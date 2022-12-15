State Rep. Charlie Baum files legislation to make it easier for employees to save for retirement in Tennessee

Tennessee’s textbook commission has wide new powers to determine which books students can and can’t access in public school libraries. But members say the panel doesn’t have enough resources to finish its most pressing new task: providing guidance to school leaders on how to comply with several recently enacted library laws. The all-volunteer commission blew past a statutory Dec. 1 deadline to finalize its guidelines, and decided last week that it can’t...

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO