Gina Raimondo doesn’t “know why any woman would want to live in a state that criminalizes full access to health care.” The assertion by the 40th U.S. Secretary of Commerce is especially relevant after the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June that upheld a Mississippi law conceived to overturn two landmark decisions — Roe v. Wade in 1973 and Planned Parenthood v. Casey in 1992 — conferring the almost half-century constitutional right to obtain an abortion. Already in 2022, twice as many abortion clinics closed than in 2021, mostly in the South and Midwest, since the Supreme Court decision.

