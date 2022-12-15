We’re just over two weeks away from the 2023 Rose Bowl, folks. Penn State football will take a trip to Pasadena to face off against Utah at 5 p.m. EST on Monday, January 2, at Rose Bowl Stadium. With the Nittany Lions’ fifth-ever Rose Bowl appearance looming, the team is holding its local bowl media day beginning at 10:30 a.m. today, December 16, in Beaver Stadium’s press room. Pat Kraft, James Franklin, and more will speak about Penn State’s upcoming matchup with the Utes.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO