DOVER, DE (Dec. 16, 2022) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) announced today the state’s first suspected flu-related death for the 2022-2023 influenza season. The patient was a Kent County resident between the ages of 55 – 64 and is not reported as being vaccinated against the flu. Getting the annual flu vaccine is important for all people ages 6 months and older to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death that can result from the flu virus. Hospitalization and death from the flu can occur in previously healthy individuals, though persons with underlying health conditions are at significantly increased risk for serious outcomes.

2 DAYS AGO