ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Annual FBI holiday scam warning for New Mexico includes 'pig butchering'

By Press Pool
Indian Country Today
Indian Country Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4coG2d_0jjz3ybu00

News Release

FBI Albuquerque Division - Public Affairs Office

What does pig butchering have to do with an annual FBI warning about online scams during the holidays in New Mexico?

The porcine dubbed fraud is one of several the Albuquerque FBI Division wants to inform the public about as more people hit the web looking for deals and romance.

"Scams take many forms, and criminals every year try to think up new ways to steal your money," Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque FBI Division said. "But one thing stays the same: If a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. You can protect yourself from most scams by being suspicious of unsolicited emails and making sure you secure your banking and credit accounts with strong passwords."

More than 2,600 New Mexico victims of internet scams reported losing almost $13 million in 2021, according to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).

More than a quarter of that loss — $3.4 million — was reported in the last two months of the year.

The FBI is calling attention to a growing investment scam known as "pig butchering," a fraud that is heavily scripted and contact intensive.

The scammer makes contact with a victim — usually on dating and social media apps.

After building trust and rapport, the scammer will convince the victim to make investments in cryptocurrency to take advantage of the potential for high yield returns. To facilitate the investment and demonstrate the returns on investment, victims are directed to websites that appear authentic but are actually controlled by the scammer.

After the victim has made several cryptocurrency investments through these fake sites, which purport significant returns, requests by victims to withdraw or cash-out their investments are denied for one reason or another. The scammer vanishes, cutting off contact with the victim, and taking the invested sums with them.

New Mexico law enforcement has noticed an increase in another scheme that involves perpetrators informing victims — who are usually elderly — that their bank or other accounts have been compromised and “unusual transactions” are occurring.

The perpetrators will tell the victim to move all their assets to a safer, "U.S. Government protected" account and give them a link to use to transfer the funds.

In some instances, the scheme uses fake law enforcement websites that try to prove that the perpetrator is legitimate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pKjhj_0jjz3ybu00
According to the FBI, more than 2,600 New Mexico victims of internet scams reported losing almost $13 million in 2021, with more than a quarter of that loss reported in November and December.

(Image: FBI Albuquerque Division - Public Affairs Office)

Other popular scams

  • Sweepstakes scams. Victims, who are usually elderly, are notified they won a sweepstakes but first need to send money in order to cover taxes and other processing fees.
  • Phony Amazon scams. Perpetrators pretending to be from Amazon notify victims their credit card on file is no longer working and they need to supply another. Or scammers will ask victims about a "suspicious purchase" that is being investigated by the FBI or other law enforcement. The victim is told they need to pay a certain amount of money to restore their account.
  • Online shopping scams. Criminals offer too-good-to-be-true deals via phishing emails or advertisements. Such schemes may offer brand-name merchandise at extremely low prices or offer gift cards as an incentive.

Tips to avoid being victimized

  • Do your homework on the retailer/website/person to ensure legitimacy.
  • Conduct a business inquiry of the online retailer on the Better Business Bureau’s website ( www.bbb.org ).
  • Be wary of online retailers offering goods at significantly discounted prices.
  • Check each website’s URL to make sure it’s legitimate and secure. A site you’re buying from should have https in the web address. If it doesn’t, don’t enter your information on that site.
  • Beware of purchases or services that require payment with a gift card.
  • Beware of providing credit card information when requested through unsolicited e-mails.
  • Do not click on links contained within an unsolicited e-mail or respond to them.
  • Check credit card statements routinely.
  • Verify requests for personal information from any business or financial institution by contacting them using the main contact information on their official website.
  • Secure credit card accounts, even rewards accounts, with strong passphrases. Change passwords and check accounts routinely.

What to do if you are a victim

If you are a victim of an online scam, the FBI recommends taking the following actions:

  • Contact your financial institution immediately upon discovering any fraudulent or suspicious activity and direct them to stop or reverse the transactions.
  • Ask your financial institution to contact the corresponding financial institution where the fraudulent or suspicious transfer was sent.
  • Report the activity to the Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov, regardless of dollar loss. Provide all relevant information in the complaint.

For additional information and consumer alerts, and to report scams to the FBI, visit IC3.gov.

Get more information: fbi.gov/holidayscams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gO4Yw_0jjz3ybu00

(Image: fbi.gov)

Comments / 2

Jostein Nibben
3d ago

I am so f... tired of scam attempts why don't the cell companies and the government deal with these vermins... maybe we should???

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rrobserver.com

Historian covers Indian Captives in Placitas

Retired State Historian, Robert Torrez will be at the Placitas Community Library, in the Gracie Lee Room as he reviews the practice of incorporating Indian Captives into Hispano Households in Spanish, Mexican and Territorial-era New Mexico at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 21, 2023. He will review the process by which...
PLACITAS, NM
krwg.org

Lawsuit seeks access to withdrawal medication for prisoners

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Civil rights advocates have filed a lawsuit against the New Mexico Corrections Department seeking to ensure access for prison inmates to medication that reduces opioid withdrawal symptoms or cravings. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court by the ACLU and Disability Rights New Mexico on behalf of a 28-year-old woman who lost access to anti-withdrawal medication while incarcerated. The lawsuit contends that denying inmates access to anti-craving and withdrawal mediation constitutes cruel and unusual punishment and violates the Americans with Disabilities Act. Corrections Department officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
NEW MEXICO STATE
pinonpost.com

MLG’s PED wants more funds despite ‘moonshot’ cash infusion fail

Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) Secretary Kurt Steinhaus is requesting another increase in spending on the Department despite the state failing behind every single other state and the District of Columbia in education. The request for more cash comes directly after Lujan Grisham’s...
ALABAMA STATE
pinonpost.com

For holidays, NM Dems promote anti-Hispanic hate groups, pro-abortion orgs

For the holidays, the Democrat Party of New Mexico (DPNM), which is funded by disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, is affirming the radical far-left policies it shares with extremist groups. In a Saturday email, DPNM wrote, “As Democrats, we try to support our New Mexican neighbors and communities with a...
KOAT 7

Judge Stan Whitaker calls upon CYFD to make changes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico judge has called out the state's Children Youth and Families Department for repeated failures involving New Mexico’s children. On Thursday, Judge Stan Whitaker had this to say after serving a life sentence to Zerrick Marquez, who is now convicted for beating to death 4-year-old James Dunklee Cruz in 2019.
NEW MEXICO STATE
rrobserver.com

Investigating Ghosts of New Mexico

Folklorist and researcher Benjamin Radford will be at the Placitas Community Library on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the Gracie Lee room to describe his first-hand investigations into some of New Mexico’s most famous and bizarre ghosts. Radford will distinguish fact from fiction with Albuquerque’s famous...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

New Mexico food banks face shortages amid inflation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Food banks in New Mexico face shortages as inflation continues to rise through the holiday season. Roadrunner Food Bank director of communications, Sonya Warwick, said it's been difficult. "Just like people that we serve who are in our food lines across the state, they are definitely...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

Anxiety disorders added as condition for medical cannabis in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Officials in New Mexico have approved anxiety disorders as a qualifying condition under the state’s medical marijuana program. When approving the move, the New Mexico Medical Cannabis Advisory Board cited that up to 25 percent of New Mexico’s adult population could be experiencing the effects of such disorders. The ruling takes effect Jan. 1.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Former domestic violence hearing officer shares story of abuse

SOCORRO, N.M. — The holidays are often a time of celebration, but for others, the days are unsettling. Especially for domestic violence victims. "It has been emotionally draining for me," Judy Holcomb said. When it comes to the overall issue, the experience can be traumatizing. That's the case for...
SOCORRO, NM
kunm.org

As New Mexico emphasizes at-home testing, PCR testing access is shrinking

CDC Community Transmission Map, used by health care workers, like Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase at New Mexico Department of Health, to advise at-risk patients, is the CDC metric of risk, determined by transmission and test positivity rates. It was used by NMDOH and CDC to advise localities before February 25, 2022. This is for New Mexico from December 15, 2022, reflecting reported data from 12/6-12/14/22. The map is reflective of the previous week, not a projection.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Lawsuit claims New Mexico prisons not giving inmates needed addiction medication

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new lawsuit claims New Mexico’s prison system is denying medically necessary care for inmates with opioid addiction. The lawsuit filed by Disability Rights New Mexico, a nonprofit advocacy group, asks a federal court to step in and require the Corrections Department to provide medication to inmates. The lawsuit, filed with the help […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
Indian Country Today

Indian Country Today

Phoenix, AZ
734
Followers
717
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Indian Country Today is a daily digital news platform that covers the Indigenous world, including American Indians and Alaska Natives.

 https://indiancountrytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy