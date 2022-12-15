ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Confusion over a split-zoning issue has halted efforts to utilize Asheville Primary School as a temporary cold-weather shelter. According to Asheville City Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Jim Causby, the school sits in two zones. According to the city of Asheville’s zoning map, the building at 144 Haywood Road is listed as INST (institutional) and HR-1: CORE, which is defined by the city as a sub-district “intended to preserve existing buildings and to maintain the historic character of the two traditional centers on Haywood Road.”

