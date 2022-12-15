ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno State to host Hmong New Year celebration

By Karen Melrose
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) –  An evening of traditional Hmong food, dance, and music is planned at Fresno State to honor the upcoming Hmong New Year.

The community is invited to celebrate Hmong culture in a special inaugural celebration on Dec. 20 th from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the university’s Satellite Student Union .

The event features dances and musical performances from students, faculty, and members of the community.

Attendees are also invited to take in a fashion show produced by the Hmong Student Association.

Questions about the event can be directed to Fresno State’s Cross Cultural and Gender Center at (559) 278-4435.

YourCentralValley.com

