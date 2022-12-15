Read full article on original website
Related
travelyouman.com
3 Top Liveaboard Marinas Massachusetts Compared
Some people’s choice of a permanent homeport will be influenced by geography, but it’s not always a question of whether locations are “better” or “nicer” than others. That is arbitrary. Your preferences, requirements, and dealbreakers will ultimately determine the decision you choose. You could be seeking a bustling metropolitan lifestyle, a touch of southern charm, a sunny island getaway, or a mix of all of these things.
Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits
The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
Thousands of Massachusetts residents without power from snow across state
As a winter storm surges across Massachusetts, thousands of electric customers have been left without power as of Friday morning, according to the Massachusetts state government power outage map. The map updates every 15 to 30 minutes with new data regarding customer power outages from Eversource in Eastern and Western...
A List of the Most Contaminated Places in Massachusetts
During the Cold War, the U.S. government created hundreds of factories and research centers to help develop nuclear weapons. This work left behind residual radioactive contamination at many of these sites.
WCVB
Snowfall totals: How much snow fell in Massachusetts during storm Dec. 16-17
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The long-duration storm that brought rain to most of the Boston region also brought snow to other parts of Massachusetts, and the snow continued to accumulate into Saturday for some. Info: Closings, Delays | Weather Alerts | Interactive Radar. The National Weather Service tracks reported snowfall...
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
Massachusetts town hires federal officials to kill coyotes
A Massachusetts town has decided to become the first in the state to contract with the federal government to kill coyotes locals say have killed pets and become a dangerous nuisance.
Turnto10.com
Initiative to replace septic systems in Massachusetts may be costly
Hundreds of homeowners in Massachusetts could be on the hook for thousands of dollars. Are you one of them?. More than a half million people live in Bristol County and a majority of the housing stock is old or historic homes. Many of them still have their original septic systems...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Dec. 16, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong winter storm brought heavy snow and rain to New Hampshire on Friday, and it will continue into Saturday. The following snow totals, as of 9:32 p.m. Friday, come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
WWLP 22News
LIVE RADAR: Temperatures impact snowfall amounts across Massachusetts
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The latest winter storm is forecast to bring heavy wet snow to parts of western Massachusetts. In the continuous track of the latest winter storm, there is going to be some warmer air that moves into western Massachusetts. With the milder air present, especially in the valley, there will be rain from Springfield up to Northampton.
NECN
Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods
An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
Photos: The season's first major snowstorm created a whiteout in Vermont
The season's first major snowstorm created a winter wonderland a week before Christmas. Read the story on VTDigger here: Photos: The season's first major snowstorm created a whiteout in Vermont.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes In Rhode Island
Curious as to where you can cool off during the warm summer months in the Ocean State? Let’s take a look at the best swimming holes in Rhode Island. Little Nini Pond, which is frequently less crowded, is the ideal location for travelers looking for a peaceful, pleasant summer adventure. The spring-fed Little Nini Pond, located in the 227-acre Ninigret Park, has a number of amenities perfect for outdoor sports. The beach gazebo also has barbecue grills and picnic tables, which are well-known among the residents for hosting children’s parties. The park also has other amenities like a dog park, a disc golf course, and a playground.
TikTok Video Shows How Massachusetts Town Names Don’t Make Any Sense
Massachusetts has some interesting names throughout the state. There are some that people don't know how to pronounce. There are some that don't make sense based on their geographic location within the state. And there are also lots of towns within the state that end in 'ham', but some of them sound like they end in 'um'. If you are still wondering what is meant by any of that, then let's explore further.
Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts
With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
Crews removing homeless tents from RI State House
It comes less than 24 hours after a judge ruled in favor of the McKee administration over clearing out the encampment, which was said to have been set up to protest a lack of adequate shelter and affordable housing in the state.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 18, 2022 edition
Amy M. Heiden-Martin and Scott A. Zielinski to Scott A. Zielinski, Madison E. Zielinski, Robert A. Beaulieu and Sharon M. Beaulieu, 15 Red Fox Drive, $120,000. Bucchiere Hooker Family Trust, trustee of, David Bucchiere, trustee, and John L. Hooker, trustee, to Pac Family Irrevocable Trust, trustee of, and Daniel R. Pac, trustee, 22C Castle Hills Road, $300,000.
westernmassnews.com
Electric buses to be introduced in 7 local school districts
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Collaborative is looking to switch school buses thanks to federal grant money. A western Mass. school bus company is replacing some of their diesel school buses with electric ones. Seven school districts in all will soon be introduced to the next generation of buses.
fallriverreporter.com
Report: Massachusetts economy threatened by demographic shifts
The number of people between the ages of 20 and 64 in Massachusetts peaked in 2018, has declined by 50,000 since then, and is projected to fall by another 120,000 by 2030, a trend that a leading business group says will constrain the state’s economic opportunities and requires aggressive countermeasures.
WCVB
Sizeable winter storm to impact holiday travel days before Christmas
BOSTON — A large storm system will either bring rain or snow to Massachusetts and New England two days before Christmas and have a major impact on holiday travelers. This storm covers a large geographic area from the Canadian border to the southern United States. "Bad news in the...
Comments / 0