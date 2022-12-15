Read full article on original website
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mind state of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly died by suicide this week. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Lost your holiday spirit? Valley 101 podcast shows there's some all around us
T’was Monday before Christmas And all through the paper The cubicles were empty No hints of any labor. ...
Elon Musk to ‘step down’ as head of Twitter after users vote him out
Elon Musk has said he will step down as the head of Twitter after millions of Twitter users voted for him to leave the role.“Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll,” he tweeted on Sunday night.More than 17 million people voted in the 12-hour poll, with the majority voting ‘Yes’.“As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it,” he tweeted.It is not clear who the successor will be, with Mr Musk claiming: “No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive.”Should I step...
Elon Musk news – live: Twitter CEO to ‘step down’ after losing public poll
Elon Musk has lost an online poll asking users if he should step down as CEO of Twitter, saying he will “abide by the results”.On Sunday night, Mr Musk tweeted the poll and asked users: “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”The poll attracted more than 17 million voters in just 12 hours, with 57.5 per cent voting ‘Yes’.It comes after a difficult honeymoon period for Mr Musk’s leadership of the platform, with the latest uproar coming over a policy that barred users from linking to certain rival social...
