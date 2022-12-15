ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodfin, NC

Zoning confusion halts cold-weather shelter at shuttered Asheville Primary School

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Confusion over a split-zoning issue has halted efforts to utilize Asheville Primary School as a temporary cold-weather shelter. According to Asheville City Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Jim Causby, the school sits in two zones. According to the city of Asheville’s zoning map, the building at 144 Haywood Road is listed as INST (institutional) and HR-1: CORE, which is defined by the city as a sub-district “intended to preserve existing buildings and to maintain the historic character of the two traditional centers on Haywood Road.”
New nursing school in Biltmore Park holds ribbon-cutting; admissions now open

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday, Dec. 15 for the Galen College of Nursing, which is affiliated with Mission Health. The new campus in Biltmore Park is dedicated solely to nursing with clinical-learning labs that have patient-simulation mannequins. The campus takes up 16,900 square feet.
Henderson County Tourism Grant Program accepting applications through Jan. 22

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Business owners and organizations are encouraged to apply for tourism grants in Henderson County. The Henderson County Tourism Development Authority (HCTDA) says applications are being accepted online through Jan. 22, 2023 for tourism-related event and projects. The HCTDA says in a press release "$500,000...
Henderson County's Lowell Griffin among newest appointees to NC sheriffs' commission

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Four sheriffs in North Carolina recently accepted new roles with a statewide commission, including one from Western North Carolina. A press release from the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association says four sheriffs recently accepted new roles as commissioners on the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission. Members on the commission are responsible for "making decisions related to administrative rules that govern the certification program for all justice officers in sheriffs’ offices," the release says.
Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program sees 60+ applications already

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Applications are now being accepted for Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program. The program offers people who work in downtown Asheville the opportunity to apply for one of a limited number of reduced-rate monthly parking passes at the 40 Coxe Avenue parking deck. The cost of the reduced rate passes is $40 a month. Buncombe County will select 150 eligible applicants via a lottery process to participate in the program.
Diaper bank needs donations to help reach 1 millionth milestone

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A local diaper bank in Western North Carolina needs help from the public. The nonprofit, Babies Need Bottoms, is asking for help in reaching its next milestone – one million diapers distributed. “It feels great to know that we’ve gotten as many diapers...
Pet Pals: Cosma

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Cosma! She's a beautiful holiday bunny up for adoption with Asheville Humane Society!. She's over a year old and has been with Asheville Humane since August. Staff with the animal shelter say Cosma is a sweetheart. Staff say bunnies are highly interactive animals so...
