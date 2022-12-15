Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Homeless Lakeland residents treated to VIP Christmas experience
"If there's one thing our 40-something volunteers do, it might be a touch, it might be the lipstick, it might just be the way they put that food on the table, remind them of where they were before they became homeless," she said.
Stitch, Mend, Repeat
Walking through downtown’s farmer’s market on a Saturday morning, East of These stands out as a cute, colorful booth with products like brightly-patterned headbands, hair bows, and big scrunchies—but there’s more to the shop than meets the eye. In addition to creating ethically sourced products, owner Taylor Ard, 35, has used her experience as a domestic violence survivor to create flexible job opportunities for female survivors of domestic abuse, emotional abuse and homelessness.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Florida
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Florida. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
wild941.com
The Freakshow’s Sexy Santa Marshmallow Challenge
Meredith brought some marshmallow’s into the show this morning because she wanted to try and beat Orlando at the Marshmallow Contest. Last year, Orlando won by fitting 9 in his mouth beating Meredith and she wanted to try again this year to see if she could win. Davy started eating some marshmallows even before the game started making Meredith think he wouldn’t win either.
cltampa.com
All the beautiful people we saw at Rose Dynasty Foundation's weekly bingo night in Lakeland
Less than two weeks after being targeted by neo-Nazis during its LGBTQ+Celebration of the Arts fundraiser, Rose Dynasty Foundation was at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lakeland for the nonprofit's weekly bingo night. Proceeds from the Dec. 15 event hosted by Momma Ashley Rose went to CampOut's efforts to stage a LGBTQ+ summer camp and The Fitzlane Project which provides funding to underprivileged transgender youth in the Greater Tampa Bay.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | December 16-18
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 16-18), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: Friday 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. | Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. | Sunday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Where: St. Pete...
Arctic air mass heading to Tampa Bay expected to bring chilly Christmas
An arctic airmass making its way through the United States could make things chilly for anyone waking up early on Christmas morning.
disneybymark.com
UPDATE on Brightline Train Service in Florida
The expansion of high-speed rail in Florida is continuing!. Sure, we’re still disappointed that the train won’t connect Orlando International Airport to Disney Springs, as originally planned, but high-speed trains will soon be able to take you to other parts of Florida, including to and from the Orlando International Airport, quickly and efficiently. Now we’ve got the latest update on some stations the Brightline trains will service!
Lakeland clinches title No. 8 in Class 4S state championship victory over Venice
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.- A teary eyed Lakeland head coach Bill Castle looked like someone who just won his first state championship Saturday afternoon at DRV PNK Stadium. The Dreadnaughts just completed winning the program's eighth state championship in school history and Castle, 77, couldn't ...
995qyk.com
Is This The Luckiest Publix In Tampa Bay?
Is this the luckiest Publix in Tampa Bay? A Publix in Palm Harbor has quickly become the luckiest. That is because two people have become millionaires by going there. The Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. They sold two winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in two straight days.
Explore the World's Largest Collection of Vinyl Records Here in Florida
In today's world, music can be bought in a second on your smartphone. But for some of us, nothing will beat shopping for records in person, at a store, and listening to music the old-fashioned way–on a record player.
New York Yankees, Hillsborough deputies bring holiday cheer to families in Dover
Hundreds of Tampa Bay area families received new shoes and a hot meal, thanks to the New York Yankees organization and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area volunteers to place wreaths at Tampa Bay area national cemeteries
TAMPA, Fla. - A sea of wreaths will cloak local national cemeteries in honor of the veterans buried there. Volunteers will begin placing thousands of wreaths on the gravestone of each veteran who served our country. For Candy White, knowing what to say at her son's gravestone is much more...
2traveldads.com
Camp Margaritaville Resort Near Orlando – Tiny Home Getaway in Central Florida
Who knew that Camp Margaritaville would become a thing one day? And who knew that it would be the perfect destination for exploring the lakes and nature preserves of Central Florida. Near Legoland and not too far from Disney World and Universal Orlando, Camp Margaritaville in Florida is a fun spot to camp out for a few days or a week to just relax or have all the Florida adventures.
Lakeland's Bill Castle claims another state crown, faces decision on future
LAKELAND, FLORIDA – If this was it for Bill Castle at Lakeland, the legendary coach is again going out on top. Lakeland capped a perfect season with a 21-14 win over Venice in the Class 4S state finals on Saturday afternoon at DRV PNK Stadium. The title was the school’s eighth overall, and first ...
995qyk.com
20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’
Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
'Came out of nowhere:' Shocking video shows close encounter with a Florida lightning bolt
A line of showers and thunderstorms produced damaging winds, an EF-1 tornado and dangerous lightning in the Tampa Bay region on Thursday.
fox13news.com
Learn to make Kung Pao shrimp
TAMPA, Fla. - Tempt your taste buds with Hales Blackbrick Kung Pao shrimp recipe. Master Chef Richard Hales shares his instructional step-by-step recipe for the sweet and spicy dish. RECIPE:. Ingredients:. 1/2 lb shrimp. 1 tsp chili oil. 1 tsp minced ginger. 1/4 cup roasted peanuts. 1/4 cup sliced scallions.
Bay News 9
Man speaks out after being beaten by two strangers in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After being attacked by two men in October, John Budenas says doing even the little things right now has become a frustrating task. “You can't get dressed and you're almost nonfunctional,” he said. He’s a single man living in St. Petersburg with no family...
The Lakelander Magazine
Lakeland, FL
980
Followers
543
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT
The Lakelander is a city-based culture and lifestyle magazine. We exist to reflect our city and its diversity, to incite pride of place, and to reveal lesser-known facets of our community. We connect people, sources, and ideas.http://thelakelander.com
Comments / 0