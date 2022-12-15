Elon Musk has said he will step down as the head of Twitter after millions of Twitter users voted for him to leave the role.“Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll,” he tweeted on Sunday night.More than 17 million people voted in the 12-hour poll, with the majority voting ‘Yes’.“As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it,” he tweeted.It is not clear who the successor will be, with Mr Musk claiming: “No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive.”Should I step...

1 HOUR AGO