer Street around 10...
Three teenagers arrested in string of golf course burglaries, deputies say
TIPTON, Tenn. — Three people were arrested in a string of burglaries, that resulted in thousands of dollars in damages. The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office received several burglary calls at the Forrest Hill Golf Course on Kubo Road, over the course of three weeks. The latest incident occurred...
Kait 8
Highway 49 reopened after crash
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – Highway 49 is reoepened after a two car crash near Goobertown Road. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office said two vehicles were involved in the crash. It is unknown if anyone is hurt or...
WBBJ
TN Lottery announces winning ticket sold in West TN
DYERSBURG, Tenn. – Tennessee Lottery announces a big winner in West TN. According to information from the Tennessee Lottery, one lucky winning ticket was purchased in Dyersburg and won $50,000. The lucky lotto player won the prize by playing Double Play, matching four or five balls, as well as...
Kait 8
Family and friends gather following Greene County inmate’s death
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – One week after a Greene County inmate’s death, those close to him are demanding answers. Family and friends of Marshall Price gathered outside the Greene County jail on Friday, Dec. 16. Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said Price had died at a hospital after...
Kait 8
Prosecuting Attorney-elect planning to restart drug task force
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Prosecuting Attorney-elect in Arkansas is hoping to get more drugs off the streets. Plans were revealed on Thursday, Dec. 15 regarding the reformation of a drug task force for Arkansas Judicial District 3. The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties. District 3 Prosecuting...
Kait 8
Man accused of killing police officer had run-ins with Jonesboro police
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police documents reveal a man accused of shooting and killing a Southern Arkansas police officer was no stranger to Northeast Arkansas law enforcement. In newly obtained body camera video, Jonesboro police officers could be seen responding to a call involving Jacob Cole Barnes in Aug. 2021.
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff police investigating after woman found dead
The fate of a retiring police K-9 in Scott County could be decided Tuesday, Dec. 13. 211 years since massive earthquake hits New Madrid fault. December 16, 2022, marks 211 years since a New Madrid, Missouri earthquake sequence that was felt as far as New York City. PACT Act town...
Kait 8
Multiple students taken to the hospital after student passes out gummies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an incident that resulted in several Jonesboro Public School students being transported to the hospital. According to the superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student in the Math and Science Magnet school brought gummies to school and shared them...
Kait 8
LOOKING BACK: 30 years since closure of Eaker Air Force Base
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Thursday, Dec. 15 marked 30 years since the official closure of the Eaker Air Force Base in Blytheville. The base was created in 1942 as a World War II training center but later became an alert center in the middle of the Cold War. The base was renamed Eaker on May 26, 1988, in honor of General Ira C. Eaker, an air pioneer and first commander of the Mighty Eighth Air Force during World War II.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police release name of woman found dead at home in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, MO — Authorities have released the name of a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, woman whose body was found in the backyard of a home. Announcing its investigation into the woman's death, the Poplar Bluff Police Department initially said her body was found at a home in the 600 block of West Victor Street.
Kait 8
Victims in trench collapse identified
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Rescue workers Monday afternoon recovered the body of a Jonesboro construction site worker buried beneath several feet of dirt when a trench collapsed. According to a Jonesboro police report, 30-year-old Austin Neth of Walnut Ridge died when a trench collapsed on him. Matt Buckley, 39,...
