WILX-TV
Michigan State Police holds first Explorer Awards Ceremony
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police recognized people who were in the State Police Explorer Program on Friday. The program is an educational experience for young people designed to show people a career in law enforcement. Awards and promotions were handed out to explorers on Friday. In the photo...
Woman and child dead in ‘suspicious’ fire in Allendale Twp.
A fire broke out a little after 6 p.m. Saturday inside a mobile home near 48th Ave. & Lake Michigan Dr. in Allendale Twp.
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th
A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
Police shot and killed 135 people in Michigan since 2015, and cops are rarely charged
Black residents are killed at a disproportionately high rate, and cops are rarely charged
Michigan mom charged with stalking after 'catfishing' and harassing her own daughter online, police say
Kendra G. Licari, 42, was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond and is next expected in court on December 29, 2022.
Up North Voice
DNR welcomes 12 new conservation officers
REGION – One of the most selective law enforcement academies in the state is the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Conservation Officer Academy hosted graduation Friday at the Michigan State Police Training Academy in Lansing. They welcomed eleven men and one woman into the ranks of some of the most highly trained law enforcement professionals in Michigan.
The Oakland Press
Convicted murderer to get resentenced under high court ruling
A Mt. Pleasant man who pleaded guilty to a grisly 1974 murder will get resentenced after the state’s high court ruled that sentences like the one he received are cruel or unusual punishment. Delmar Kash Quezada, 64, was sentenced to life in prison on June 6, 1976, after pleading...
UPMATTERS
11 charged in ring involving gun switches
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — An investigation over more than a year with several law enforcement agencies across Michigan led to almost a dozen individuals being charged Thursday morning with various felonies. U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced an investigation with federal, state and...
Ohio man facing more than 20 years in prison for threatening Arizona election official
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal charges against an Ohio man for threatening an Arizona state election official. The 44-year-old Joshua Russell allegedly left voicemails threatening to kill an official in the Arizona Secretary of State's office, leading up to the midterm elections. Russell's arrest is the result of Attorney General Merrick Garland's Election Threats Task Force. If convicted on all charges, Russell could face more than 20 years in prison. The task force has brought at least six federal cases so far, with arrests in Colorado, Arizona, and Michigan for threats against election workers.
Family of Alligators Removed From Michigan Home During Eviction
On Friday (December 16), court officers arrived at a Detroit home to serve an eviction. Upon their arrival, however, they were forced to call for police backup, as the tenant was enraged by the loss of their home. As they waited for the police to arrive, the tenant fled the scene, giving the court officers free entry into the house.
Relative of men sentenced in plot to kidnap governor says expect appeal
A relative of two of the men sentenced this week with the longest prison terms so far in connection to the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is speaking out.
radioresultsnetwork.com
M-DOT Highlights Upper Peninsula 2022 Safety Projects
This year, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) worked to increase safety on highways in the Upper Peninsula with projects that widened road shoulders, upgraded weather sensor stations, and made traffic signals smarter. MDOT safety projects are part of a larger Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) effort. Since 2010, MDOT has...
Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
Why Doesn’t Michigan Require a Front License Plate?
There are plenty of laws one needs to abide by when driving. We all have to have valid driver's licenses as well as up-to-date insurance. And we all know that if you're driving a car in the United States, it has to have a license plate. And a valid one at that.
Detroit News
Lawyer of Whitmer kidnap plotter: He doesn't deserve to spend life in prison
Barry Croft did not recruit, lead or control men convicted of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and does not deserve to spend the rest of his life in federal prison, his lawyer wrote in a court filing late Thursday. There was no actual plan and Croft, the national leader...
Midterm election recount concludes, Whitmer sets sights on 2023: Your guide to Michigan politics
“Twas the week before Christmas, when all through Lansing,. not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. The Silver Bells were hung by the Capitol with care,. Following one of the lamest lame ducks out of the state legislature in recent memory, things have been much quieter in Michigan’s capital city than was expected this holiday season. Even so, MLive’s political team has remained steadfast in pursuing coverage of all things state government.
Detroit News
Michigan man gets life in prison for 2019 murder, cannibalism case
A Michigan man convicted in the 2019 death of a man whose mutilated body was found at his home was sentenced Thursday to life in prison. Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart of Shiawassee County sentenced Mark Latunski to life in prison without parole for the murder charges and 11 to 120 months for the mutilation of a body. With his hands shackled at his waist and a long beard, Latunski declined to make any comment before his sentence.
Michiganders battling addiction seek treatment the most during the holidays — here's how Families Against Narcotics can help
For many, the holidays bring parties and family gatherings along with colder weather, but for people struggling with drug addiction, the end-of-the year celebrations could send them into relapse.
Part of Michigan could become hot as Georgia summer. This is what it looks like by 2100.
With much of the continent’s fresh water and without the massive wildfires of the west or the hurricanes of the coasts, Michigan is ideally situated to evade the worst of climate change. But temperatures will rise. Michigan’s hottest summer days by the year 2100 will feel like parts of...
Voice News
Attorney general appeals prisoner release
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed an appeal after a parole board voted to release a man convicted of several violent crimes in Livingston County. Floyd Sanford Jarvi, 63, was convicted in 1994 on multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery, resisting and obstructing an officer, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
