delaware.gov
DPH ANNOUNCES FIRST SUSPECTED FLU-RELATED DEATH, URGES PUBLIC TO GET VACCINATED BEFORE END OF YEAR
DOVER, DE (Dec. 16, 2022) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) announced today the state’s first suspected flu-related death for the 2022-2023 influenza season. The patient was a Kent County resident between the ages of 55 – 64 and is not reported as being vaccinated against the flu. Getting the annual flu vaccine is important for all people ages 6 months and older to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death that can result from the flu virus. Hospitalization and death from the flu can occur in previously healthy individuals, though persons with underlying health conditions are at significantly increased risk for serious outcomes.
delaware.gov
Kimberly Hughey named Warden of Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution
New Castle, DE – The Delaware Department of Correction announced today that Kimberly Hughey, Deputy Warden of Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution (BWCI), has been promoted to BWCI Warden effective December 18. Hughey steps up to fill the vacancy created when BWCI Warden Brian Emig was recently promoted to Warden of Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington.
