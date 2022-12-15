ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

travelyouman.com

3 Top Liveaboard Marinas Massachusetts Compared

Some people’s choice of a permanent homeport will be influenced by geography, but it’s not always a question of whether locations are “better” or “nicer” than others. That is arbitrary. Your preferences, requirements, and dealbreakers will ultimately determine the decision you choose. You could be seeking a bustling metropolitan lifestyle, a touch of southern charm, a sunny island getaway, or a mix of all of these things.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits

The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Dec. 16, 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong winter storm brought heavy snow and rain to New Hampshire on Friday, and it will continue into Saturday. The following snow totals, as of 9:32 p.m. Friday, come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP 22News

LIVE RADAR: Temperatures impact snowfall amounts across Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The latest winter storm is forecast to bring heavy wet snow to parts of western Massachusetts. In the continuous track of the latest winter storm, there is going to be some warmer air that moves into western Massachusetts. With the milder air present, especially in the valley, there will be rain from Springfield up to Northampton.
BOURNE, MA
NECN

Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods

An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
PROVIDENCE, RI
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes In Rhode Island

Curious as to where you can cool off during the warm summer months in the Ocean State? Let’s take a look at the best swimming holes in Rhode Island. Little Nini Pond, which is frequently less crowded, is the ideal location for travelers looking for a peaceful, pleasant summer adventure. The spring-fed Little Nini Pond, located in the 227-acre Ninigret Park, has a number of amenities perfect for outdoor sports. The beach gazebo also has barbecue grills and picnic tables, which are well-known among the residents for hosting children’s parties. The park also has other amenities like a dog park, a disc golf course, and a playground.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

TikTok Video Shows How Massachusetts Town Names Don’t Make Any Sense

Massachusetts has some interesting names throughout the state. There are some that people don't know how to pronounce. There are some that don't make sense based on their geographic location within the state. And there are also lots of towns within the state that end in 'ham', but some of them sound like they end in 'um'. If you are still wondering what is meant by any of that, then let's explore further.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts

With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 18, 2022 edition

Amy M. Heiden-Martin and Scott A. Zielinski to Scott A. Zielinski, Madison E. Zielinski, Robert A. Beaulieu and Sharon M. Beaulieu, 15 Red Fox Drive, $120,000. Bucchiere Hooker Family Trust, trustee of, David Bucchiere, trustee, and John L. Hooker, trustee, to Pac Family Irrevocable Trust, trustee of, and Daniel R. Pac, trustee, 22C Castle Hills Road, $300,000.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Electric buses to be introduced in 7 local school districts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Collaborative is looking to switch school buses thanks to federal grant money. A western Mass. school bus company is replacing some of their diesel school buses with electric ones. Seven school districts in all will soon be introduced to the next generation of buses.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Report: Massachusetts economy threatened by demographic shifts

The number of people between the ages of 20 and 64 in Massachusetts peaked in 2018, has declined by 50,000 since then, and is projected to fall by another 120,000 by 2030, a trend that a leading business group says will constrain the state’s economic opportunities and requires aggressive countermeasures.
Massachusetts State

