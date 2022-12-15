Read full article on original website
Colorado School of Mines' magical run ends in NCAA Division II national championship
A new coach often means a slew of transfers. Not for the Colorado School of Mines. Instead, the team stuck together. Eligible players returned, believing in the mission under Brandon Moore and knowing they could build off their semifinal appearance from a year ago. They stayed positive after dropping the first two games, knowing they...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Denver
Are you planning a visit to the beautiful city of Denver? Or perhaps you live in the area. Once temperatures soar, you’ll want to check out one of these refreshing spots to beat the heat! Let’s learn about the best swimming holes near Denver!. Paradise Cove Swimming Hole...
1 injured in cottonwood stand explosion on Poudre River bike trail in Fort Collins
Not much is known about what led up to it, but according to Poudre Fire, a cottonwood stand in their jurisdiction exploded Sunday morning around 6 a.m.
weather5280.com
Pre-Christmas cold snap may be brief but dramatic as a present from the north comes early
We continue to track a very cold airmass set to slide south this week putting a good portion of the country in the deep freeze for Christmas next weekend. For Colorado specifically, it looks like the worst of the cold will come before the holiday weekend, with temperatures moderating a bit by Christmas Eve.
Is Greeley’s Sexy Sammie’s Coming After Fort Collins’ Comet Chicken?
It doesn't really take a keen eye to notice how the two logos are very similar. The two businesses also offer the same kind of menu items. Will there be a chicken fight?. Sexy Sammie's recently opened their second location in Greeley; now they have one near the campus of the University of Northern Colorado, and one off of 10th Street and 43rd Avenue.
What Would It Take To Open Another Whataburger In Colorado?
A popular burger chain has announced four more new locations coming to Colorado. Have you ever considered opening a fast-food franchise? Take a quick look at what you'd need to do to open your own Whataburger in Colorado. Coloradoans were a bit disappointed to learn all four of the new...
Bow to the snowplow in Colorado
Plowing mountain roads means driving onto the snow cap itself. Snow can be everywhere.Photo byColorado Department of Transportation. (Denver, Colo.) How would you like to be part of the crew that plows mountain passes during snow squalls in Colorado?
Denver weather: Arctic blast moves in midweek
A dry end to your weekend is expected in the Denver weather forecast with some sunshine expected throughout Sunday.
KDVR.com
Marshall Fire homeowner moves into newly built home
Just on the cusp of a year since the Marshall Fire, one homeowner who lost everything has moved into her newly built home where her last home was destroyed. Marshall Fire homeowner moves into newly built home. Just on the cusp of a year since the Marshall Fire, one homeowner...
realvail.com
Multi-party decision making behind Colorado road closures
Every winter, plow truck drivers from the Colorado Department of Transportation work tirelessly to keep the roads open. Despite their best efforts, however, severe weather and road accidents do result in some road closures. These closures are a result of a collaborative effort between CDOT, local law enforcement, and highway patrol officers and are predominantly based on a series of observations made by personnel active on the scene. Although one of the main priorities of the CDOT is to ensure the roads remain open, it is in the best interest of the public to close the roads when the accident risk becomes too high.
1310kfka.com
Largest outbreak of avian flu in CO history killing raptors
It’s the largest outbreak of bird flu the state has ever seen, and now, it’s claiming the lives of the endangered bald eagle as well as hawks, owls, and snow geese. The Coloradoan reports the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program in Fort Collins said it’s seen 13 positive cases of bird flu just this past month in raptors, and there’s nothing that can be done to save the birds. With more than 200 pair of nesting bald eagles in Colorado, the state is concerned more deaths are coming this winter. The bird flu also led to the killings of more than 4.5 million chickens, most of them in Weld County. For the full story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Hunt Midwest, Pinkard Construction Complete Senior Living Project in Colorado
Hunt Midwest and Pinkard Construction, a Colorado-based senior living general contractor, have completed construction on Hunt Midwest’s Capstone at Centerra project. This senior living community designed by Pi Architects includes assisted living and memory care and will be operated by Integral Senior Living. A grand opening was held on...
Longmont family discovers piece of history in antique camera
Father and daughter Andrew and Violet Oliver were searching a Longmont antique shop when they stumbled upon a Brownie camera. When they opened it up the family discovered film that had never been seen before. What the pictures revealed would change the family’s appreciation of history forever. The father-daughter...
Greeley’s Union Colony Civic Center Announces Spring 2023 Semester Lineup, Launches Public Ticket Sales
Greeley’s Union Colony Civic Center announces its spring 2023 lineup of performances with tickets on sale now. The semester of shows kicks off with the soulful sounds of Grand Funk Railroad, features a spectacular performance by the Peking Acrobats, and hosts the premiere performance of Madagascar the Musical. Tickets...
cowboystatedaily.com
Six Months After Gillette Family Killed By Speeding Semi, Driver Charged
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Six months ago a semi truck on I-25 near Greeley, Colorado rammed into the back of a slowed car, killing a family of five that was headed home to Wyoming. The truck driver was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. Jesus...
Jarring shelter-in-place alert for Lakewood wakes up most of JeffCo
A jarring wake-up call was sent to all of Jefferson County Sunday morning. The entire County was alerted to shelter in place, instead of just a small area of homes in Lakewood. The alert came through a new system JeffCo started using in April. It's a partnership between Jeffcom911, the county's consolidated emergency communications center, and a vendor that sends them out. Residents sign up for emergency alerts so that way when something is threatening their life or property, they can keep themselves safe. Residents as far north as Arvada got a message saying there was a threat to their safety and telling them to stay indoors. The message sent some into a panic before they realized the incident they were being warned about was nowhere near them. Sunday morning Jeffcom911 tweeted an apology saying they are looking into the case with the vendor.
Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery
A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
Driver clocked going 103 mph in Boulder
Boulder police are reminding everyone to drive safely this holiday season after catching one driver going 40 mph over the speed limit.
FOX21News.com
Convenience store robbery on shasta drive
Two first year engineering classes at Mesa Ridge High School competed to build the best vending machine. Group A strep kills 2 children in the Denver metro. There have been 11 group A strep infections in children in the Denver metro area documented so far. Gabrielle Franklin reports. The Broadmoor...
Cool weekend with sub-freezing Arctic Blast coming next week!
DENVER(CBS)- Heading into the weekend Colorado will have plenty of sunshine but, remain on the cool side with temperatures. A weak area of high pressure over the southwest will help our winds to shift from the cold north-northwest direction to a more westerly flow by Sunday. This will allow temperatures over eastern Colorado to warm up by about 5 to 8 degrees from Fridays highs. Even with that most temperatures will still be below normal for this time of year. The mountains and western Colorado don't feel the effects of the downslope wind shift and will remain in the teens and 20s Saturday. A weak cold front will push thru on Monday cooling high temperatures back into the low to middle 30s and adding some cloud cover.The next chance for snow is on the first day of Winter, which is Wednesday. That snow will come in with another even colder ARCTIC BLAST on Thursday! This may make highs only in the teens and lows below zero across the Denver metro area and I-25 urban corridor on Thursday!Temps should recover by Christmas weekend back to 30s and 40s.
