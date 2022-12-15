ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
MANHATTAN, NY
WHYY

Jan. 6 committee eyes referring criminal charges for Trump

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is considering recommending the Justice Department pursue an unprecedented criminal charge of insurrection and two other counts against former President Donald Trump. Besides insurrection, an uprising aiming to overthrow the government, the panel is also considering recommending prosecutors...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHYY

U.S. court rejects maintaining COVID-19 asylum restrictions

Restrictions that have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. in recent years remained on track to expire in a matter of days after an appeals court ruling Friday, as thousands more migrants packed shelters on Mexico’s border with the U.S. The ruling from...
LOUISIANA STATE
WHYY

New Jersey public sector workers call for $350 million in aid to offset state health care premium hikes

Unions, labor organizations, and elected officials representing hundreds of thousands of New Jersey public sector employees are pushing back against double-digit hikes to health care premiums for workers covered under state insurance plans. Public agencies and their employees who participate in the State Health Benefits Program face premium rate increases...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WHYY

What to watch as Jan. 6 committee wraps up its investigation

The House committee investigating the Capitol riot will make its final public presentation Monday about the unprecedented effort by Donald Trump to overturn the results of the presidential election he lost in 2020. The committee has called it an “attempted coup” that warrants criminal prosecution from the Justice Department.
WHYY

Federal Student Aid reverses course on some relief approvals

Many student loan borrowers were left confused Tuesday morning after receiving an email reversing course on their student debt relief applications. The email, from Federal Student Aid, referred to the one-time relief plan that the Biden administration rolled out in August and – in recent months – put on hold following legal challenges.
WHYY

You can order free COVID tests again by mail

Americans can order four more free COVID-19 tests through the mail, starting on Thursday. It’s part of the Biden administration’s plan to deal with an increase in COVID cases sparked by indoor holiday gatherings. The tests can be ordered on COVIDtests.gov and will start to ship the week...
WHYY

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas

The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, was arrested Monday in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, U.S. and Bahamian authorities. Bankman-Fried had been under criminal investigation by the two countries following the collapse last month of FTX. The firm filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run.
WASHINGTON STATE
WHYY

FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by U.S. for ‘scheme’ to defraud

U.S. prosecutors charged Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, with a host of financial crimes and campaign finance violations on Tuesday, alleging he played a central role in the rapid collapse of FTX and hid its problems from the public and investors. The indictment says...
WASHINGTON STATE
WHYY

Scientists have their eyes on Chagas disease and the 'kissing bugs' that help spread it

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Emily Pollom is a biologist, fascinated by living things, and it shows as she gives me a tour around her property in rural southwestern New Mexico. She points out the little details about the local flora and fauna, lost on most of us, before she starts to clean up a midden, a nest, built by woodrats.
TEXAS STATE
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

