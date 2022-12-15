INGLEWOOD, Caif. (2UrbanGirls) – A little-known state law will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, that will have an immediate impact on voting patterns by local government. Senate Bill 1439 (The Levine Act) was signed into law by CA Governor Gavin Newsom on Sept. 29, 2022, which prohibits “officers” of any state or local government agency, who have received a contribution of $250 or more from an applicant or affiliated party from voting on the applicant’s matter—whether it be a contract, a permit or other entitlement—if the officer knows or has reason to know that the participant has a financial interest in the matter.

