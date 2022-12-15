ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 63

LJWR
3d ago

Hey, let's ruin Christmas for everybody! Are y'all happy now? First we're supposed to say "Happy Holidays" so as to not offend, now this. Look, just keep it away from children OK? Let them keep their innocence as long as possible.

Reply
25
Spade ♠️
3d ago

Real pride doesn't have to be forced upon others. Rather, it is easily recognized by all and is usually an act or sense of being that most often follows moral values that are consistent with Christian values.

Reply(25)
24
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henrico Citizen

Henrico family makes $1M gift to Virginia Repertory Theatre in memory of late daughter

A Henrico family has gifted $1 million to the Virginia Repertory Theatre to name the main theatre at its new Virginia Rep Center in memory of their late daughter and sibling. The gift from Susan Stevens Bogese and her two children, Allyson Bogese Ashcraft and Michael Bogese, III, will allow the theatre to be named for Jessica (Jessie) Michael Bogese, who died unexpectedly in March 2021.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Modernizing ABC says counter-service stores are on their way out

Grabbing a bottle of Tito’s Vodka, Virginia’s favorite spirit, at Henrico County’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Store 331 means being greeted with tall, white Ionic columns surrounded by tastefully lit posters bearing words such as “cheers,” “gather” and “celebrate” – a stark contrast to Richmond’s ABC Store 251, where customers are greeted with aisles caged behind […] The post Modernizing ABC says counter-service stores are on their way out appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Hyperallergic

Richmond’s Last Confederate Statue Comes Down

The last city-owned Confederate monument in Richmond, Virginia, has come down. The removal of General Ambrose P. Hill’s statue on December 12 marks the end of the city’s two-year push to take down public memorials of Confederate history. “Richmond was home to more confederate statues than any city...
RICHMOND, VA
The Daily South

86 Rescued Beagles Had A Reunion At A Richmond Restaurant

In July, we reported that a group of 4000 beagles was rescued by the Humane Society of the United States from the now-shuttered Envigo medical breeding research facility in Cumberland, Virginia. When a court ordered the facility to shut down, people across the South and the rest of the country stepped up to give those dogs happier lives and forever homes.
RICHMOND, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Mach Tower At Busch Gardens Permanently Closing In January

JAMES CITY-Busch Gardens Williamsburg has announced the upcoming closure of one of its popular attractions. The theme park announced on its website that Mach Tower will permanently close on January 8, 2023. The massive spire tower ride is located in the Germany section of Busch Gardens. Want to read the...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Fox News

Fox News

904K+
Followers
4K+
Post
706M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy