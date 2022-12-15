Read full article on original website
A 61-year old dies, 7 other people hurt when van hits tree in Columbia
Howard County police are investigating a deadly crash that also left 7 people injured Saturday evening in Columbia.
60-year-old man fatally stabbed in West Baltimore on Saturday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man was fatally stabbed in Baltimore's Harlem Park neighborhood on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the western side of the city went to investigate a report of a cutting in the 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue around 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 60-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Police: Help locate man responsible for Dec. 9 Baltimore homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department Homicide Detectives need your help locating the man responsible for a homicide that happened on Dec. 9. Gerald Reed was shot and killed in the 5600 block of Albanene Place around midnight, police said. Police are offering up to an $8,000 reward...
Girl, 15, charged with stabbing boy, 17, at Hammond High School in Columbia
A 15-year-old girl is accused of stabbing a 17-year-old boy at Hammond High School in Columbia this afternoon.
Man Killed, Woman Hurt in Northwest DC Shooting: Police
One person was killed and another was shot Saturday after someone opened fire in Adams Morgan, according to authorities. D.C. police said they were alerted by ShotSpotter technology to a shooting at around 1:20 a.m. in front of 1608 Belmont Street NW. First responders found a man, identified as 30-year-old...
Police: 2 shot, 1 killed in Northwest DC
A man was shot and killed in Northwest, D.C., in the predawn hours of Saturday, authorities said in a statement. D.C. police said officers with the Third District responded to the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, at around 1:20 a.m. after receiving reports of the sound of gunfire. There, police said they found two victims, Avon Perkins, 30, of Baltimore, and a woman, both suffering from gunshot wounds.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore man sentenced to 15 years in prison for two armed carjackings, attempted armed robbery
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore man will spend time behind bars after committing two armed carjackings and an attempted armed robbery. U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander sentenced Daquan Murphy, 20, to 15 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Baltimore police arrest 16-year-old suspect in Federal Hill attempted murder, robbery
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police arrested a 16-year-old suspect and charged him with attempted murder after a shooting and robbery at the edge of Federal Hill two weeks ago.The victim, a 62-year-old man, was treated for his injuries after the December 2 shooting. The brazen crime happened just after 2:30 p.m.A neighbor told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren he saw a large police response. "The entire block up there was blocked off. I was trying to get to the highway, and there were multiple fire trucks," said Joe, who lives just a few homes from the shooting and asked us not to use his...
16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Federal Hill robbery
A 16-year-old male has been arrested anc harged with the attempted murder of a 62-year-old earlier this month
Baltimore woman recounts last conversation with brother before fatal stabbing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The sister of Baltimore’s latest homicide victim, Arnold Manuel, is speaking out. To Kim Manuel, Arnold is more than the city’s 323rd homicide, he is her little brother. “All he do is wave, he don’t bother nobody,” Kim said. That is how...
Baltimore Police seek help finding man missing from Reservoir Hill
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are seeking the public's assistance with finding a 28-year-old man who has gone missing, according to authorities.Samual Sturner is 6'5" and weighs 175 pounds. he was last seen on Saturday in the 2300 block of Eutaw Place, police said.He was wearing a green button-down shirt with blue jeans, according to authorities.Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Sturner should call 911, police said.
Police identify body of pregnant woman found shot, dead in apartment
SILVER SPRING, MD – The body of a woman found dead inside a Silver Spring apartment last Friday has been identified as Denise Middleton. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police Department said the 26-year-old woman was allegedly killed by Torrey Damien Moore sometime in October of this year. As Montgomery County Police executed a search warrant for a homicide committed by Moore on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Middleton’s body was discovered. After the shooting death of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu, an employee of the Dash In Convenience Store, located in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue, officers obtained The post Police identify body of pregnant woman found shot, dead in apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
HCPD: Three-vehicle crash leaves one person dead
According to Howard County police, Route 32 was closed for approximately four hours after the crash.
Hit-Run Driver Apprehended Days After Setting Off Fatal I-95 Laurel Crash: State Police
A routine traffic stop near Baltimore led to the apprehension of a hit-and-run suspect who was wanted in connection to a fatal chain-reaction crash that killed a pedestrian in Prince George's County earlier this month. Lidia Parada Benitez, 63, of Baltimore, has been charged with leaving the scene of an...
Jailed Kidnapping Suspect In Anne Arundel County Risks It All For Minutes Of Freedom: Sheriff
Freedom was short-lived for an escaped inmate at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center who was able to make a run for it before being quickly picked back up by sheriff's deputies. Reid Taylor Weeks, Sr., 31, is facing new charges after temporarily escaping from custody on Wednesday, Dec. 14,...
Recent home explosions cause homeless victims and scared citizens
Maryland has had a pattern of explosions happening in the past few years, and the pattern has continued with another recent explosion which caused a deadly fire in Montgomery County. On Nov. 16, the residents of the Potomac Oaks Condominium were forced to evacuate their homes due to a fire. More than 14 people were injured in the incident, and now dozens of residents have been left homeless. Following this recent tragedy, questions are being raised as to why this strange and dangerous pattern continues across the state.
Edgewood man indicted in 20-year-old attempted murder, rape case
PIKESVILLE, MD—A Cecil County grand jury has handed down an indictment charging a suspect in connection with a twenty-year-old attempted murder and rape investigation. The accused is identified as Bryant Nakia White, 48, of Edgewood. The indictment charges White with attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping, first- and second-degree rape, assault, and other criminal charges related to the 2002 incident. White is currently being held at the Cecil County Detention Center without bail.
Baltimore activists ask for less violence in 2023 after 5-year stats show more than 1,600 homicides
BALTIMORE -- A group of community activists is asking Baltimore residents to make a New Year's Resolution to stop the violence.There have been at least 300 homicides in Baltimore every year since 2015, according to the Baltimore Police Department.Overall, at least 1,647 people have been murdered in Baltimore over the past five years, police said.That's why The Tendea Family wants city residents to start off the new year by making a change.The Tendea Family meets every week to hold a community discussion about how to stop the violence.This week, with only two weeks left in 2022, this group of activists is highlighting the number of people lost over that five-year period and challenging others to make 2023 a less violent year.That is so that "us as citizens in Baltimore City have to evaluate the actions and inactions we've taken to either benefit our community or destroy our community," Elijah Miles, the chairman of The Tendea Family, said.The anti-violence organization holds community discussions at the Eubie Blake Center on North Howard Street every Sunday at 5 p.m.Anyone who wants to join their mission is welcome to attend the discussions.
