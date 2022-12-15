ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 30

JoEllen Paull
3d ago

Rick Scott is a dark soul. Florida sugar industry paid him well to watch as they destroyed the natural balance with all those pesticides. The green ocean shores and starving manatees are his legacy.

Reply(3)
22
Sandra Louth
2d ago

this is the same Rick Scott who perpetrated the largest Medicare fraud in the nation's history. Skated due to a technicality. Real stand up guy.

Reply
14
DarkBrandon
3d ago

The only thing that the repubs want is to shut down the government and make everything worse than it already is. They've already said that is their goal.

Reply(3)
10
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

13 Republican senators, including Johnson, call for vote on amendment to end military vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and a dozen of his Republican colleagues are calling for the Senate to vote on an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act of 2023 that would prohibit the military from discharging servicemembers solely based on their COVID-19 vaccination status. In a letter to Republican leaders in the Senate, the 13 lawmakers said they...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Elon Musk puts DNC on notice as he warns of 'smoking guns'

Elon Musk is putting the Democratic National Committee on high alert as he threatens to expose more "smoking guns" in his efforts to release internal communications and documents to the public. Musk, who recently became Twitter CEO, released never-before-seen information regarding the social media platform’s decision to suppress news stories...
Fox News

Fox News

904K+
Followers
4K+
Post
706M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy