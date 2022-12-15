ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Denver

Are you planning a visit to the beautiful city of Denver? Or perhaps you live in the area. Once temperatures soar, you’ll want to check out one of these refreshing spots to beat the heat! Let’s learn about the best swimming holes near Denver!. Paradise Cove Swimming Hole...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Bow to the snowplow in Colorado

Plowing mountain roads means driving onto the snow cap itself. Snow can be everywhere.Photo byColorado Department of Transportation. (Denver, Colo.) How would you like to be part of the crew that plows mountain passes during snow squalls in Colorado?
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Marshall Fire homeowner moves into newly built home

Just on the cusp of a year since the Marshall Fire, one homeowner who lost everything has moved into her newly built home where her last home was destroyed. Marshall Fire homeowner moves into newly built home. Just on the cusp of a year since the Marshall Fire, one homeowner...
DENVER, CO
realvail.com

Multi-party decision making behind Colorado road closures

Every winter, plow truck drivers from the Colorado Department of Transportation work tirelessly to keep the roads open. Despite their best efforts, however, severe weather and road accidents do result in some road closures. These closures are a result of a collaborative effort between CDOT, local law enforcement, and highway patrol officers and are predominantly based on a series of observations made by personnel active on the scene. Although one of the main priorities of the CDOT is to ensure the roads remain open, it is in the best interest of the public to close the roads when the accident risk becomes too high.
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Largest outbreak of avian flu in CO history killing raptors

It’s the largest outbreak of bird flu the state has ever seen, and now, it’s claiming the lives of the endangered bald eagle as well as hawks, owls, and snow geese. The Coloradoan reports the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program in Fort Collins said it’s seen 13 positive cases of bird flu just this past month in raptors, and there’s nothing that can be done to save the birds. With more than 200 pair of nesting bald eagles in Colorado, the state is concerned more deaths are coming this winter. The bird flu also led to the killings of more than 4.5 million chickens, most of them in Weld County. For the full story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Jarring shelter-in-place alert for Lakewood wakes up most of JeffCo

A jarring wake-up call was sent to all of Jefferson County Sunday morning. The entire County was alerted to shelter in place, instead of just a small area of homes in Lakewood. The alert came through a new system JeffCo started using in April. It's a partnership between Jeffcom911, the county's consolidated emergency communications center, and a vendor that sends them out. Residents sign up for emergency alerts so that way when something is threatening their life or property, they can keep themselves safe. Residents as far north as Arvada got a message saying there was a threat to their safety and telling them to stay indoors. The message sent some into a panic before they realized the incident they were being warned about was nowhere near them. Sunday morning Jeffcom911 tweeted an apology saying they are looking into the case with the vendor.
LAKEWOOD, CO
K99

Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery

A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
FOX21News.com

Convenience store robbery on shasta drive

Two first year engineering classes at Mesa Ridge High School competed to build the best vending machine. Group A strep kills 2 children in the Denver metro. There have been 11 group A strep infections in children in the Denver metro area documented so far. Gabrielle Franklin reports. The Broadmoor...
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Cool weekend with sub-freezing Arctic Blast coming next week!

DENVER(CBS)-  Heading into the weekend Colorado will have plenty of sunshine but, remain on the cool side with temperatures. A weak area of high pressure over the southwest will help our winds to shift from the cold north-northwest direction to a more westerly flow by Sunday. This will allow temperatures over eastern Colorado to warm up by about 5 to 8 degrees from Fridays highs. Even with that most temperatures will still be below normal for this time of year. The mountains and western Colorado don't feel the effects of the downslope wind shift and will remain in the teens and 20s Saturday. A weak cold front will push thru on Monday cooling high temperatures back into the low to middle 30s and adding some cloud cover.The next chance for snow is on the first day of Winter, which is Wednesday. That snow will come in with another even colder ARCTIC BLAST on Thursday! This may make highs only in the teens and lows below zero across the Denver metro area and I-25 urban corridor on Thursday!Temps should recover by Christmas weekend back to 30s and 40s.
COLORADO STATE

