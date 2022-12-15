Read full article on original website
Conferees told Colorado River action 'absolutely critical'
The first weeks of 2023 will be crucial for Southwest U.S. states and water entities to agree how to use less water from the drought-stricken and fast-shrinking Colorado River, a top federal water manager said Friday."The coming three months are absolutely critical," U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Interior Tommy Beaudreau told the Colorado River Users Association conferees ending three-day annual meetings in Las Vegas."To be clear, the challenge is extraordinary," Beaudreau said of a withering two-decade Western drought that scientists now attribute to long-term, human-caused climate change. "The science tells us it's our new reality."Beaudreau closed the conference with a...
8newsnow.com
Man attacked while camping in Lake Mead National Recreation Area
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Park Rangers with Lake Mead National Recreation Area are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of an assault several months ago. According to officials, on Aug. 28 a man was violently assaulted while camping with his family near the shoreline of Lake Mojave’s Nelson’s Landing, roughly 30 miles south of Boulder City. Park officials said the man was attacked by a group of people and his injuries would have required medical intervention.
Las Vegas toddler sisters killed after aunt allegedly drunkenly plows into tree with girls' mom in front seat
Two sisters, ages 2 and 3, were killed in an alleged drunk driving crash in North Las Vegas, and now their aunt, who was behind the wheel, and mom are facing charges.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Spring Valley, NV
The unincorporated town of Spring Valley is a beautiful residential area in Clark County, Nevada, just west of the booming Las Vegas Strip. Established in May 1981, Spring Valley had a population of 215,597 in the 2020 census. Most of the housing is subdivisions with strip malls situated on large...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning suspected DUI crash
Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning suspected DUI crash
963kklz.com
The Reason For All The Boats On The Las Vegas Strip
If you’re in Las Vegas today, you might want to stay clear of the Las Vegas strip, particularly around 4:00 pm. There is going to be a parade of boats, probably at least 30 of them. On trailers, being pulled by their owners. They’re going drive in one lane like a parade, going northbound on Las Vegas Blvd, until they’ve decided they’re done.
Fox5 KVVU
City of Henderson Animal Shelter beyond capacity as cold spell continues
City of Henderson Animal Shelter beyond capacity as cold spell continues
news3lv.com
Police: Deadly shooting in northwest Las Vegas valley might be self-defense
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported in the northwest Las Vegas valley Thursday night as a possible case of self-defense. The incident was reported around 10:44 p.m. at a home on Fuchsia Vine Court, near Decatur Boulevard and Elkhorn Road, said Officer Aden OcampoGomez with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Board of Pardons to consider commuting all death sentences
Nevada Board of Pardons to consider commuting all death sentences
Families, Clark County DA upset over proposal to commute all sentences on death row
Families of loved ones who were murdered in Las Vegas are calling a proposal by the Nevada Board of Pardons to commute all the sentences of inmates on death row infuriating, disappointing, and traumatizing.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Spacious Home on An Elevated Lot with Breathtaking Views of City and Strip in Las Vegas Selling for $4 Million
11296 Villa Bellagio Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 11296 Villa Bellagio Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is a stunning modern home situated on an elevated lot within the highly sought after Bluffs at Tuscan Cliffs Southern Highlands guard gated community with breathtaking city, mountain and strip views. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11296 Villa Bellagio Drive, please contact Brian Solomon (Phone: 702-400-7219) at Investors Realty Group for full support and perfect service.
Feds want states to take the reigns of the Colorado River crisis, but will force a solution if one isn't found
LAS VEGAS — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. States along the Colorado River had two days to share possible solutions and ongoing fears caused by the coming water crisis. On the final day of the nation's largest water conference, the feds got their chance.
8newsnow.com
Remember the Las Vegas snowstorm of 2008?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Where were you during the 2008 Las Vegas valley snowstorm?. Dec. 17 marks the anniversary of historically rare amounts of snow hitting the valley. The official recording by the National Weather Service was 3.6 inches, however, some parts of the valley, like Henderson, received 8-10 inches.
8newsnow.com
Vanished in Vegas: Father searches for missing teen two years after disappearance
The fear of a missing child is something far too many have felt in Las Vegas and all around the world.
news3lv.com
Man arrested following deadly DUI crash near Nellis, Lake Mead
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One woman is dead following a suspected DUI crash on the north side of the valley. The incident happened on Friday, December 16, at around 12:16 a.m., near the intersection of Nellis and Lake Mead boulevards. According to police, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling...
Tragedy strikes Las Vegas family as toddlers are killed in car crash
Tragedy struck when three-year-old Taeylr Wilmer and two-year-old Rose Marie Wilmer were killed in a Las Vegas car crash.
Fox5 KVVU
2 arrested in armed robbery of delivery driver in southwest Las Vegas
2 arrested in armed robbery of delivery driver in southwest Las Vegas

Two suspects accused in an armed robbery of a delivery driver were taken into custody Wednesday.
8newsnow.com
Vigil held for 2 toddlers killed in North Las Vegas car crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A vigil was held on Saturday evening in remembrance of two toddlers killed in a car crash. The vigil was held on Scott Robinson Boulevard, as people gathered for Taylor and Rose Wilmer, who lost their lives in North Las Vegas on Dec. 11. The girls’...
963kklz.com
City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States
A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
‘It’s just scary’: Locals call for safer streets after high speed, suspected DUI crash
Many in the northeast valley have called for safer streets after police said a man was arrested for driving 98 miles per hour while allegedly under the influence early Friday morning.
