Read full article on original website
Related
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
MLB World Reacts To Yankees Latest Free Agency Signing
The Yankees bolstered their starting rotation on Thursday night, signing All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodon to a six-year, $166 million deal. Rodon had a 14-8 record with a 2.88 ERA this past season. He pitched a career-high 178 innings over 31 starts. By signing Rodon, the Yankees strengthened a starting rotation...
Yardbarker
Justin Turner leaves Dodgers for AL East rival
Justin Turner is headed for a new team after being a cornerstone player for the Los Angeles Dodgers the last nine seasons. Turner has agreed to a contract with the Boston Red Sox. The contract is reportedly for just under $22M over two years, with an opt out after the first year.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves acquire utility infielder in trade from Boston Red Sox
Park will turn 27 next season and has spent most of his career within the Yankees organization but spent the 2021 campaign with the Pirates. He was a part of the trade that sent Clay Holmes to New York. Park appeared in 68 games at the major league level but...
Yankees being hampered by 2 contracts
The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The team could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
Yardbarker
The Red Sox Are Reportedly Focusing On A Homegrown Star
When the Boston Red Sox won the 2018 World Series, they had three up-and-coming stars: Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers. The first one wanted to be extended, and when it became evident the Red Sox weren’t going to pay him, they traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers in early 2020.
Yardbarker
The Yankees might already have their future left fielder on the roster
The New York Yankees have been taking an extremely patient approach to filling the vacant left field spot left by Andrew Benintendi in free agency. General manager Brian Cashman acquired Benintendi at the deadline this past summer, but they failed to secure him on a contract extension, electing to sign a new deal with the Chicago White Sox.
Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract
Andrew Benintendi has a new team, and his free agency contract proves just how wild this offseason is getting. Benintendi agreed with the Chicago White Sox on a 5-year, $75 million deal, we learned on Friday. That’s a really strong contract for the 28-year-old. Benintendi had a strong batting average with the Kansas City Royals... The post Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Dansby Swanson signs huge contract from NL team
Swanson had been consistently linked to the Cubs during free agency, with the team making it clear they were interested in free agent shortstops. Swanson was always viewed as the most likely target, even after the contracts handed out to Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Correa risked driving up his price further.
Steve Cohen discusses Mets’ pursuit of Carlos Correa: 'We got there late'
Just before Carlos Correa signed his 13-year, $350MM deal with the Giants, the Mets made an attempt to try to land the star shortstop. Mets owner Steve Cohen shed more light on that pursuit in an interview with Jon Heyman of the New York Post, as Cohen said that he contacted Correa’s agent Scott Boras an offer of roughly $300MM. By that point, however, the Giants and Correa’s camp were already deep enough into negotiations that Boras and company didn’t want to turn back.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals Another Mets Addition
The New York Mets have made another move in an attempt to strengthen their roster for the 2023 season. Late on Thursday, New York came to an agreement with veteran catcher Omar Narvaez on a one-year, $8 million contract that includes a $7 million player option for the 2024 season.
Yardbarker
Braves trade pieces left following Sean Murphy deal
The Braves already had a weak farm system prior to the Sean Murphy trade, but the deal sent a handful of prospects to Oakland and Milwaukee — William Contreras, Justin Yeager, Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok, and Royber Salinas. Contreras’ departure hurts the most out of the bunch, while Salinas and Muller’s respective potential was intriguing. Murphy’s production should pay dividends. Unfortunately, the roster still has holes, chiefly shortstop and left field. With the free agent market thinning as we get deeper into the offseason, teams will be turning to the trade market to tweak rosters. And the Braves still have pieces left that should intrigue other clubs.
Yardbarker
Report: Red Sox interested in bringing back notable All-Star free agent
Martinez profiles as more of a DH at this point in his career. That makes any pursuit of him somewhat curious from Boston’s perspective as the team just signed Masataka Yoshida, another iffy defensive player, to a big contract. One would think Martinez would prefer a landing spot where he will be guaranteed regular playing time.
Mets Sign José Peraza, Abraham Almonte To Minor League Deals
The Mets announced the signing of five players to minor league deals, including outfielder Abraham Almonte and infielder José Peraza. They also announced the previously-reported deals for right-handers Tommy Hunter, Sean Reid-Foley and Jimmy Yacabonis. All but Reid-Foley, who is likely to miss extended time after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May, will receive invites to major league Spring Training.
Yardbarker
New Tigers Player Rivals Javy Baez In A Shocking Category
The Detroit Tigers made a key move on Thursday to strengthen their starting rotation, signing veteran right-hander Michael Lorenzen to a one-year, $8.5 million contract. The 30-year-old has a chance to make an additional $1.5 million in incentives. But what people tend to forget about Lorenzen now that the universal...
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: “These numbers don’t scare me at all”
“I made a commitment to the fans,” Steve Cohen said in a recent interview with the New York Post, in which he expressed very little concern over the Mets’ current payroll. “If it means I have to spend money to fulfill that commitment, so be it.”. Though...
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: Carlos Correa Deal Could Lead to a Potential Trade for the Halos
The Giants signed Carlos Correa on Tuesday, and while the Angels weren't heavily connected to the superstar shortstop, there was at least some level of hope they could land the guy who used to torment them with the division-rival Astros. But Correa's signing in San Francisco could open up a different possibility for the Halos at short.
Comments / 0