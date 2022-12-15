ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

CBS Denver

Conferees told Colorado River action 'absolutely critical'

The first weeks of 2023 will be crucial for Southwest U.S. states and water entities to agree how to use less water from the drought-stricken and fast-shrinking Colorado River, a top federal water manager said Friday."The coming three months are absolutely critical," U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Interior Tommy Beaudreau told the Colorado River Users Association conferees ending three-day annual meetings in Las Vegas."To be clear, the challenge is extraordinary," Beaudreau said of a withering two-decade Western drought that scientists now attribute to long-term, human-caused climate change. "The science tells us it's our new reality."Beaudreau closed the conference with a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Man attacked while camping in Lake Mead National Recreation Area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Park Rangers with Lake Mead National Recreation Area are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of an assault several months ago. According to officials, on Aug. 28 a man was violently assaulted while camping with his family near the shoreline of Lake Mojave’s Nelson’s Landing, roughly 30 miles south of Boulder City. Park officials said the man was attacked by a group of people and his injuries would have required medical intervention.
BOULDER CITY, NV
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Spring Valley, NV

The unincorporated town of Spring Valley is a beautiful residential area in Clark County, Nevada, just west of the booming Las Vegas Strip. Established in May 1981, Spring Valley had a population of 215,597 in the 2020 census. Most of the housing is subdivisions with strip malls situated on large...
SPRING VALLEY, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning suspected DUI crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a suspected DUI crash that killed a 24-year-old woman early Thursday morning.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

The Reason For All The Boats On The Las Vegas Strip

If you’re in Las Vegas today, you might want to stay clear of the Las Vegas strip, particularly around 4:00 pm. There is going to be a parade of boats, probably at least 30 of them. On trailers, being pulled by their owners. They’re going drive in one lane like a parade, going northbound on Las Vegas Blvd, until they’ve decided they’re done.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

City of Henderson Animal Shelter beyond capacity as cold spell continues

City of Henderson Animal Shelter beyond capacity as cold spell continues
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Police: Deadly shooting in northwest Las Vegas valley might be self-defense

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported in the northwest Las Vegas valley Thursday night as a possible case of self-defense. The incident was reported around 10:44 p.m. at a home on Fuchsia Vine Court, near Decatur Boulevard and Elkhorn Road, said Officer Aden OcampoGomez with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada Board of Pardons to consider commuting all death sentences

Nevada Board of Pardons to consider commuting all death sentences
NEVADA STATE
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Spacious Home on An Elevated Lot with Breathtaking Views of City and Strip in Las Vegas Selling for $4 Million

11296 Villa Bellagio Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 11296 Villa Bellagio Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is a stunning modern home situated on an elevated lot within the highly sought after Bluffs at Tuscan Cliffs Southern Highlands guard gated community with breathtaking city, mountain and strip views. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11296 Villa Bellagio Drive, please contact Brian Solomon (Phone: 702-400-7219) at Investors Realty Group for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Remember the Las Vegas snowstorm of 2008?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Where were you during the 2008 Las Vegas valley snowstorm?. Dec. 17 marks the anniversary of historically rare amounts of snow hitting the valley. The official recording by the National Weather Service was 3.6 inches, however, some parts of the valley, like Henderson, received 8-10 inches.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man arrested following deadly DUI crash near Nellis, Lake Mead

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One woman is dead following a suspected DUI crash on the north side of the valley. The incident happened on Friday, December 16, at around 12:16 a.m., near the intersection of Nellis and Lake Mead boulevards. According to police, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 arrested in armed robbery of delivery driver in southwest Las Vegas

Two suspects accused in an armed robbery of a delivery driver were taken into custody Wednesday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States

A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
NEVADA STATE
