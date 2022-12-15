State Rep. Charlie Baum files legislation to make it easier for employees to save for retirement in Tennessee

Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs
A Kentucky nurse facing criminal charges in Washington County for allegedly stealing narcotics while she was a travel employee at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) in 2021 has had her license to practice in Tennessee revoked.
‘What are our options?’: Residents travel out of state for abortions as new poll shows TN voters want exceptions to the law
A new study by Vanderbilt University showed 75 percent of Tennessee voters think abortion should be legal in cases of rape and incest.
wchstv.com
'Double-dippers': Tennessee city employees get pay, pension on taxpayer dime, group says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TND) — On this week's "Waste of the Week," city employees in Nashville, Tennessee, are getting both pay and pension — all on the taxpayer dime. Adam Andrzejewski, the founder of OpenTheBooks.com, joined The National Desk Friday to reveal what his organization has uncovered. The local...
fox17.com
Tennessee DCS case manager turnover, employee vacancies reach crisis levels
The Department of Children’s Services (DCS) continues to come under fire after a scathing state audit report. In the fiscal year 2022, more than half of DCS workers left their positions. Children sleeping in offices, with case managers working overtime, staying with them for at least part of the...
WATE
TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill
Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year its come up- it failed. That's not stopping Democratic lawmakers who plan to file cannabis access legislation again. TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill. Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year...
dicksonpost.com
Clement shined as governor, but never realized Senate aspirations
In January 1959 Frank Clement exited the governor’s mansion in Nashville. The Dickson native had served as Tennessee’s governor for two terms over six years. Fellow Democrat and Clement’s former campaign manager Buford Ellington succeeded Clement as the next governor. It was unclear what Frank would do...
Poll: 67% of TN voters oppose limits on transgender people’s access to healthcare
Ahead of the start of a new legislative session, Tennessee Republicans have said they will limit gender-affirming care for transgender youth. This comes as a new poll from Vanderbilt University is reporting what Tennessee voters think about limiting healthcare access for trans people.
Report: TN childcare costs rise above in-state college tuition
The yearly cost of childcare in Tennessee is more expensive on average than in-state college tuition, according to a new report from Tennesseans for Quality Early Education (TQEE).
Pride Publishing
Vanderbilt Poll 2022: Tennessee Republicans favor DeSantis over Trump for 2024 presidential nomination; support for abortion rises in state
Tennessee Republicans favor Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over former President Donald Trump to be the party’s presidential nominee in 2024 by double digits, according to the latest statewide Vanderbilt Poll. Among the registered Republicans who were interviewed, DeSantis leads Trump 54 percent to 41 percent in a head-to-head matchup.
Governor Lee’s office receives execution investigation, declines to disclose details
The governor temporarily halted executions after questions surround the lethal injection preparation process.
WSMV
WSMV4 Investigates asks TN Attorney General if enough is being done to get solar power customers their money back
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The clock is ticking for people who took out thousands of dollars in loans to buy solar power equipment from one company only to say it isn’t saving them money. For customers like Geoff Edwards, the waiting is the worse. “I’m paying money for basically...
Tennessee Tribune
Biden Administration Awards Nearly $6M to Tennessee in ‘Internet for All’ Planning Grants
WASHINGTON, DC — The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Tennessee received its first “Internet for All” grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative. Tennessee is receiving $5,989,952.62 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
wpsdlocal6.com
More than 300 kids sleeping in state office buildings, DCS commissioner says
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services said some of the most vulnerable children in the state’s care are sleeping in office buildings. According to DCS Commissioner Margie Quin, there’s more than 300 children in DCS custody using state office buildings as bedrooms in...
Lawmaker and judge react to scathing Tennessee DCS report
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local leaders are reacting after a scathing report on the state of Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services. A state audit says DCS needs to fix issues that have plagued the department for years. The audit cites 5 main failings within the system. General Sessions Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey said that […]
Tenn. textbook panel ill-equipped to manage library book appeals
Tennessee’s textbook commission has wide new powers to determine which books students can and can’t access in public school libraries. But members say the panel doesn’t have enough resources to finish its most pressing new task: providing guidance to school leaders on how to comply with several recently enacted library laws. The all-volunteer commission blew past a statutory Dec. 1 deadline to finalize its guidelines, and decided last week that it can’t...
WSMV
Metro Council member proposes moving new Titans stadium funding to DCS
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An audit of the Department of Children’s Services found Tennessee’s children are sleeping under desks in state office buildings. Now, Metro Nashville City Council member is proposing to move funds from the new football stadium for the Tennessee Titans to DCS. Images revealed in...
Tennessee school districts, parents prepare for third-grade retention law
Summer school or repeating the third grade: those are the options under a new law. The third grade retention law goes into effect this school year.
localmemphis.com
Tennessee expected to see boost in economy despite national projection
Tennessee’s real GDP is forecast to grow by 2.4% in 2022 before slowing to 0.7% growth in 2023. A UT report said Tennessee’s strong labor market will also help.
whvoradio.com
Kentucky Lock And Dam Completion And Asian Carp Control Included In Water Resources Act
Completion of Kentucky Lock and Dam, expansion of Asian Carp control efforts, and authorization that will lead to the expansion of the Eddyville Riverport are included in the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 that was finalized by the United States Senate. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell says this legislation...
proclaimerscv.com
850,000 Residents in Maine Will Receive Inflation Relief Checks, Are You Eligible?
A Statement From Mills Administration Was Said That Inflation Relief Checks Were Given To More Than 850,000 Maine People. The Mills Administration announced today that 850,010 relief checks have been sent to Maine taxpayers across the state all of this was because the deadline to file a 2021 income tax return is now closed.
Comments / 0