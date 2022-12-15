ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

WTNH

Here’s how long $1M will last you in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, and the same goes for a million of them. Still, it won’t last as long in Connecticut as it will in other states, according to a GOBankingRates analysis. The ranking places the Constitution State as the eighth-worst state for a […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
travelawaits.com

7 Quaint Connecticut Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas

Magical Christmas towns in Connecticut are filled with holiday season joy and wonder. Take a train ride to Santa’s Workshop, visit with friendly reindeer, enjoy an art-filled competition, and soak up all the pretty twinkle lights. Experience a town square gathering, festive sing-a-longs, horse-drawn carriage rides, and other classic traditional Christmas events.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

COVID numbers spike again in Connecticut

This has been an ongoing battle for more than two years now on the fairness of transgender athletes participating in women’s sports. If you are sending packages or Christmas cards by regular US mail, you are going to have to get yourself to the post office tomorrow. Updated: 21...
CONNECTICUT STATE
macaronikid.com

Staying Local: 6 Winter Wonderland Destinations in Connecticut

When Connecticut is covered in sparkling snow, some folks can’t wait to bundle up and head outdoors. But what if you’re the hibernating type? Here are six destinations sure to coax you out of your home—both frosty activities worth pulling on boots for as well as toasty comforts that will erase winter from your mind.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Average Price of Gas Dropped 18 Cents In Connecticut Over Past Week

A gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Connecticut was $3.26 on average this week, down 18 cents from the previous week, according to AAA data on gas prices. Nationally, the average price per gallon was $3.18. Gas prices are highest this week in Pennsylvania as well as Rocky Mountain and West Coast states including California, Idaho, and Washington.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Which CT towns are participating in Wreaths Across America?

(WTNH) — Saturday marks a national holiday to honor and remember America’s veterans. About 150,000 towns in all 50 states will be participating in Wreaths Across America Day, and several Connecticut towns are included. The Hillhouse JROTC in New Haven will host a memorial for the second time at the Westville Cemetery. The Old Saybrook […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Northwest corner of CT is used to getting snow when everyone else doesn’t

NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter. “It’s been snowing for nonstop since 1 pm yesterday so I had to drive through that and it didn’t get better until past Albany just two hours driving through snow and slush,” said Owen Wollenberg, Simsbury.
SIMSBURY, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Connecticut DCP News: Delivery Extension for Jan./Feb. 2023

RE: Delivery Extension Approved for January 2023 and February 2023. The Department received a written request filed by the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut, Inc. requesting permission to deliver alcohol beverage products ordered in January 2023 through Friday, February 3, 2023, and to deliver alcohol beverage products ordered in February 2023 through Friday, March 3, 2023.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Stiff Fines Will Be Flying Post-Nor’easter in Connecticut

Almost 9 years ago, on December 31, 2013, the State of Connecticut passed a law that obligates the operator of any motor vehicle to remove the accumulated snow and ice off of the roofs of their vehicle before hitting the roads. With tonight and tomorrow's expected nor'easter dumping up to a foot of snow on northwest Connecticut, I hope that the fines will be flying as quickly as the snow tomorrow.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WWLP 22News

LIVE RADAR: Temperatures impact snowfall amounts across Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The latest winter storm is forecast to bring heavy wet snow to parts of western Massachusetts. In the continuous track of the latest winter storm, there is going to be some warmer air that moves into western Massachusetts. With the milder air present, especially in the valley, there will be rain from Springfield up to Northampton.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NHPR

Rain hits most of Connecticut, but snow and heavy winds impact higher elevations in the state Friday

Most of Connecticut can expect rain and wind Friday, but higher elevations in the northwest part of the state can expect some heavy wet snow. The National Weather Service said Friday morning that portions of the Litchfield Hills in northwest Connecticut can expect total snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches, although some forecasted totals have been reduced. Snow could mix with or change to rain in those areas.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Conn. cannabis program point-person resigns

Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP)’s Deputy Commissioner Andrea Comer, who was spear-heading the Cannabis Program in the state while overseeing the Social Equity Council, has resigned. The DCP shared the news Saturday, noting that Comer’s resignation will go into effect at the end of the month. Comer is leaving to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

Opinion: Connecticut Residents Will Be Stuck Paying the Bill

The following opinion article was first published in the Hartford Courant. It is reposted here with the permission of the author. The people of Connecticut are about to receive an unwelcome New Year’s bill at a time when they can least afford it. Beginning Jan. 1, a new truck...
CONNECTICUT STATE

