Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Dominates Canisius 97-67
Penn State men’s basketball (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) easily handled Canisius (2-8, 0-2 MAAC) 97-67. Jalen Pickett led the way with 16 points and nine assists, while Andrew Funk added 15 points in the second half. Seth Lundy had 10 points before exiting the game as a result of an injury.
Onward State
Former Penn State Quarterback Christian Veilleux Transfers To Pitt
It looks like Christian Veilleux won’t have to move too far. Former Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux announced his decision to transfer to the University of Pittsburgh with a social media post Sunday evening. On November 29, Veilleux announced he would enter the transfer portal after two seasons with...
Onward State
Former Penn State Defensive Lineman Rodney McGraw Transfers To Louisville
Former Penn State defensive lineman Rodney McGraw has found a new home. McGraw announced on Sunday that he’s transferring to Louisville, where he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining. “Thank you to all who reached out,” he wrote. “Thank you to Penn State for an awesome 2 years....
Onward State
Penn State Lady Lions Fall 86-82 To Drexel In Overtime Thriller
Penn State women’s basketball (8-4, 0-2 Big Ten) couldn’t keep up with Drexel (7-3) in a 86-82 road loss Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia. After a back-and-forth start to the opening quarter, Drexel jumped out to a commanding, 17-point lead with nearly three minutes to go in the first half. Veteran guard Kei Washington paced the Dragons’ backcourt with 19 first-half points in her highly anticipated duel with Makenna Marisa.
Onward State
Penn State Football Seeing Fewer Opt-Outs Ahead Of Rose Bowl
Ahead of the 2022 Outback Bowl, Penn State football was in a state of flux. Six starters announced their decision to forgo the postseason, leaving the Nittany Lions calling the names of numerous inexperienced backups. With this year’s bowl season looming, it appears that was more of an anomaly than...
Onward State
Defensive Coordinator Manny Diaz Poised For 2023 Return To Penn State
That’s what Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz called the rumor-filled period in college football that commences annually after the regular season ends. Coaches are fired, others are mentioned to take their places, and players jump in and out of the transfer portal. After pioneering a successful season that...
Onward State
James Franklin ‘Planning’ On Having Fashanu, Wallace, & Lee For Rose Bowl
James Franklin met with the media on Friday as part of Penn State football’s local bowl media day. The head coach provided updates on offensive linemen Olu Fashanu and Caedan Wallace, as well as running back Keyvone Lee. All three have missed extended periods of time this season due to injury.
Onward State
[Live Blog] Penn State Football’s Rose Bowl Media Day
We’re just over two weeks away from the 2023 Rose Bowl, folks. Penn State football will take a trip to Pasadena to face off against Utah at 5 p.m. EST on Monday, January 2, at Rose Bowl Stadium. With the Nittany Lions’ fifth-ever Rose Bowl appearance looming, the team is holding its local bowl media day beginning at 10:30 a.m. today, December 16, in Beaver Stadium’s press room. Pat Kraft, James Franklin, and more will speak about Penn State’s upcoming matchup with the Utes.
Onward State
News & Notes From Patrick Kraft’s Penn State Football Rose Bowl Media Day Press Conference
Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft took the podium to kick off football’s Rose Bowl media day Friday morning. It was the first time Kraft had spoken to the media since Big Ten media day back in July, and he addressed quite a range of topics. He fielded questions on Penn State Athletics facility upgrades, the still-new NIL landscape in college athletics, James Franklin, and Micah Shrewsberry.
Comments / 0