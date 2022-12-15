ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Onward State

Penn State Hoops Dominates Canisius 97-67

Penn State men’s basketball (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) easily handled Canisius (2-8, 0-2 MAAC) 97-67. Jalen Pickett led the way with 16 points and nine assists, while Andrew Funk added 15 points in the second half. Seth Lundy had 10 points before exiting the game as a result of an injury.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Former Penn State Quarterback Christian Veilleux Transfers To Pitt

It looks like Christian Veilleux won’t have to move too far. Former Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux announced his decision to transfer to the University of Pittsburgh with a social media post Sunday evening. On November 29, Veilleux announced he would enter the transfer portal after two seasons with...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Lady Lions Fall 86-82 To Drexel In Overtime Thriller

Penn State women’s basketball (8-4, 0-2 Big Ten) couldn’t keep up with Drexel (7-3) in a 86-82 road loss Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia. After a back-and-forth start to the opening quarter, Drexel jumped out to a commanding, 17-point lead with nearly three minutes to go in the first half. Veteran guard Kei Washington paced the Dragons’ backcourt with 19 first-half points in her highly anticipated duel with Makenna Marisa.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Football Seeing Fewer Opt-Outs Ahead Of Rose Bowl

Ahead of the 2022 Outback Bowl, Penn State football was in a state of flux. Six starters announced their decision to forgo the postseason, leaving the Nittany Lions calling the names of numerous inexperienced backups. With this year’s bowl season looming, it appears that was more of an anomaly than...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Defensive Coordinator Manny Diaz Poised For 2023 Return To Penn State

That’s what Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz called the rumor-filled period in college football that commences annually after the regular season ends. Coaches are fired, others are mentioned to take their places, and players jump in and out of the transfer portal. After pioneering a successful season that...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

[Live Blog] Penn State Football’s Rose Bowl Media Day

We’re just over two weeks away from the 2023 Rose Bowl, folks. Penn State football will take a trip to Pasadena to face off against Utah at 5 p.m. EST on Monday, January 2, at Rose Bowl Stadium. With the Nittany Lions’ fifth-ever Rose Bowl appearance looming, the team is holding its local bowl media day beginning at 10:30 a.m. today, December 16, in Beaver Stadium’s press room. Pat Kraft, James Franklin, and more will speak about Penn State’s upcoming matchup with the Utes.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

News & Notes From Patrick Kraft’s Penn State Football Rose Bowl Media Day Press Conference

Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft took the podium to kick off football’s Rose Bowl media day Friday morning. It was the first time Kraft had spoken to the media since Big Ten media day back in July, and he addressed quite a range of topics. He fielded questions on Penn State Athletics facility upgrades, the still-new NIL landscape in college athletics, James Franklin, and Micah Shrewsberry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy