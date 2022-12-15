ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego State safety transferring to Texas Tech

By David Collier
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gCBbg_0jjz3hqn00

LUBBOCK, Texas – A day after safety Reggie Pearson announced he would enter the transfer portal, Texas Tech will add another safety to its roster.

San Diego State’s CJ Baskerville announced Wednesday on social media that he’s joining the Red Raiders.

“I’m coming home, Raider Nation,” Baskerville said in a social media post.

The sophomore safety played at Richland High School in North Richland Hills.

Baskerville had 36 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and three passes defended this season for the Aztecs. As a freshman, he played in 14 games and finished with 39 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and a fumble recovery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Fardaws Aimaq to remain at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – Despite a report earlier this week he was expected to transfer, center Fardaws Aimaq announced on social media Friday that he will remain at Texas Tech. “Despite the rumours being said the last couple days, the only facts are I’m a Red Raider and will do whatever I can to be back […]
LUBBOCK, TX
southeasthoops.com

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss Prediction: Texas Bowl

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss prediction for the December 28 matchup in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Rebels started 7-0 on the season, but a tough schedule led to an 8-4 finish during the regular season. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders rebounded from a 4-5 record by scoring wins over Kansas, Iowa State, and Oklahoma to earn a bowl bid.
OXFORD, MS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Fardaws Aimaq Announces He Will Stay at Texas Tech

Just days after it was reported that Fardaws Aimaq would be entering the transfer portal and leaving Texas Tech without ever playing a game, the big man announced he will instead be staying with the Red Raiders. He shared the news on his Twitter on Friday afternoon, writing, “Despite the...
LUBBOCK, TX
levellandnews.net

Funeral services held for Andres Loredo, 66

Funeral services for Andres Almager Loredo, 66, of Lubbock formerly of Levelland, were held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 16, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, with Father Jonathan Phillips officiating. Internment will be held in the City of Levelland Cemetery, under the direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home of...
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

2 moderately injured in late night crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were moderately injured in a crash late Saturday night. Around 11:40 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of South Loop 289 for reports of a crash. Police said it appeared a vehicle was stopped on the side of the Loop and another vehicle...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LFR: 1 dead in East Lubbock apartment fire early Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — An individual was found dead following an apartment fire in East Lubbock early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Lubbock Fire Rescue. The fire was reported around 4:05 a.m. in the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at the Madison Park Apartments.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Littlefield ISD mourning loss of Kindergarten teacher Shonda Castillo

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Students and teachers in Littlefield ISD are mourning the loss of Kindergarten teacher Shonda Castillo, who passed away Saturday morning after a brief illness. Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read released this statement on Saturday evening:. “The entire Littlefield community is grieved by this unexpected loss, and...
LITTLEFIELD, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Saturday Evening Weather Update: December 17th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather update. Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 25°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and cool. High of 51°. Winds S 15-20 MPH. A clear sky will be interrupted by increasing clouds after midnight...
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Late comeback keeps Texas Tech’s home winning streak alive

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech survived a scare and kept its home winning streak alive with Wednesday’s 78-71 come-from-behind win against Nicholls at United Supermarkets Arena. After trailing the entire second half, the Red Raiders would take a 70-69 lead on a Kevin Obanor layup with under two minutes in regulation. Obanor finished with 20 […]
LUBBOCK, TX
LoneStar 92

O’Donnell ISD Cancels Last day Before Break After Vehicle Crash

A vehicle roll over occurred involving three teenage girls in Lynn County. The roll over occurred Wednesday, December 14, at 7:45 p.m. on County Road 2053, Northeast of O’Donnell. KAMC news reported Texas Department of Public Safety's investigation into the incident did reveal that vehicle had drifted left into an eastbound lane before traveling into a south ditch. Once in the ditch the driver overcorrected in the opposite direction, right, which caused the vehicle to skid and spin on its side and come to a stop in a ditch .
LYNN COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: 1 seriously injured after “jumping from moving vehicle” Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating an incident Sunday afternoon that left one person seriously injured. The incident occurred around 3:35 p.m. at 34th Street and Interstate 27. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com a woman reportedly jumped from a moving vehicle. The woman was transported by ambulance to...
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Kicker Trey Wolff declines extra year

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior kicker Trey Wolff will not return for his COVID-bonus year. Wolff announced on social media that his final game as a Red Raider will be at the Texas Bowl. “My career started as a true freshman standing on the sidelines of NRG Stadium in my hometown of Houston,” Wolff […]
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Texas Tech heading to Texas Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech has accepted an invitation to face Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 28. The game will be played at NRG Stadium and kick off at 8 p.m. on ESPN. It’s the third time in Texas Tech’s last six bowl appearances the Red Raiders will play […]
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy