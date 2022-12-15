ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berthoud, CO

The Denver Gazette

Woody Paige: Despite loss, Orediggers are pride of Colorado

The Orediggers couldn’t dig out of a gaping gorge Saturday. This was one conundrum the metallurgical engineer and magna cum laude types couldn’t solve. But they’ll be CEOs, multi-millionaires and Colorado community leaders in a decade or two. The football team of Colorado School of Mines (& Minds) still is golden at 13-3, and the basketball team is 9-1 now. ...
BOULDER, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Local superintendents call for state K-12 accountability system change

The Boulder Valley and St. Vrain Valley superintendents want to see the state’s accountability system revamped, saying a recent audit that found the system is working as designed also uncovered serious flaws. Boulder Valley’s Rob Anderson and St. Vrain’s Don Haddad are among the 21 superintendents on the Denver...
MountaineerMaven

Taijh Alston Commits to Colorado

Former West Virginia defensive end Taijh Alston announced on social media he is committed to the University of Colorado and newly hired football head coach Deion Sanders. Alston transferred to West Virginia in 2019 after spending his freshman year at East Carolina University as a redshirt, then went to Copiah-Lincoln CC for a season. Due to several injuries, Alston only appeared in 26 career games over his four years in Morgantown, totaling 56 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and eight sacks. After posting 11 TFLs and five sacks in 2021, Alston's production dropped this fall with just three TFLs and two sacks.
MORGANTOWN, WV
coloradobusinessprofiles.com

Locally Owned Mortuary In Loveland

Viegut Mortuary is the only Loveland funeral home to have the owner’s name on the business. This locally owned mortuary has served the northern Colorado community since 2000. The compassionate funeral directors at Viegut Funeral Home treat you and your loved ones just like family while exceeding all of your expectations. Because you deserve transparency to make the best decisions, the costs of all services and products are available on the website. There are many options available for a loving commemoration, presented with dignity and respectful service. Consider pre-planning your own arrangements—a thoughtful way to take the burden off of your family. It lets you choose the details and it gives you peace of mind. Proud to serve our Colorado veterans’ families.
LOVELAND, CO
kccrradio.com

College Student Returning For Christmas Stuck In Denver By Winter Storm

PIERRE — Winter Storm Diaz forced the closure of Pierre Regional Airport on Tuesday, stranding many traveling to Pierre in Denver and other locations. Raegan Winder is in grad school in Tucson, Arizona, but has family in Pierre. She, her boyfriend and sister were coming home for winter break and have been marooned in the Mile High City since Tuesday…
PIERRE, SD
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Denver

Are you planning a visit to the beautiful city of Denver? Or perhaps you live in the area. Once temperatures soar, you’ll want to check out one of these refreshing spots to beat the heat! Let’s learn about the best swimming holes near Denver!. Paradise Cove Swimming Hole...
DENVER, CO
K99

One Pizza Joint in Windsor Closes; New Pizza Joint in Its Place

Seemingly out of nowhere, a fairly popular pizza spot in Windsor has disappeared, only to suddenly be replaced by a different pizza proprietor. You get word that there's a new pizza joint in town and you rush out to get photos of the place. When you arrive at their location, you find that they've taken over a place that you didn't even know was closed. It can be very confusing.
WINDSOR, CO
CBS Denver

Jarring shelter-in-place alert for Lakewood wakes up most of JeffCo

A jarring wake-up call was sent to all of Jefferson County Sunday morning. The entire County was alerted to shelter in place, instead of just a small area of homes in Lakewood. The alert came through a new system JeffCo started using in April. It's a partnership between Jeffcom911, the county's consolidated emergency communications center, and a vendor that sends them out. Residents sign up for emergency alerts so that way when something is threatening their life or property, they can keep themselves safe. Residents as far north as Arvada got a message saying there was a threat to their safety and telling them to stay indoors. The message sent some into a panic before they realized the incident they were being warned about was nowhere near them. Sunday morning Jeffcom911 tweeted an apology saying they are looking into the case with the vendor.
LAKEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?

Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Marshall Fire homeowner moves into newly built home

Just on the cusp of a year since the Marshall Fire, one homeowner who lost everything has moved into her newly built home where her last home was destroyed. Marshall Fire homeowner moves into newly built home. Just on the cusp of a year since the Marshall Fire, one homeowner...
DENVER, CO

