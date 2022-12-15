Read full article on original website
The Black Hills Toy Drive comes to an end
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One of the most exciting parts of waking up on Christmas is seeing presents under the tree, however not all children get to experience that moment. But one local organization came together to make sure children across the Black Hills have something to look forward to on Christmas day.
The Black Hills Toy Drive spreads holiday cheer to the community
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Saturday, Black Hills Toy Drive distributed toys to thousands of kids and families from the local community. “We found out this fall that Toys for Tots is not coming back to Pennington County. And myself and the three other founders of the Toy Drive came together, and what we did is we ultimately replaced Toys for Tots for about 2,000 kids in the area,” said Scott Eggleston, cofounder of the Black Hills Toy Drive.
Ellsworth AFB receives international award for air show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ellsworth Air Force Base announced this weekend that they’ve received an international award for the organization of the air show this past spring. The Dick Schram Memorial Community Relation Award is received by military bases that set new standards of including the civilian community into the planning and execution of events.
Considering the low flows in Rapid Creek, the brown trout and sustaining something wild in all of us
It was an odd thing to be doing, I suppose, in the middle of a blizzard. Or at least in the middle of what they were calling a blizzard, outside of town, at least, where the interstate was closed and snow carried by wind gusts topping 50 mph was blotting out vast stretches of the landscape.
LNI’s Corporate Hand Game Tournament exposes community members to Lakota culture
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Friday, the Lakota Nation Invitational hosted its annual Corporate Hand Game tournament. Sixteen teams consisting of various Rapid City community and business leaders engaged in some friendly competition during the annual tournament. The tournament allows the community to gain insight into the cultural revitalization happening...
Extremely cold air moves in for the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cloudy skies and areas of dense freezing fog will be likely overnight. This could create some slippery spots for your morning commute, so be careful. Temperatures will be very cold as lows will fall below zero for much of the area. Highs Monday will be...
A reminder to keep your outside furnace equipment clear during winter storm conditions
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Keeping your home warm and toasty is vital during storms like we have seen. If natural gas keeps your home warm, there are a few precautions to know about during storms. Montana-Dakota Utilities says during storms a covered meter can cause an issue with the...
Brutally cold temperatures next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be cold tonight and tomorrow with lows mostly in the single digits overnight and highs in the teens Sunday afternoon. However, temperatures throughout the work week will be a lot worse. Highs will be in the single digits for much of next week with lows well below zero. The coldest morning will be Thursday, where wind chills could be as low as -50°.
Despite nasty snowstorm, LNI boosts Rapid City’s economy
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Events can bring in crowds of people, which can impact local businesses and influence sales. In December that big event is the Lakota Nation Invitational. Businesses, city offices, and highways were shut down this week due to the weather, and that impacted many businesses, especially...
Driver stranded for days rescued during South Dakota winter storm
Thursday afternoon, the Pennington County Search and Rescue was notified of a missing person.
Snow, wind force I-90 closure, Spearfish no travel allowed alert
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The constant wind whipping up drifts and continued snow in the Northern Hills causes roads to close again. Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line will close at 10 a.m. today (Thursday) according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The interstate is still closed from exit 67 to Mitchell. The Interstate closures are expected to remain overnight and until wind and snow subside to a point drifted snow can be cleared and the highway section maintained.
No travel advised for most of KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the winter storm enters its fifth day, no travel is advised due to blowing snow and slippery conditions on most South Dakota roads. At 3 p.m. CT/2 p.m. MT, I-90 opened from Rapid City to the Wyoming border. DOT officials said I-90 from...
South Dakota DOT might have rest of I-90 open Saturday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If the weather finally cooperates, the South Dakota Department of Transportation believes they will have Interstate 90 east of Rapid City open by Saturday afternoon. The opening would be in two stages:. I-90 from Rapid City to Wall might open early Saturday afternoon. The stretch...
Rapid City Area Schools search for superintendent
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Area Schools’ Board of Education is now accepting applications for a superintendent into the 2023-2024 school year. Hopefuls seeking the position can find the application on multiple platforms such as Indeed, Associated School Board of South Dakota, the Rapid City area schools website, and School Administrators of South Dakota.
Search team rescues man missing in the Black Hills for several days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man who went missing earlier this week while collecting firewood along the South Dakota and Wyoming state line was rescued Thursday night, according to a post on the Pennington County Search and Rescue Facebook page. The man was taken to the hospital. His name...
