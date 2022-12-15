Man charged with murder, accused of shooting ex-girlfriend at work

Editors note: The name of the mall has been corrected.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man has been arrested for murder after allegedly shooting his former girlfriend at a business on Mall Blvd.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) announced Friday that Alphonso Irving, 22, had been arrested in the shooting. He was booked into the Chatham County jail on a charge of murder.

According to SPD, around 3 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the European Wax Center on Mall Boulevard for a shooting. There they found 19-year-old Natalie Sampayo suffering from life-threatening injuries.

“European Wax Center is devastated by the tragic loss of Natalie Sampayo, an associate working at our franchisee’s Savannah location,” European Wax Center said in a written statement. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to Natalie’s family, friends and coworkers. Right now, our sole focus is on taking care of those affected by this tragedy. The center has temporarily closed, and the franchisee is providing support to the associates. We are working closely with law enforcement on its ongoing investigation and are grateful to these first responders for their efforts.”

She was taken to Memorial Health where she died from her injuries.

Coworkers told WSAV Sampayo started her shift just about an hour prior to the shooting. Her coworkers also said she’s a joy to work with.

Their investigation remains ongoing, SPD said.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.