ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

House moves to let Puerto Ricans vote to end territorial status

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. House has approved a bill that would allow Puerto Ricans a binding vote to decide the territory's political status. But it stands little chance of Senate passage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qAOoR_0jjz69E500
The U.S. House has voted for the first time to approve a bill allowing a binding election for Puerto Rican voters to choose whether to pursue U.S statehood, independence or free association with the U.S. Puerto Rican Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, pictured, supports statehood. Photo courtesy of Pedro Pierluisi's Facebook page

The bipartisan vote on the Puerto Rico Status Act passed 233-191. Sixteen Republicans joined Democrats in voting yes.

It's the first time the House has backed a binding mechanism for Puerto Ricans to decide whether they want to pave the way to become the 51st U.S. state or to become independent.

The bill was introduced in May. It would give Puerto Ricans the ballot choice of voting for statehood, independence or sovereignty in free association with the United States.

The bill said in part, "In recognition of the inherent limitations of Puerto Rico's territorial status, and the responsibility of the Federal Government to enable the people of the territory to freely express their wishes regarding political status and achieve full self-government, Congress seeks to enable the eligible voters of Puerto Rico to choose a permanent, non-territorial, fully self-governing political status for Puerto Rico and to provide for a transition to and the implementation of said permanent, non-territorial, fully self-governing status."

With just days remaining for the current Congress to act, the Senate would need to pass the measure with at least 60 votes to get this passed into law. That is unlikely.

"The people of Puerto Rico have been excluded from the full promise of American democracy and self-determination that our nation has always championed," bill co-sponsor Rep. Steny Hoyer , D-Md., said during House action on the measure. "We owe it to Puerto Ricans to bring an end to their island's 124-year-old status as a U.S. territory and to grant them control over their island's political future."

In a non-binding referendum in 2017, 97% of Puerto Ricans voted to seek U.S. statehood over independence or continuation of territorial status.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 27

Jodie McDaniel
1d ago

They don't need to vote Just tell them they are now an INDEPENDENT ISLAND NATION! And be done with it. Set the Island Free!!!!!!!!

Reply
8
Fily Ponce
1d ago

we don't need Puerto Rico , it costing the US to much money

Reply(2)
11
Related
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Prominent Republican Senator Announces Run for Governor

Moore Capito, the son of prominent Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, has announced that he is running for governor in the state of West Virginia, The Hill reports. “Join me as I seek my party’s nomination for Governor of West Virginia in ‘24. Together, we can build a West Virginia that makes our young people proud to call home and champions freedom to conduct business how you want,” Moore Capito wrote on Twitter.
News Breaking LIVE

Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed

A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
Mother Jones

“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
Washington Examiner

Elon Musk puts DNC on notice as he warns of 'smoking guns'

Elon Musk is putting the Democratic National Committee on high alert as he threatens to expose more "smoking guns" in his efforts to release internal communications and documents to the public. Musk, who recently became Twitter CEO, released never-before-seen information regarding the social media platform’s decision to suppress news stories...
The Conversation U.S.

A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns

For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But now, the U.S. is in danger of backtracking on that legal framework precisely because of the nation’s historical legacy of turning a blind eye to domestic violence. On Nov. 10, 2022, a judge in the Western District of Texas struck down the federal law that prohibits...
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum

Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
toofab.com

U.S. Govt. Only Wants to Pay $3.5 Million to Family of Woman Decapitated at State Park

Her husband and family, however, are seeking $140 million after a gate cut short the life of "an extraordinary warrior for good." The trial between the National Park Service and the family of a woman who was beheaded by an improperly secured security gate began this week -- and there's a major disagreement over how much to award in damages to the victim's loved ones.
UTAH STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
499K+
Followers
70K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy