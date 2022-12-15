Read full article on original website
Related
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
WacoTrib.com
Alabama Supreme Court denies new trial for death row inmate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court on Friday denied a new trial for a death row inmate in a case that has seen the district attorney, former state attorney general and a former chief justice join calls to reexamine his conviction. Justices rejected Toforest Johnson's appeal of...
WacoTrib.com
Matthew Winkler: Corporate America thrives where abortion is protected
Gina Raimondo doesn’t “know why any woman would want to live in a state that criminalizes full access to health care.” The assertion by the 40th U.S. Secretary of Commerce is especially relevant after the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June that upheld a Mississippi law conceived to overturn two landmark decisions — Roe v. Wade in 1973 and Planned Parenthood v. Casey in 1992 — conferring the almost half-century constitutional right to obtain an abortion. Already in 2022, twice as many abortion clinics closed than in 2021, mostly in the South and Midwest, since the Supreme Court decision.
WacoTrib.com
Yarmuth donating congressional papers to hometown university
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Retiring U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth says he is donating his congressional papers to University Archives and Special Collections at the University of Louisville. The Kentucky Democrat is completing his eighth term representing the Louisville-area 3rd District. As chairman of the House Budget Committee, Yarmuth played...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky
Frankort State Journal. December 13, 2022. Editorial: Representative looks to turn tragedy into triumph with legislation. Earlier this month a bill aimed at increasing research on valvular heart disease as well as its treatment and named in honor of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s late wife unanimously passed the House after previously being approved in the U.S. Senate. The legislation now heads to the president’s desk.
WacoTrib.com
Judge rules Alamogordo lab cannot keep research chimps
A federal judge has ruled that chimpanzees previously used for research in a New Mexico laboratory can be transferred to an animal sanctuary. A U.S. District Court judge in Maryland found this week the National Institutes of Health legally cannot refuse to send chimpanzees in the Alamogordo Primate Facility to a sanctuary.
WacoTrib.com
Charles Reed: Nonpartisan primaries would be significant step for democracy in America
In his recent column “Primaries deserve dustbin” [Dec. 8], Jonah Goldberg calls for ending partisan political primaries. Goldberg writes, “The real cost of primaries — all of them — is that they are bad for democracy.” Goldberg is a conservative and I’m a liberal, but I agree with him on that.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
The Post and Courier. December 11, 2022. Editorial: SC schools must make every COVID dollar count to primary goal: student recovery. When the Congress sent a windfall of COVID-19 relief funding to South Carolina’s long-struggling schools two years ago, the potential for improvement was tremendous. So, too, was the potential for tremendous waste, given that federal law required the districts to spend only a fifth of their $3 billion on academic recovery and that state officials had no control over their decisions.
Comments / 0