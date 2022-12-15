Read full article on original website
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: What the Future of Transportation Could Look Like in Conn.
Outgoing Connecticut Department of Transportation commissioner Joseph Giulietti joins Mike Hydeck with an update on some major construction projects and his predictions for the future of transportation in our state. Mike Hydeck: We are on the verge of the biggest investment in a generation when it comes to planes, trains...
Here’s how long $1M will last you in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, and the same goes for a million of them. Still, it won’t last as long in Connecticut as it will in other states, according to a GOBankingRates analysis. The ranking places the Constitution State as the eighth-worst state for a […]
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Connecticut Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas
Magical Christmas towns in Connecticut are filled with holiday season joy and wonder. Take a train ride to Santa’s Workshop, visit with friendly reindeer, enjoy an art-filled competition, and soak up all the pretty twinkle lights. Experience a town square gathering, festive sing-a-longs, horse-drawn carriage rides, and other classic traditional Christmas events.
Eyewitness News
COVID numbers spike again in Connecticut
This has been an ongoing battle for more than two years now on the fairness of transgender athletes participating in women’s sports. If you are sending packages or Christmas cards by regular US mail, you are going to have to get yourself to the post office tomorrow. Updated: 21...
macaronikid.com
Staying Local: 6 Winter Wonderland Destinations in Connecticut
When Connecticut is covered in sparkling snow, some folks can’t wait to bundle up and head outdoors. But what if you’re the hibernating type? Here are six destinations sure to coax you out of your home—both frosty activities worth pulling on boots for as well as toasty comforts that will erase winter from your mind.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Average Price of Gas Dropped 18 Cents In Connecticut Over Past Week
A gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Connecticut was $3.26 on average this week, down 18 cents from the previous week, according to AAA data on gas prices. Nationally, the average price per gallon was $3.18. Gas prices are highest this week in Pennsylvania as well as Rocky Mountain and West Coast states including California, Idaho, and Washington.
Which CT towns are participating in Wreaths Across America?
(WTNH) — Saturday marks a national holiday to honor and remember America’s veterans. About 150,000 towns in all 50 states will be participating in Wreaths Across America Day, and several Connecticut towns are included. The Hillhouse JROTC in New Haven will host a memorial for the second time at the Westville Cemetery. The Old Saybrook […]
Eyewitness News
Northwest corner of CT is used to getting snow when everyone else doesn’t
NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter. “It’s been snowing for nonstop since 1 pm yesterday so I had to drive through that and it didn’t get better until past Albany just two hours driving through snow and slush,” said Owen Wollenberg, Simsbury.
thebeveragejournal.com
Connecticut DCP News: Delivery Extension for Jan./Feb. 2023
RE: Delivery Extension Approved for January 2023 and February 2023. The Department received a written request filed by the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut, Inc. requesting permission to deliver alcohol beverage products ordered in January 2023 through Friday, February 3, 2023, and to deliver alcohol beverage products ordered in February 2023 through Friday, March 3, 2023.
Major Snowstorm Leaves Thousands of New England, New York Residents Without Power
Tens of thousands of residents in New England and New York were left without power as a massive snowstorm dumped about two feet of snow in some places. 160,000 customers in New England were left in the dark with 20,000 in New York. According to poweroutage.us, an outage database, the heavy snow caused tree limbs to fall on powerlines, knocking out power.
Stiff Fines Will Be Flying Post-Nor’easter in Connecticut
Almost 9 years ago, on December 31, 2013, the State of Connecticut passed a law that obligates the operator of any motor vehicle to remove the accumulated snow and ice off of the roofs of their vehicle before hitting the roads. With tonight and tomorrow's expected nor'easter dumping up to a foot of snow on northwest Connecticut, I hope that the fines will be flying as quickly as the snow tomorrow.
WWLP 22News
LIVE RADAR: Temperatures impact snowfall amounts across Massachusetts
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The latest winter storm is forecast to bring heavy wet snow to parts of western Massachusetts. In the continuous track of the latest winter storm, there is going to be some warmer air that moves into western Massachusetts. With the milder air present, especially in the valley, there will be rain from Springfield up to Northampton.
NHPR
Rain hits most of Connecticut, but snow and heavy winds impact higher elevations in the state Friday
Most of Connecticut can expect rain and wind Friday, but higher elevations in the northwest part of the state can expect some heavy wet snow. The National Weather Service said Friday morning that portions of the Litchfield Hills in northwest Connecticut can expect total snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches, although some forecasted totals have been reduced. Snow could mix with or change to rain in those areas.
Conn. cannabis program point-person resigns
Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP)’s Deputy Commissioner Andrea Comer, who was spear-heading the Cannabis Program in the state while overseeing the Social Equity Council, has resigned. The DCP shared the news Saturday, noting that Comer’s resignation will go into effect at the end of the month. Comer is leaving to […]
cbia.com
Opinion: Connecticut Residents Will Be Stuck Paying the Bill
The following opinion article was first published in the Hartford Courant. It is reposted here with the permission of the author. The people of Connecticut are about to receive an unwelcome New Year’s bill at a time when they can least afford it. Beginning Jan. 1, a new truck...
The New England States That Made This Top 10 List With the Most Luxurious Automobiles
I know what you're thinking. New York and California are #1 and #2 on this Top 10 list of states with the most luxurious vehicles in the country. After all, they're always the epicenter of luxury for the most part. As for the #3 spot, I'm definitely going with Connecticut.
capeandislands.org
Connecticut is not the only New England state facing big electric rate increases
Connecticut’s two biggest electric utilities will soon implement massive rate increases that could raise the average electric bill for residential customers of Eversource and United Illuminating by about $80 each month. The changes are set to go into effect Jan. 1. The utilities say the request is fueled by...
darientimes.com
Some of CT's large retail spaces are filling up. What businesses follow in 2023?
It was a big deal for Danbury, when Duluth Trading opened its first Connecticut store across from the Danbury Fair mall, where Primark landed a few years before in its own initial build out in the United States. While Harbor Freight, Homesense, Floor & Decor and other retail concepts have...
fox61.com
Nor’easter heading to Connecticut tonight. Here is everything to know about timing, impacts and potential snow totals
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut is getting ready for a likely mix of precipitation Thursday night into Friday, as a sizable nor'easter develops and moves up the east coast. This storm will be all about elevation. A prolonged period of heavy wet snow will make a mess in the northwest hills of Connecticut.
