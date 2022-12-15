ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Approves Binding Vote on Puerto Rico Independence

By Alec Karam
 3 days ago
The House passed a bill Thursday that would allow Puerto Ricans to participate in a binding vote for the first time ever on whether or not the territory will become a U.S. state. The bill was passed 233-191 with minimal Republican support, and is unlikely to meet the Senate’s 60-vote threshold. If passed, voters in Puerto Rico would get a chance to cast a ballot deciding if the territory becomes a state, independent, or independent with free association. Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ) said the referendum would allow Puerto Ricans the opportunity to “decolonize” the territory. Jenniffer González, Puerto Rico’s congressional representative, praised the bill, saying “many of us are not in agreement about how that future should be, but we all accept that the decision should belong to the people of Puerto Rico.”

Comments / 22

johnny
17h ago

Thankfully it will never see the light of day in the Senate. We don’t need another welfare state. The PR already has the largest population of food stamp recipients per capita than all 50 states. That coupled with their corrupt explains their historical economic failures.

Jodie McDaniel
17h ago

just set that Island FREE!! Make it an independent island nation with NO STRINGS to America!!?

Scott
17h ago

That would be awesome if Puerto Rico have their own independenyes but watch how fast they fail

