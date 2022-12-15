ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 14

Related
foxla.com

The Issue Is: Gloria Allred versus Larry Elder, Round 2

LOS ANGELESl - This week on "The Issue Is" a rematch. On the left, legendary attorney Gloria Allred. On the right, veteran political commentator Larry Elder. Six months after their first debate, the two icons, and longtime friends, return to spar over a host of hot-button topics. Among them, marriage...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Karen Bass announces more senior staff members

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced several additional senior staff members Saturday as she continues filling out her leadership team after taking office earlier this week. “The people of Los Angeles deserve a team that’s as ethical as they are effective, and that’s what I...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YAHOO!

The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis

Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Prosecutors hit back at José Huizar’s move for severance from co-defendant

LOS ANGELES – Federal prosecutors hit back at former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar’s motion for a severance from his co-defendant, arguing that the ex-councilman’s request to proceed to trial separately from former Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan is based on “little more than speculation and conjecture,” according to court papers obtained Friday by City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Former teacher at Santa Monica prep school alleges racism, retaliation

LOS ANGELES – A Black former teacher at a private college preparatory school in Santa Monica is suing the institution, alleging she was wrongfully denied a renewal of her contract in 2021 for complaining about racism at a school that she says boasts of its diversity and commitment to minority representation.
SANTA MONICA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

CAA Seeks Injunction Against Pasadena’s Measure H

On December 16, a lawsuit by the California Apartment Association (CAA) was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court seeking a preliminary injunction to prevent Measure H from being fully implemented in Pasadena while the lawsuit is being considered by the court. The lawsuit comes days after Pasadena City Council certified...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood assemblywoman named Chair of Public Employment and Retirement Committee

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Inglewood Assemblymember Tina McKinnor has been named Chair of the Public Employment and Retirement committee by Speaker Asm. Anthony Rendon. Rendon made the announcement today, Dec. 16, that she would assume the role previously held by Asm. Jim Cooper. “Assemblymember Tina McKinnor’s background in civic...
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA County sees slight decrease in COVID hospitalizations

LOS ANGELES – The number of coronavirus patients at Los Angeles County hospitals has decreased by 32 to 1,229, according to the latest state numbers. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 143 were being treated in intensive care, up from 134 the previous day. Health officials have said...
spectrumnews1.com

Karen Bass' first act as mayor: A homeless state of emergency

It was the Oscars of Los Angeles politics. Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was there and so was Vice President Kamala Harris, who swore in the city's first woman and the second Black person to be elected mayor in the City of Angels. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" hosts...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

New state law will have an immediate impact on city council voting patterns

INGLEWOOD, Caif. (2UrbanGirls) – A little-known state law will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, that will have an immediate impact on voting patterns by local government. Senate Bill 1439 (The Levine Act) was signed into law by CA Governor Gavin Newsom on Sept. 29, 2022, which prohibits “officers” of any state or local government agency, who have received a contribution of $250 or more from an applicant or affiliated party from voting on the applicant’s matter—whether it be a contract, a permit or other entitlement—if the officer knows or has reason to know that the participant has a financial interest in the matter.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Maywood officials seek justice for victims of opioid epidemic

MAYWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Maywood officials have drafted a letter to CA Governor Gavin Newsom seeking justice on behalf of victims of the opioid epidemic. They are specifically asking for a review of all contracts with pharmaceutical consultant, McKinsey, to determine conflict of interest and publicly support the right for local governments to file lawsuits to receive justice for communities and residents.
MAYWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy