Michigan State

WILX-TV

Michigan State Police holds first Explorer Awards Ceremony

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police recognized people who were in the State Police Explorer Program on Friday. The program is an educational experience for young people designed to show people a career in law enforcement. Awards and promotions were handed out to explorers on Friday. In the photo...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th

A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

DNR welcomes 12 new conservation officers

REGION – One of the most selective law enforcement academies in the state is the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Conservation Officer Academy hosted graduation Friday at the Michigan State Police Training Academy in Lansing. They welcomed eleven men and one woman into the ranks of some of the most highly trained law enforcement professionals in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Convicted murderer to get resentenced under high court ruling

A Mt. Pleasant man who pleaded guilty to a grisly 1974 murder will get resentenced after the state’s high court ruled that sentences like the one he received are cruel or unusual punishment. Delmar Kash Quezada, 64, was sentenced to life in prison on June 6, 1976, after pleading...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

11 charged in ring involving gun switches

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — An investigation over more than a year with several law enforcement agencies across Michigan led to almost a dozen individuals being charged Thursday morning with various felonies. U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced an investigation with federal, state and...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
CBS Pittsburgh

Ohio man facing more than 20 years in prison for threatening Arizona election official

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal charges against an Ohio man for threatening an Arizona state election official. The 44-year-old Joshua Russell allegedly left voicemails threatening to kill an official in the Arizona Secretary of State's office, leading up to the midterm elections. Russell's arrest is the result of Attorney General Merrick Garland's Election Threats Task Force. If convicted on all charges, Russell could face more than 20 years in prison. The task force has brought at least six federal cases so far, with arrests in Colorado, Arizona, and Michigan for threats against election workers. 
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

Family of Alligators Removed From Michigan Home During Eviction

On Friday (December 16), court officers arrived at a Detroit home to serve an eviction. Upon their arrival, however, they were forced to call for police backup, as the tenant was enraged by the loss of their home. As they waited for the police to arrive, the tenant fled the scene, giving the court officers free entry into the house.
DETROIT, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

M-DOT Highlights Upper Peninsula 2022 Safety Projects

This year, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) worked to increase safety on highways in the Upper Peninsula with projects that widened road shoulders, upgraded weather sensor stations, and made traffic signals smarter. MDOT safety projects are part of a larger Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) effort. Since 2010, MDOT has...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer

WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Midterm election recount concludes, Whitmer sets sights on 2023: Your guide to Michigan politics

“Twas the week before Christmas, when all through Lansing,. not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. The Silver Bells were hung by the Capitol with care,. Following one of the lamest lame ducks out of the state legislature in recent memory, things have been much quieter in Michigan’s capital city than was expected this holiday season. Even so, MLive’s political team has remained steadfast in pursuing coverage of all things state government.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan man gets life in prison for 2019 murder, cannibalism case

A Michigan man convicted in the 2019 death of a man whose mutilated body was found at his home was sentenced Thursday to life in prison. Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart of Shiawassee County sentenced Mark Latunski to life in prison without parole for the murder charges and 11 to 120 months for the mutilation of a body. With his hands shackled at his waist and a long beard, Latunski declined to make any comment before his sentence.
MICHIGAN STATE
Voice News

Attorney general appeals prisoner release

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed an appeal after a parole board voted to release a man convicted of several violent crimes in Livingston County. Floyd Sanford Jarvi, 63, was convicted in 1994 on multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery, resisting and obstructing an officer, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

