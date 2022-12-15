Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Texas Drivers Frantically Turn Around to Escape as Tornado Rips Across Highway
What a scary scene. Earlier this week, people outside Dallas encountered a tornado as they drove down a busy state highway. The tornado was among more than a dozen than spun down in north Texas as a potent storm system swept through the area. It’s the same system that dropped snow all across the Midwest and is now morphing into a nor’easter as it churns through New York and through New England.
abc7amarillo.com
WEATHER ALERT DAYS: Dangerous Wind Chills Late This Week
A blast of arctic air will impact much of the continental United States later this week. This will send temperatures and wind chills tumbling well below zero in many locations. Here in the southern plains, we'll see a variety of weather. A true BLUE NORTHER will impact much of Texas and Oklahoma on Thursday and Friday. The cold front will move into the panhandles on Wednesday night into Thursday morning dropping temperatures 30 degrees in just a matter of hours. Thursday and Friday will be Weather Alert Days. While it appears that things may be dry with this system now, that could change. We are expecting some heavy snow in Oklahoma from OKC to Tulsa. However, we could still see some isolated snow showers develop on Thursday evening into Friday in the panhandles behind this front.
easttexasradio.com
Prepare For Frigid Air Before Thursday
Much colder temperatures arrive on Thursday as a cold front surges south across much of the US. The exact timing on the front is still somewhat uncertain, which is why there is a broader range of the high temperature on Thursday. Regardless, the day’s high temperature will likely occur during the morning, with temperatures falling into the 20s and 30s throughout the day. The combination of strong north winds will result in wind chill values in the single digits and teens.
WFAA
Single-digit temperatures and subzero wind chills are headed to Texas. Now is the time prepare
DALLAS — Overnight Sunday - Monday. Our next chance of rain arrives late tonight in the form of light, scattered showers. Scattered rain will linger into Monday mainly across eastern and southeastern North Texas. None of this will be severe. The farther west/northwest you are in North Texas, the...
TURN AROUND & IMMEDIENTLY LEAVE IF YOU SEE PURPLE PAINT IN TEXAS
Here's why you need to turn around and quickly leave the area if you see purple paint in Texas. There are a few ways to notify people that entry is forbidden. A few common ways are:. Oral Notice. Written Notice. Signs. Fenced Off Area. However, in Texas, there is one...
Will Texas Grid Collapse Again? Major Arctic Blast Predicted for Christmas
Hundreds of Texans died during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021 after the state's power grid failed.
blackchronicle.com
Tornadoes rip apart homes, uproot trees after severe storms pummeled Texas, Oklahoma
Severe weather across the Plains Friday spawned several destructive tornadoes, causing major damage in Oklahoma and Texas. The National Weather Service was forced to issue some of its most serious warnings, including a Tornado Emergency and Particularly Dangerous Situation Tornado Warning. Reports of 1-inch hail and wind gusts over 60...
The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border
That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
Why is Texas’ water brown?
So, we don’t get the white snow, but we don’t get the white beaches with blue water either. It’s been asked plenty of times... Why is our Texas' water brown?
Major Snowstorm Leaves Thousands of New England, New York Residents Without Power
Tens of thousands of residents in New England and New York were left without power as a massive snowstorm dumped about two feet of snow in some places. 160,000 customers in New England were left in the dark with 20,000 in New York. According to poweroutage.us, an outage database, the heavy snow caused tree limbs to fall on powerlines, knocking out power.
NWS confirms 15 tornadoes in cluster that struck North Texas this week
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has now confirmed another tornado from the cluster that hammered North Texas on Tuesday, bringing the total to 15.
Watch: Aerial video shows damage left behind from deadly severe weather outbreak
Emergency management officials in Mississippi report at least four injuries in the state and dozens of homes have been damaged following Wednesday’s severe storms.
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
Officials: Colorado firm’s alfalfa cubes may kill horses
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State and federal officials are warning horse owners not to feed their animals Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes after nearly 100 horses developed neurologic illnesses — 45 of which have died or been euthanized. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued...
This Small Texas Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
Texas Residents Stunned by Record-Breaking Earthquake
Following Friday’s 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck north of Midland, Texas, residents reflected on the record-breaking incident. While speaking to CBS7, Texas resident Kelley Morgan spoke about the earthquake. “It was not like anything I’ve ever experienced before,” she told the media outlet. She said that she was on the second floor of her North Midland at the time. “The whole house just [shook back and forth], and it just sounded like thunder was coming from inside the house almost.”
Texas’ Only Lighthouse Shined for the First Time in 100 Years
Here's a fun fact about Texas, our state only has one lighthouse. So when you picture a lighthouse, I picture someplace in Maine. Waves crashing off of a coast, letting captains know. Hey, you're almost into port. I don't really think of Texas as a lighthouse state. For the obvious reason, not a lot of water surrounding our state. Except at the southern tip. That is where the only lighthouse in Texas stands today.
Texas’ wildest animal encounters of 2022: Gators, bobcats and bees, oh deer!
Some of the wildest moments in the news in 2022 featured wildlife coming into contact with people across Texas.
blackchronicle.com
Incredible videos show tornadoes carving deadly path of destruction across Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas
The South continues to be battered by a severe weather outbreak that spawned several tornadoes in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana on Tuesday, and incredible videos and photos show the storms carving a deadly path of destruction across the region. The severe weather outbreak comes as a coast-to-coast storm moves across...
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
And if you live in South Texas, there is a good chance you might see snow on Christmas Eve! Looks like lows and rain chances could mean snow in South Texas!. Thursday, Dec. 22nd you're looking at a low of 30 degrees, Friday, Dec.23rd might see a low of 27 degrees, and drum roll, please...Christmas Eve...31 degrees and a chance of rain. Keep an eye out for more information.
Good Time Oldies 107.5
Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the ’60s and ’70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://goodtimeoldies1075.com/
Comments / 0