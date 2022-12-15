Read full article on original website
Karen Bass: Encampments in LA Should Be `Significantly Down' in Four Years
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Sunday that she believes 95% of the approximately 40,000 homeless people in the city would accept housing if it's offered to them, and said she hopes that encampments will be "significantly down, if not eliminated" in four years.
The Issue Is: Gloria Allred versus Larry Elder, Round 2
LOS ANGELESl - This week on "The Issue Is" a rematch. On the left, legendary attorney Gloria Allred. On the right, veteran political commentator Larry Elder. Six months after their first debate, the two icons, and longtime friends, return to spar over a host of hot-button topics. Among them, marriage...
Former LA Councilman Bonin Rips de Leon for Bringing Up Son in Racist Audio
Former City Councilman Mike Bonin, whose son was the target of racist comments in a leaked 2021 conversation with two other council members and a top county labor official, has offered a blunt description of Councilman Kevin de León's participation in the discussion.
Karen Bass announces more senior staff members
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced several additional senior staff members Saturday as she continues filling out her leadership team after taking office earlier this week. “The people of Los Angeles deserve a team that’s as ethical as they are effective, and that’s what I...
The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis
Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
Prosecutors hit back at José Huizar’s move for severance from co-defendant
LOS ANGELES – Federal prosecutors hit back at former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar’s motion for a severance from his co-defendant, arguing that the ex-councilman’s request to proceed to trial separately from former Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan is based on “little more than speculation and conjecture,” according to court papers obtained Friday by City News Service.
Former teacher at Santa Monica prep school alleges racism, retaliation
LOS ANGELES – A Black former teacher at a private college preparatory school in Santa Monica is suing the institution, alleging she was wrongfully denied a renewal of her contract in 2021 for complaining about racism at a school that she says boasts of its diversity and commitment to minority representation.
CAA Seeks Injunction Against Pasadena’s Measure H
On December 16, a lawsuit by the California Apartment Association (CAA) was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court seeking a preliminary injunction to prevent Measure H from being fully implemented in Pasadena while the lawsuit is being considered by the court. The lawsuit comes days after Pasadena City Council certified...
LA mayor faces backlash in first week as critics say homelessness edict doesn't address 'systemic' issues
Newly sworn in Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is attempting to confront the city’s homeless crisis head on, but critics say nothing will change until root problems such as widespread drug use and housing affordability are addressed.
Mayor Karen Bass helps kick off start of Hanukkah at Los Angeles festival
As the first night of Hanukkah began Sunday, the Jewish community celebrated throughout Southern California, including holding a big street festival in the Pico-Robertson district.
Inglewood assemblywoman named Chair of Public Employment and Retirement Committee
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Inglewood Assemblymember Tina McKinnor has been named Chair of the Public Employment and Retirement committee by Speaker Asm. Anthony Rendon. Rendon made the announcement today, Dec. 16, that she would assume the role previously held by Asm. Jim Cooper. “Assemblymember Tina McKinnor’s background in civic...
LA County sees slight decrease in COVID hospitalizations
LOS ANGELES – The number of coronavirus patients at Los Angeles County hospitals has decreased by 32 to 1,229, according to the latest state numbers. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 143 were being treated in intensive care, up from 134 the previous day. Health officials have said...
Karen Bass' first act as mayor: A homeless state of emergency
It was the Oscars of Los Angeles politics. Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was there and so was Vice President Kamala Harris, who swore in the city's first woman and the second Black person to be elected mayor in the City of Angels. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" hosts...
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
County’s Audit of Orange County Power Authority Reveals Gross Mismanagement and a Continued Lack of Transparency
Just in time for the holidays, the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) got a lump of coal in the form of another highly critical review of the agency’s operations, which was released last week. The operations audit for the Orange County Board of Supervisors echoed many of the concerns...
California expands $1,000 monthly payments to pregnant black women in ‘racial justice’ effort
Additional pregnant black women across California will receive a guaranteed monthly income due to a novel program to address the root causes of racial injustices. Beginning in San Francisco, the Abundant Birth Project provided $1,000 per month to black residents during their pregnancies and the first six months of their children's lives.
New state law will have an immediate impact on city council voting patterns
INGLEWOOD, Caif. (2UrbanGirls) – A little-known state law will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, that will have an immediate impact on voting patterns by local government. Senate Bill 1439 (The Levine Act) was signed into law by CA Governor Gavin Newsom on Sept. 29, 2022, which prohibits “officers” of any state or local government agency, who have received a contribution of $250 or more from an applicant or affiliated party from voting on the applicant’s matter—whether it be a contract, a permit or other entitlement—if the officer knows or has reason to know that the participant has a financial interest in the matter.
Diddy attorneys want woman suing him to stop using pseudonym
Lawyers for Sean “Diddy” Combs argue in new court papers that a former nanny who alleges she was wrongfully fired should have to identify herself in future court pleadings and that her claim for punitive damages should be dismissed.
Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming
LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
Maywood officials seek justice for victims of opioid epidemic
MAYWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Maywood officials have drafted a letter to CA Governor Gavin Newsom seeking justice on behalf of victims of the opioid epidemic. They are specifically asking for a review of all contracts with pharmaceutical consultant, McKinsey, to determine conflict of interest and publicly support the right for local governments to file lawsuits to receive justice for communities and residents.
