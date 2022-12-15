Read full article on original website
Related
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Watergate Lawyer John Dean Predicts Legacy Of Jan. 6 Investigation Into Trump
The House panel leading the probe is "taking such a historic look at the presidency at such an important time," said Nixon's former counsel.
Jan. 6 committee eyes referring criminal charges for Trump
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is considering recommending the Justice Department pursue an unprecedented criminal charge of insurrection and two other counts against former President Donald Trump. Besides insurrection, an uprising aiming to overthrow the government, the panel is also considering recommending prosecutors...
U.S. court rejects maintaining COVID-19 asylum restrictions
Restrictions that have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. in recent years remained on track to expire in a matter of days after an appeals court ruling Friday, as thousands more migrants packed shelters on Mexico’s border with the U.S. The ruling from...
New Jersey public sector workers call for $350 million in aid to offset state health care premium hikes
Unions, labor organizations, and elected officials representing hundreds of thousands of New Jersey public sector employees are pushing back against double-digit hikes to health care premiums for workers covered under state insurance plans. Public agencies and their employees who participate in the State Health Benefits Program face premium rate increases...
Top MAGA Republicans Descend on Arizona Amid Fury Over Donald Trump's NFTs
Steve Bannon is set to speak at the Turning Point USA event after slamming the former president's NFT trading cards.
What to watch as Jan. 6 committee wraps up its investigation
The House committee investigating the Capitol riot will make its final public presentation Monday about the unprecedented effort by Donald Trump to overturn the results of the presidential election he lost in 2020. The committee has called it an “attempted coup” that warrants criminal prosecution from the Justice Department.
‘Every damn ugly thing in the world’: Biden bemoans dangers of burn pits in return home to promote new law that helps veterans
President Biden made a rare official appearance Friday in his home state of Delaware, commiserating with vets and touting a new law that expands benefits to those exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances in U.S. conflicts since the Vietnam War. Biden has blamed burn pits in...
Federal Student Aid reverses course on some relief approvals
Many student loan borrowers were left confused Tuesday morning after receiving an email reversing course on their student debt relief applications. The email, from Federal Student Aid, referred to the one-time relief plan that the Biden administration rolled out in August and – in recent months – put on hold following legal challenges.
You can order free COVID tests again by mail
Americans can order four more free COVID-19 tests through the mail, starting on Thursday. It’s part of the Biden administration’s plan to deal with an increase in COVID cases sparked by indoor holiday gatherings. The tests can be ordered on COVIDtests.gov and will start to ship the week...
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, was arrested Monday in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, U.S. and Bahamian authorities. Bankman-Fried had been under criminal investigation by the two countries following the collapse last month of FTX. The firm filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run.
FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by U.S. for ‘scheme’ to defraud
U.S. prosecutors charged Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, with a host of financial crimes and campaign finance violations on Tuesday, alleging he played a central role in the rapid collapse of FTX and hid its problems from the public and investors. The indictment says...
Sandy Hook anniversary: Biden says U.S. should have ‘societal guilt’ on guns
President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the U.S. “should have societal guilt” for the slow pace of action on restricting access to firearms as he marked the 10th anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Twenty students and six educators died in the massacre at...
Scientists have their eyes on Chagas disease and the 'kissing bugs' that help spread it
This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Emily Pollom is a biologist, fascinated by living things, and it shows as she gives me a tour around her property in rural southwestern New Mexico. She points out the little details about the local flora and fauna, lost on most of us, before she starts to clean up a midden, a nest, built by woodrats.
