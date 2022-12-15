Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Shop with a Hero
The annual “Shop with a Hero” event that helps children across the region was held Saturday in Houston. The activity pairs children with representatives of fire departments, EMS, first responders, law enforcement and others for a shopping trip. The Houston Lions Club organized it. The chairman was club...
Emergency response drill planned Monday in downtown Houston
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. An emergency response exercise will be staged Monday morning in downtown Houston. From 8 a.m. until noon there will be multiple agencies participating in the county-wide drill. Some roads may be blocked off and traffic...
TCMH honors top employees; gives service awards
Texas County Memorial Hospital gave out top employee awards and honored 39 employees with service awards at the 40th annual “Celebration of TCMH Employees” on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Jayson Gentry Community Safe Room at TCMH. Ann Hamilton of Houston took top honors as manager of the...
School board makes personnel decisions
Members of the Houston board of education handled personnel matters during a meeting on Tuesday night. •Accepted the resignation of Jason Pounds, high school student council sponsor, at the end of the 2022-’23 school year. •Accepted the retirement/resignation of Dana Wilson, high school mathematics, at the end of the...
Applications to open for local scholarships
Applications for about $1.8 million in scholarships administered by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks will open on Sunday, Jan. 1 — a month earlier than previous years. The change gives students pursuing advanced educational opportunities an additional month to apply for scholarships, most of which will close in mid-March.
County commission studies cybersecurity, handles township matters
Members of the Texas County Commission met Dec. 7-8 to conduct business. •Had a telephone conversion with Jason Rinker of Stronghold, a cybersecurity company, about assessment and training. The county’s emergency management director, Bill Karatzas, will follow up. •Reviewed paperwork from Christos House requesting information on a Community Development...
