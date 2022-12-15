Read full article on original website
JoEllen Paull
3d ago
Rick Scott is a dark soul. Florida sugar industry paid him well to watch as they destroyed the natural balance with all those pesticides. The green ocean shores and starving manatees are his legacy.
Reply(3)
22
Sandra Louth
2d ago
this is the same Rick Scott who perpetrated the largest Medicare fraud in the nation's history. Skated due to a technicality. Real stand up guy.
Reply
14
DarkBrandon
3d ago
The only thing that the repubs want is to shut down the government and make everything worse than it already is. They've already said that is their goal.
Reply(3)
10
