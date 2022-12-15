Breaking: Big Ten Football Player Of The Year Announced

The Big Ten Football Player of the Year was announced Thursday, and Michigan Wolverines fans couldn't be prouder.

Blake Corum, the third-year rushing back out of Marshall, Virginia, took home the honors. Votes were determined by the conference's head coaches.

The news must be elating for Corum, who could certainly use the morale boost after suffering a season-ending knee injury. In his junior campaign, Corum went off for 1,463 yards rushed on 247 carries and 18 touchdowns. He was efficient in the Wolverines' aerial attack as well, hauling in a touchdown catch on 11 receptions.

Corum's contributions to head coach Jim Harbaugh's offense can't be understated. The running back was at one point within the Heisman conversation before the aforementioned injury ended his campaign.

As Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk pointed out, Corum could enter the upcoming draft but isn't bound to. The 22-year-old still possesses two remaining years of NCAA eligibility.

Whether he returns to Harbaugh's program or opts to enter the paid ranks, Corum has left an indelible mark on Michigan football this season.