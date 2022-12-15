ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to help: Get involved with Louisiana tornado recovery today

By Kylee Bond
NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — In Louisiana, we understand what it means to feel the wrath of nature — especially now as tornado recovery continues. As officials continue to assess the damage, many non-profits have stepped up to provide a helping hand. Want to get involved? Check out the organizations below.

American Red Cross

Visit redcross.org , call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a donation. Want to volunteer? Click here.

Second Harvest Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank is accepting donations of non-perishable food items as well as cleaning supplies such as contractor-grade trash bags, bleach, cleaning solutions (Pine Sol, Mr. Clean, and similar products), sponges, rags, and buckets. Food and cleaning supply donations can be delivered to Second Harvest Food Bank, located at 700 Edwards Avenue (New Orleans, 70123) in the Elmwood Business District, Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Financial contributions are also encouraged. To donate securely online, visit www.no-hunger.org and click on the donate button (located in the top right corner). You can also donate over the phone by calling 504-734-1322 (press option 6) or by mail payable to Second Harvest Food Bank, 700 Edwards Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70123.

St. Charles Parish Drop-Off Sites

Drop off donations for tornado victims at one of two locations in St. Charles Parish: the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center and the Alan Arterbury Building. Here’s what is needed:

  • Wal-Mart Gift Cards
  • Blankets/Throws
  • Clothing items for children and adults in various sizes, including sweatshirts, sweatpants, socks, and t-shirts
  • New, Unpackaged Undergarments
  • Personal Hygiene Items (Toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, shampoo, hand sanitizer, etc.)
  • Bottled Water
  • Juice Boxes

Make a monetary donation to the United Way of St. Charles by clicking here .

United Way of Southeast Louisiana

Make a monetary donation here . 100% of funds will support immediate relief efforts and long-term rebuilding for Southeast Louisiana communities affected by the December storms.

