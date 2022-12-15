Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartmentAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Additional Social Security payment coming soon to eligible New YorkersR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Five Great Steakhouses In New YorkD_FoodVendorNew York City, NY
Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Related
pix11.com
Tolls rising at bridges, tunnels between NY, NJ
Tolls hikes at bridges and tunnels run by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey are set, going up a dollar across the board. The Port Authority Board voted unanimously to approve the increases Thursday night. Tolls rising at bridges, tunnels between NY, NJ. Tolls hikes at bridges...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Restaurants in New Jersey – (With Cheesy Photos)
Ok, we know, there are at least 100 other pizza spots we could mention in our list. And we will get to them, trust us. But for now, these five spots are simply epic pizza spots and a great starting point. Let’s get to it, and bon appetit!. Razza...
This New Jersey town makes the ‘Most expensive parking’ list
Everything in New Jersey is expensive, including parking. A new study put out by driver education website Zutobi says one New Jersey city makes the top ten of most expensive parking. The New Jersey town on the list is, unsurprisingly, Jersey City, which ranked 9th for 3 hour parking at...
NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
Some NJ stations give gift of below $3 gas at pump this holiday season
It almost feels like sticker shock, but for the right reasons. Gas prices in New Jersey below $3 a gallon? Can it be real?. It's been so long since we've seen that, after many months of record-breaking high prices. Who remembers when some gas stations in The Garden State broke the $5 per gallon limit? It wasn't a pretty site.
That hunt was a real bear | Mulshine
Back in October, state Senator Tony Bucco took his wife to Italy for a week to mark their anniversary. That meant no one was home at the house in Boonton Township where the Morris County Republican lives. So a stranger moved in.
Staten Island restaurant known for steaks, Italian fare to close; will serve last meals this weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After a recent renovation and rebranding, Gio’s restaurant owners Frank “Cheech” Rapacciulo and Michael Farace announced its impending closure. Known for its steaks, Italian food and martinis, the Eltingville eatery at 3800 Richmond Ave. will serve its final meals this weekend or until supplies last.
Record-breaking New Jersey building fetches another record home sale
Here’s some tea from the Harborside Lofts at Hudson Tea in Hoboken, N.J. The property, once home to football star Eli Manning and former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine, has a new record under its belt. No, not the Hoboken condo record that Manning himself broke in 2018 with the $3.55 million sale of his three-bedroom at this building, as Gimme Shelter reported at the time. Even Corzine’s former rental sold the following year for $3.89 million, another record condo price. Now, a 10th-floor duplex penthouse at the property, located at 1500 Garden St., just traded hands for $4.65 million, a...
New Yorker Warns Visitors of Scam Near Rockefeller Christmas Tree
This is a common warning to first-time visitors to NYC.
We tried the ‘world’s largest’ go-kart track, soon to open in N.J. Here’s our review.
New Jersey. The home of Bruce Springsteen, Taylor ham, and now... the self-proclaimed world’s largest indoor go-karting course?. Supercharged Entertainment aims to morph the Garden State into the Go-Kart State with a massive new entertainment complex, which opens in Edison on Monday.
fox5ny.com
You’ll be paying more to cross into New York next year
NEW YORK - Paying more to cross into New York City. Toll hikes at Port Authority of New York and New Jersey crossings have been approved for next year as part of its 2023 budget, basing the decision on inflation. Here are the increases. E-ZPass tolls during off-peak hours will...
Englewood Woman Drowns On Company Retreat In Miami: Report
A 56-year-old executive recruiter from Bergen County drowned while on a company retreat in Miami this week, VINnews reports. Elaine Mehler of Englewood was pulled from Biscayne Bay near Miami's Jungle Island in "extremely critical condition" around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, WPLG Local 10 in Miami reported, citing Miami Fire Rescue.
hudsontv.com
27 Arrested in Hudson County Warrant Sweep, Charged with Wide Range of Offenses
The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27 people during a county-wide warrant sweep as part of their December Operation. Among those arrested were individuals charged with sexual assault, aggravated assault, robbery, resisting arrest, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal attempt, distribution, possession of controlled substances, stalking, and being a fugitive from justice. Sheriff Frank X. Schillari praised the officers who conducted the operation and emphasized that breaking the law will not be tolerated in Hudson County. A full list of the suspects and their charges is provided in the original statement.
wrnjradio.com
Item 9 Labs Corp. plans to open its first New Jersey recreational dispensary in Somerset County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Item 9 Labs Corp., a vertically integrated U.S. cannabis franchisor and operator, announced Friday that its dispensary franchise, Unity Rd., is expanding its footprint with a new store in Franklin Township in Somerset County. This marks the fourth U.S. state for the burgeoning...
New law in New Jersey targets "porch pirates"
EDISON, N.J. -- Many of us have been victim of thieves swiping packages delivered our homes, and with Christmas around the corner, police say the crime dubbed "porch piracy" is on the rise.It's so bad New Jersey has a new law targeting these porch crooks.You've seen the doorbell camera videos showing porch pirates snatching packages from the front doors of homes.It happened to Andre Restrepo; a crook stole expensive sneakers left outside his home."Right now, it's hard-earned money and I feel like it's disrespectful. And at the end of the day, we pay for the service, for it to...
Popular NY Italian Bakery Opens Its First NJ Location
A popular Italian bakery based in Staten Island has opened its first location in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. It's called Bruno's Bake Shop and its newest location recently opened on W. Main Street in Freehold. I checked out the bakery menu and it looks fabulous. It includes Italian &...
Gangbanger tied to high-end NYC heists gets sweetheart deal from DA Alvin Bragg
A Manhattan gangbanger with a knack for high-end heists could have his latest charges dropped thanks to a sweetheart deal from District Attorney Alvin Bragg — because prosecutors have too much on their plates to try the case, The Post has learned. Charles Lindsay — a reputed member of the “Rich Fam” gang, which has a history of pulling off pricey robberies — was last hauled into court Dec. 10 for allegedly stealing nearly $25,000 in pricey handbags and other items from Madison Avenue boutiques, according to sources and court records. Lindsay, 22, is also a suspect in the rape of a...
Toll hikes locked in for 2023 – What NJ drivers will pay
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has locked in toll hikes for Garden State commuters for 2023. Commissioners approved an $8.3 billion dollar capital and operating budget that includes a $1 increase in tolls for to cross over or under the Hudson River. Path fares will increase by 25-cents. The fare to ride the AirTrain also increases by a quarter to $8.25. Path fares do not increase in this budget.
Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say
PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
GOTCHA! NJ Man Wanted For Fort Lee Gas Station Holdup Chased Down By NY State Troopers
A New Jersey man wanted for robbing a gas station convenience store in Fort Lee was captured in New York State following a pursuit that began on the Tappan Zee Bridge. Shahzad A. Khan, 41, of Carteret had just held up a Rockland County mini-mart when New York State Police tried to stop his southbound 2014 Chevy Equinox on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge over the Hudson River shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, authorities said.
Comments / 0