Columbus, OH

wosu.org

Fairfield County judge blocks Columbus' newly passed gun ordinances

A Fairfield County judge has granted Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost a temporary restraining order, blocking Columbus' newly passed gun ordinances from taking effect. Yost released a statement saying, "state law supersedes what Columbus is attempting to do here." Franklin County Judge Stephen McIntosh had found a state law unconstitutional...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business

Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GaxYxj.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police still working to solve Ohio State student's killing

Columbus police still working to solve Ohio State student's killing.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio mayors urge governor to reject flavored tobacco bill, claiming ‘home rule’ is in jeopardy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Mayors Alliance is urging state lawmakers to respect the Ohio constitution and home rule. The alliance, made up of Republican, Democrat and Independent mayors, is rallying behind Columbus after several attempts by state officials to block the city’s restrictions on guns and flavored tobacco. One such effort is the […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in Knox County house fire

CENTERBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a house fire in Centerburg, Knox County, Sunday morning. According to Chief Mark McCann with the Central Ohio Joint Fire District, the fire was reported at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the 3500 block of Long Road. McCann said the two people who died were the home’s […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Ohio AG Says State Facing Law Enforcement Hiring Crisis

State Attorney General Dave Yost says Ohio is having serious struggles with hiring and retaining quality law enforcement officers. Yost blames the protests and unrest of 2020 for a lack of recruitment and increased retirements across the Buckeye State. The AG also says he is focused on the quality of officers, hoping to institute mandatory, funded police training next year.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Does Ohio require a front license plate?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus, west side business work to curb violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The owners of a west Columbus gas station with a history of problems are now working with city leaders to prevent further violent incidents. The Sunoco on West Broad Street and Harris Avenue was the scene of the fatal shooting of Andrew Combs, 21, on Tuesday. Combs was shot during an […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

3 men injured in Airbnb shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shooting at an Airbnb rental near Ohio State’s campus injured three men early Monday morning, Columbus police said. Officers responded to the home at 2026 North 4th Street after 12:30 a.m. and found two people with serious injuries. Paramedics transported both victims to OSU Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. One of those victims is not expected to survive his injuries, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Man shot multiple times in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Hilltop area of Columbus Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue around 4:50 a.m. Police found an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds in between vehicles. Medics...
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

Delaware County Roots: Joseph Benson Foraker

Over the last two centuries, Delaware County has produced a remarkable set of individuals who have led lives of discovery. This “Delaware County Roots” series reveals short insights into the lives of the well-known and less commonly known people born here, or who lived here, and then went on to make significant contributions to state, regional, or national history.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language

Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill. The initial bill, offered by Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, […] The post DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Delaware Gazette

New home for old town hall

WESTERVILLE — The Historic Genoa Township Hall is already raised and ready to be moved by truck to a new location. Currently at 5007 Tussic Street Road, the brick building will be moved a half mile away to the eastern end of McNamara Park. The often-delayed event is expected to take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Traffic will be closed on Big Walnut Road and Old 3C Highway during the move.
WESTERVILLE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Man shot and killed after argument in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot on the west side. Police said officers responded to the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive around 9:10 p.m. and found 25-year-old Suleeman Abdi with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to a...
COLUMBUS, OH

