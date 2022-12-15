ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Oswego County Today

DEC Reminds Hunters Of Late Season Deer Hunting Opportunities

NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today reminded hunters that many deer hunting opportunities are still available in New York and encouraged new and experienced hunters to participate. “Late season deer hunting provides a great opportunity to enjoy time afield with...
The Staten Island Advance

NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York Post

NYC may see a White Christmas, but storm could disrupt holiday travel

New Yorkers dreaming of a White Christmas might first have to navigate a nightmarish winter storm set to strike the region during some of the busiest travel days of the season. After an uneventful start to the holiday week, with highs in the 40s and lows just below freezing through Wednesday, the Northeast is set to get walloped by a winter storm that could continue into the holiday weekend, according to Fox Weather meteorologist Christopher Tate. It’s too early to pinpoint exactly how the storm will break, or how much snow could get dropped in the New York Metro area. One potential scenario...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

70 Miles An Hour In New York State?

In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
BUFFALO, NY
hwy.co

The Best Waterfalls to Visit in NY

The eastern part of the U.S. has some amazing landscapes, with waterfalls in NY being a must-see. Whether on a road trip or hiking, there are beautiful waterways to explore. Keep reading to learn how many waterfalls are in New York and which are the best ones to visit. We also reveal the largest waterfall in the state (it may surprise you that it’s not Niagra Falls).
Power 93.7 WBLK

Coldest Christmas In Decades Coming to New York State

We're just over one week away from Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Now is the time when the panic begins to set in for those looking to finish up holiday shopping and start making those last-minute preparations for the holiday parties that are soon going to happen. Knowing what weather...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Many Parts Of New York State Should Expect Up To 2 Feet Of Snow

Many regions of New York State will get hit with massive snowfall starting today through this weekend. Governor Kathy Hochul has issued a warning to residents of many regions around the state to brace for a winter storm. Gov. Hochul deployed state emergency response assets ahead of the storm. Which...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Certain Homeowners In New York State Can Get Up To $8,000 To Replace Furnace

Certain homeowners in New York are eligible for up to $8,000 in assistance from the state to repair heating equipment. With many regions currently experiencing heavy snowfall, winter is officially underway. Winter in New York is often brutal, frigid, and long, leaving some homeowners struggling to keep the heat on. If your heating equipment needs repair or needs to be replaced, help is available.
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major News For Electric Customers In New York State

The snow is getting ready to fly in New York State. Portions of the state that are along the Great Lakes may see a couple feet of snow before this storm is over. The worst part of the storm may have come this week already. The freezing rain and ice that we saw this week was rough for the commute and for power lines. But there is a message for those who get their electric from National Grid.
Outsider.com

Florida Man Details Terrifying Encounter of Bear Charging Him While Walking His Dog

Recently, a Florida man was chased by a bear. He thinks that the curious animal was actually after his dog. So far this year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has received thousands of reports of bear encounters in Central Florida. In most cases, everything goes smoothly and no one gets hurt. However, there have been occasions when people have been injured.
LONGWOOD, FL

