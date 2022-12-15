Read full article on original website
Related
Long Island could see its coldest Christmas in decades
A powerful storm late this week will drag arctic air into the eastern US for Christmas.
These 7 Places In New York State Gave Out The Most Traffic Tickets
During the holidays there will be an increase in police on the roads across New York State. In addition to New York State Troopers giving out tickets, these 7 places issued tons of tickets in 2021, so you should be very careful if you have to drive through any of them.
DEC Reminds Hunters Of Late Season Deer Hunting Opportunities
NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today reminded hunters that many deer hunting opportunities are still available in New York and encouraged new and experienced hunters to participate. “Late season deer hunting provides a great opportunity to enjoy time afield with...
Sunny and windy start to the new week on Long Island; tracking rain for Thursday and Friday
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says it will be a sunny and windy start to the new workweek on Long Island before rain arrives on Thursday and Friday.
Upstate New York tree hunter just discovered the biggest tree in NY (maybe the biggest of its kind in the nation)
Hunters have a term to describe the tingling surge of adrenaline and excitement of seeing a deer for the first time: buck fever. Fred Breglia, an arborist from Cobleskill, gets tree fever. And he got a bad case of it a few weeks ago.
NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
NYC may see a White Christmas, but storm could disrupt holiday travel
New Yorkers dreaming of a White Christmas might first have to navigate a nightmarish winter storm set to strike the region during some of the busiest travel days of the season. After an uneventful start to the holiday week, with highs in the 40s and lows just below freezing through Wednesday, the Northeast is set to get walloped by a winter storm that could continue into the holiday weekend, according to Fox Weather meteorologist Christopher Tate. It’s too early to pinpoint exactly how the storm will break, or how much snow could get dropped in the New York Metro area. One potential scenario...
70 Miles An Hour In New York State?
In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
hwy.co
The Best Waterfalls to Visit in NY
The eastern part of the U.S. has some amazing landscapes, with waterfalls in NY being a must-see. Whether on a road trip or hiking, there are beautiful waterways to explore. Keep reading to learn how many waterfalls are in New York and which are the best ones to visit. We also reveal the largest waterfall in the state (it may surprise you that it’s not Niagra Falls).
Coldest Christmas In Decades Coming to New York State
We're just over one week away from Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Now is the time when the panic begins to set in for those looking to finish up holiday shopping and start making those last-minute preparations for the holiday parties that are soon going to happen. Knowing what weather...
Many Parts Of New York State Should Expect Up To 2 Feet Of Snow
Many regions of New York State will get hit with massive snowfall starting today through this weekend. Governor Kathy Hochul has issued a warning to residents of many regions around the state to brace for a winter storm. Gov. Hochul deployed state emergency response assets ahead of the storm. Which...
Certain Homeowners In New York State Can Get Up To $8,000 To Replace Furnace
Certain homeowners in New York are eligible for up to $8,000 in assistance from the state to repair heating equipment. With many regions currently experiencing heavy snowfall, winter is officially underway. Winter in New York is often brutal, frigid, and long, leaving some homeowners struggling to keep the heat on. If your heating equipment needs repair or needs to be replaced, help is available.
What Happens to the Deposit Money From Cans and Bottles Not Returned in New York?
If you live in New York, returning your cans and bottles to get the deposit back is second nature – it’s just something you do and probably have been doing for the majority of your life but do you know how it all started?. The New York State...
Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?
We all need water to stay hydrated. Needless to say that enough water is and should be consumed to ensure health and well-being. If someone does not drink enough water, they may face major or minor issues like sudden changes in mood, irregular flow of blood in the body, and so on.
Driving In New York With Your Hazard Lights On, Legal or Illegal?
Whether you have lived in New York State your entire life or you have lived through at least one winter here, you know we are going to get snow storms. As a matter of fact, by all accounts, we are expected to see snow falling on and off right through the weekend.
Express bus riders left out in the cold in free MTA bus ride proposal for NYC (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Some New York State lawmakers want to make riding MTA buses free in the five boroughs. Sorry, express bus riders. You’ll still have to pay your fare. The “Fix the MTA” proposal right now only covers local buses. The plan, put forth...
Major News For Electric Customers In New York State
The snow is getting ready to fly in New York State. Portions of the state that are along the Great Lakes may see a couple feet of snow before this storm is over. The worst part of the storm may have come this week already. The freezing rain and ice that we saw this week was rough for the commute and for power lines. But there is a message for those who get their electric from National Grid.
Gov. Hochul Signs Law Making Major Changes To Gift Cards In New York State
New York has made some major changes to gift card laws, right in time for the holiday season. The changes work in favor of consumers in New York, offering added protections and options. It's nice to see these changes since most of us actually lose out when it comes to gift cards. According to USA Today,
Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoes cap on late fees for NY bridge, tunnel tolls
The governor said the legislation would protect scofflaws who try to skirt the tolls. [ more › ]
Florida Man Details Terrifying Encounter of Bear Charging Him While Walking His Dog
Recently, a Florida man was chased by a bear. He thinks that the curious animal was actually after his dog. So far this year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has received thousands of reports of bear encounters in Central Florida. In most cases, everything goes smoothly and no one gets hurt. However, there have been occasions when people have been injured.
Comments / 0