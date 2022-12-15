ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stitch, Mend, Repeat

Walking through downtown’s farmer’s market on a Saturday morning, East of These stands out as a cute, colorful booth with products like brightly-patterned headbands, hair bows, and big scrunchies—but there’s more to the shop than meets the eye. In addition to creating ethically sourced products, owner Taylor Ard, 35, has used her experience as a domestic violence survivor to create flexible job opportunities for female survivors of domestic abuse, emotional abuse and homelessness.
The Freakshow’s Sexy Santa Marshmallow Challenge

Meredith brought some marshmallow’s into the show this morning because she wanted to try and beat Orlando at the Marshmallow Contest. Last year, Orlando won by fitting 9 in his mouth beating Meredith and she wanted to try again this year to see if she could win. Davy started eating some marshmallows even before the game started making Meredith think he wouldn’t win either.
All the beautiful people we saw at Rose Dynasty Foundation's weekly bingo night in Lakeland

Less than two weeks after being targeted by neo-Nazis during its LGBTQ+Celebration of the Arts fundraiser, Rose Dynasty Foundation was at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lakeland for the nonprofit's weekly bingo night. Proceeds from the Dec. 15 event hosted by Momma Ashley Rose went to CampOut's efforts to stage a LGBTQ+ summer camp and The Fitzlane Project which provides funding to underprivileged transgender youth in the Greater Tampa Bay.
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | December 16-18

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 16-18), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: Friday 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. | Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. | Sunday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Where: St. Pete...
UPDATE on Brightline Train Service in Florida

The expansion of high-speed rail in Florida is continuing!. Sure, we’re still disappointed that the train won’t connect Orlando International Airport to Disney Springs, as originally planned, but high-speed trains will soon be able to take you to other parts of Florida, including to and from the Orlando International Airport, quickly and efficiently. Now we’ve got the latest update on some stations the Brightline trains will service!
Is This The Luckiest Publix In Tampa Bay?

Is this the luckiest Publix in Tampa Bay? A Publix in Palm Harbor has quickly become the luckiest. That is because two people have become millionaires by going there. The Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. They sold two winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in two straight days.
Camp Margaritaville Resort Near Orlando – Tiny Home Getaway in Central Florida

Who knew that Camp Margaritaville would become a thing one day? And who knew that it would be the perfect destination for exploring the lakes and nature preserves of Central Florida. Near Legoland and not too far from Disney World and Universal Orlando, Camp Margaritaville in Florida is a fun spot to camp out for a few days or a week to just relax or have all the Florida adventures.
20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’

Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
Learn to make Kung Pao shrimp

TAMPA, Fla. - Tempt your taste buds with Hales Blackbrick Kung Pao shrimp recipe. Master Chef Richard Hales shares his instructional step-by-step recipe for the sweet and spicy dish. RECIPE:. Ingredients:. 1/2 lb shrimp. 1 tsp chili oil. 1 tsp minced ginger. 1/4 cup roasted peanuts. 1/4 cup sliced scallions.
