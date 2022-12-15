Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
All aboard the Apple Express! New holiday tradition in Hendersonville draws crowd
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s a first for Hendersonville, and city leaders hope it becomes an annual holiday tradition. It was all-aboard for a festive train ride starting at the historic courthouse Saturday night, Dec. 17. Eager families hopped on board the open-air Apple Express, decorated in holiday...
WLOS.com
'Life-threatening times:' Need is great as Code Purple projected for next 2 weeks
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Another Code Purple has been called as temperatures have dropped below freezing a week before Christmas. Code Purple is called when the temperature hits 32 degrees or below, and extra shelter space is activated to open for the homeless. ABCCM Executive Director Rev. Scott Rogers...
WLOS.com
Jingle Jog in downtown Hendersonville supports substance abuse prevention among area youth
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — When it's cold outside, the last thing most people want to do is get out and go for a jog, but many men and women in western North Carolina did exactly that just eight days before Christmas. The second annual Hope for the Holidays Jingle...
WLOS.com
Local bowling league donates $3,500 to food pantry for most vulnerable during holidays
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local bowling league is donating thousands to a local food bank. The Asheville Pride Bowling League has given Loving Food Resources $3,500 to help stock up its pantry for the holidays. Loving Food Resources provides Asheville's most vulnerable community members -- those living with...
WLOS.com
Bounty of Bethlehem in need of volunteers, donations for community Christmas Day meal
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit is looking for volunteers to help serve meals to those in need on Christmas Day, as well as preparing on Christmas Eve. Bounty of Bethlehem is serving its annual Community Christmas Dinner at the Salvation Army in downtown Hendersonville, and organizers are expecting to feed around 2,500 people this year.
WLOS.com
Zoning confusion halts cold-weather shelter at shuttered Asheville Primary School
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Confusion over a split-zoning issue has halted efforts to utilize Asheville Primary School as a temporary cold-weather shelter. According to Asheville City Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Jim Causby, the school sits in two zones. According to the city of Asheville’s zoning map, the building at 144 Haywood Road is listed as INST (institutional) and HR-1: CORE, which is defined by the city as a sub-district “intended to preserve existing buildings and to maintain the historic character of the two traditional centers on Haywood Road.”
WLOS.com
McDowell County EMS now one of few in NC to offer blood transfusions in the field
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County has become one of the few counties in the entire state of North Carolina to offer a life-saving service when needed through the county EMS. Henderson County EMS also began offering this service through Pardee UNC Health Care earlier this year. Over...
WLOS.com
New nursing school in Biltmore Park holds ribbon-cutting; admissions now open
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday, Dec. 15 for the Galen College of Nursing, which is affiliated with Mission Health. The new campus in Biltmore Park is dedicated solely to nursing with clinical-learning labs that have patient-simulation mannequins. The campus takes up 16,900 square feet.
WLOS.com
'It's not a joke or funny' Drone harassing children, staff & therapy horses at Eliada Home
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Managers at Eliada in west Asheville have reported a series of incidents where a drone buzzed around children and therapy horses. A spokeswoman for the nonprofit organization, which serves children and families of Western North Carolina, says repeated incidents have forced staff and residents to stay indoors.
WLOS.com
Henderson County Tourism Grant Program accepting applications through Jan. 22
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Business owners and organizations are encouraged to apply for tourism grants in Henderson County. The Henderson County Tourism Development Authority (HCTDA) says applications are being accepted online through Jan. 22, 2023 for tourism-related event and projects. The HCTDA says in a press release "$500,000...
WLOS.com
Henderson County's Lowell Griffin among newest appointees to NC sheriffs' commission
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Four sheriffs in North Carolina recently accepted new roles with a statewide commission, including one from Western North Carolina. A press release from the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association says four sheriffs recently accepted new roles as commissioners on the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission. Members on the commission are responsible for "making decisions related to administrative rules that govern the certification program for all justice officers in sheriffs’ offices," the release says.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program sees 60+ applications already
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Applications are now being accepted for Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program. The program offers people who work in downtown Asheville the opportunity to apply for one of a limited number of reduced-rate monthly parking passes at the 40 Coxe Avenue parking deck. The cost of the reduced rate passes is $40 a month. Buncombe County will select 150 eligible applicants via a lottery process to participate in the program.
WLOS.com
Diaper bank needs donations to help reach 1 millionth milestone
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A local diaper bank in Western North Carolina needs help from the public. The nonprofit, Babies Need Bottoms, is asking for help in reaching its next milestone – one million diapers distributed. “It feels great to know that we’ve gotten as many diapers...
WLOS.com
One person able to escape as overnight fire destroys Hendersonville home
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials tell News 13 one person was able to escape after an overnight fire in Hendersonville. A viewer tipped off our crews just before 5 a.m. to a fire at a home on Substation Street, just south of downtown. Fire officials tell our crews on...
WLOS.com
Pet Pals: Cosma
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Cosma! She's a beautiful holiday bunny up for adoption with Asheville Humane Society!. She's over a year old and has been with Asheville Humane since August. Staff with the animal shelter say Cosma is a sweetheart. Staff say bunnies are highly interactive animals so...
WLOS.com
What are the odds of a white Christmas in Western North Carolina this year?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Bing Crosby sang in the famous classic movie White Christmas, "I'm dreaming of a white Christmas." And if you are dreaming of one, you might first want to know the true definition of a white Christmas. The National Weather Service defines a "white Christmas"...
WLOS.com
185-unit apartment project in Hendersonville debated at neighborhood compatibility meeting
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The demand for housing in Henderson County keeps growing. And now, a proposed 185-unit apartment development is a step closer to becoming a reality. The development along Greenville Highway in Hendersonville would be built on 7 acres of wooded land. Though most of the units...
WLOS.com
Asheville City Schools' 2021-22 district graduation rate higher than state average
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools' district graduation rate for 2021-22 is higher than the state average. The average graduation rate in North Carolina is 86%, while ACS' was 93.5% for the past school year. “This is wonderful news for Asheville City Schools and certainly a reflection of...
WLOS.com
'Grinches' accused of trying to steal Christmas in custody, officials say
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Local law enforcement officials say two women accused of breaking and entering, and 'trying to steal Christmas' are in custody. On Dec. 7, the Transylvania County Sherriff's Office shared a video showing what appeared to be a woman attempting to steal an inflatable snowman off of someone's porch.
WLOS.com
Final public input for Buncombe Co.'s 2043 comprehensive plan accepted until Dec. 16
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County wants to hear from its residents about the county's 2043 Comprehensive Plan. The plan will guide the county's decision-making for the next 20 years for development, infrastructure, recreation and new programs. County officials said so far, more than 3,000 residents have shared...
