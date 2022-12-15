Read full article on original website
LJWR
3d ago
Hey, let's ruin Christmas for everybody! Are y'all happy now? First we're supposed to say "Happy Holidays" so as to not offend, now this. Look, just keep it away from children OK? Let them keep their innocence as long as possible.
Spade ♠️
3d ago
Real pride doesn't have to be forced upon others. Rather, it is easily recognized by all and is usually an act or sense of being that most often follows moral values that are consistent with Christian values.
A Christian hate group put up a homophobic billboard in Richmond, Virginia without permissionMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia homeowners to receive one-time property tax rebates in February 2023Amarie M.Richmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia removes its last public Confederate statueMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Henrico County Public Schools paying substitutes more because of teacher shortageMargaret MinnicksHenrico County, VA
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
The touching reason these folks handed out presents to Richmond families
The Brothers Concerned for Gilpin group hosted their second annual holiday event Saturday at the Gilpin Community Center in Richmond.
Learn about a historic Virginia Christmas with a holiday tour of the Maymont Mansion
Step back in time with a Maymont Mansion tour! Maymont is offering special holiday tours this season for residents to learn about the Gilded Age of Richmond's history, and about the people who lived and worked at the mansion.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg will permanently close popular ride in 3 weeks
Busch Gardens Williamsburg will be saying goodbye to one of its longtime rides in just three weeks, according to officials with the amusement park.
'Sad cat’ named Ellie surrendered by owner because animal 'wanted to cuddle,' then goes viral
A tweet featuring Ellie, a black-and-white cat living in Virginia, went viral after it revealed an owner surrendered Ellie for being too cuddly. Ellie is now set to be adopted.
Group offers Virginia entrepreneurs 'something to brighten up the holidays'
The 30 Day Fund is a nonprofit organization created by Peter Snyder and other business leaders across Virginia to give businesses money to help keep the lights on during the pandemic.
Hundreds of Petersburg seniors dress in best gowns and tuxedos for holiday gala
"So many seniors live in isolation, so this is an opportunity that we provide actually each month, to meet with them and share information about keeping them safe in their homes."
A Virginia couple bought out a toy store. They’re giving it all away.
Stephen and Amber Frazier have operated the YouTube channel, "Treasure Hunting with Jebus" since 2017.
WTKR
Virginia charitable foundation teams up with local Dunkin restaurants to shine light on mental health
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The holiday season can be tough for those struggling with their mental health. One Virginia-based charitable foundation, Matthew Smiles, is hoping to spread hope and shine a light on the importance of mental health. Matthew Smiles has teamed up with Dunkin’ franchisees to do just...
Popular Asian street food restaurant Foo Dog to close in Richmond
A popular Asian street food restaurant in The Fan District has announced that it will be closing with the new year.
Henrico family makes $1M gift to Virginia Repertory Theatre in memory of late daughter
A Henrico family has gifted $1 million to the Virginia Repertory Theatre to name the main theatre at its new Virginia Rep Center in memory of their late daughter and sibling. The gift from Susan Stevens Bogese and her two children, Allyson Bogese Ashcraft and Michael Bogese, III, will allow the theatre to be named for Jessica (Jessie) Michael Bogese, who died unexpectedly in March 2021.
Modernizing ABC says counter-service stores are on their way out
Grabbing a bottle of Tito’s Vodka, Virginia’s favorite spirit, at Henrico County’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Store 331 means being greeted with tall, white Ionic columns surrounded by tastefully lit posters bearing words such as “cheers,” “gather” and “celebrate” – a stark contrast to Richmond’s ABC Store 251, where customers are greeted with aisles caged behind […] The post Modernizing ABC says counter-service stores are on their way out appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia Rogers Holton, former First Lady of Virginia, dies at 97
Virginia Rogers Holton, the wife of former Virginia Governor A. Linwood Holton Jr. and an early advocate for school desegregation, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16 at the age of 97.
James River High School students keep alumna’s memory alive with dance competition
A year after a James River High School graduate lost her life in a distracted driving crash, her former dance team celebrated her life and legacy by hosting a dance competition in her honor on Friday night.
Hyperallergic
Richmond’s Last Confederate Statue Comes Down
The last city-owned Confederate monument in Richmond, Virginia, has come down. The removal of General Ambrose P. Hill’s statue on December 12 marks the end of the city’s two-year push to take down public memorials of Confederate history. “Richmond was home to more confederate statues than any city...
Richmond mom traumatized after autistic son was locked out of elementary school, found wandering over a mile away
A Richmond mother is reeling after her autistic son was found wandering in the city after he was locked out of his elementary school.
The Daily South
86 Rescued Beagles Had A Reunion At A Richmond Restaurant
In July, we reported that a group of 4000 beagles was rescued by the Humane Society of the United States from the now-shuttered Envigo medical breeding research facility in Cumberland, Virginia. When a court ordered the facility to shut down, people across the South and the rest of the country stepped up to give those dogs happier lives and forever homes.
Dance competition honors Chesterfield student killed by distracted driver
Anna Perry and Emma Kohstall have organized a dance competition in honor of Erin Kasemersky, who was killed last year after she was hit by a distracted driver.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now urged for 8 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
peninsulachronicle.com
Mach Tower At Busch Gardens Permanently Closing In January
JAMES CITY-Busch Gardens Williamsburg has announced the upcoming closure of one of its popular attractions. The theme park announced on its website that Mach Tower will permanently close on January 8, 2023. The massive spire tower ride is located in the Germany section of Busch Gardens. Want to read the...
Dry through midweek; storm impacts the area Thursday & Friday
It will be chilly and dry through Wednesday. A storm will bring rain and a few flakes Thursday into Friday.
